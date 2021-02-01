Denny Hamlin, FedEx sign contract extensions with Joe Gibbs Racing

Joe Gibbs Racing announced Monday that it has extended contracts with Denny Hamlin and sponsor FedEx.

Hamlin’s contract was to have expired after this season. JGR said both Hamlin and FedEx have been signed to multi-year agreements. Additional terms were not disclosed.

“I look at it like this: I don’t know how long I’ll go,” Hamlin recently told NBC Sports about his future. “I don’t see the end by any means. I do not see the light at the end of the tunnel, but I also know that as long as I continue to perform at the level I’m performing, I’m going to want to continue to win. Right now, I know that Joe Gibbs Racing is the best place for me to do that.”

Hamlin seeks to win his third consecutive Daytona 500 on Feb. 14. He has won the event three of the last five years. He has 44 career Cup wins. Hamlin made his Cup debut in 2005 with Joe Gibbs Racing, running seven races that season. He has run the full schedule for the team since 2006.

“FedEx has remained the primary sponsor of the #11 car and Denny Hamlin for over fifteen years, and together we have celebrated many successes on and off the track including 3 Daytona 500 wins,” said Jenny Robertson, Senior Vice President, FedEx Integrated and Marketing Communications, in a release from the team. “The FedEx Racing relationship with Joe Gibbs Racing has continued to provide meaningful opportunities for us to engage our customers, team members, and fans, as well as make a positive impact in the community. We are honored to extend this relationship with the Joe Gibbs Racing organization for multiple years and continue the drive for a NASCAR Cup Series championship.”

Hamlin is entering his first season as a team owner. He and Michael Jordan co-own 23XI Racing. The team, with driver Bubba Wallace, makes its NASCAR debut, in the Daytona 500.

Hamlin’s JGR teammate Martin Truex Jr. enters this season in the final year of his contract with the team.