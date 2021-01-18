Cody Ware to run full-time in Cup for Rick Ware Racing

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Cody Ware will run the full Cup schedule this season, Rick Ware Racing announced Monday.

Biohaven will be a sponsor, the team revealed.

The 25-year-old Ware has made 23 Cup starts. He drove one race last season. He competed in 13 races in 2019. Last year, he won the Asian LeMans series championship.

“I am pumped to head to Daytona International Speedway with Biohaven as our primary sponsor,“ Ware said in a statement from the team. “As a person with migraine, it’s even more meaningful for me to drive the Nurtec ODT #51 car to raise awareness of this debilitating disease, especially at the biggest race of the year. We have a lot of exciting things planned for 2021, and I look forward to competing in the NASCAR Cup Series again.”

In 2019, Ware talked about his struggles with depression and anxiety, saying: “I’m making an effort to improve myself and also talk about my story.”