Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Brett Moffitt will return to Our Motorsports and run the full 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule.

Moffitt was Our Motorsports’ primary driver this past season in the Xfinity Series. He ran all but four of 33 races, earning seven top-10 finishes and leading the rookie team to a respectable 15th-place finish in the owner’s standings.

“2020 was a learning year for the entire Our Motorsports operation and the program is now ready to step up to another level,” Moffitt said in a team release.

Crew chief Joe Williams is expected to return to the role next year.

“Our Motorsports has made great strides in 2020 and I’m really excited to carry that momentum into 2021 with Brett Moffitt behind the wheel,” Williams said.

“Brett is the kind of driver that makes us better as an organization and I am confident in what we can accomplish together next year.”

With the news, Moffitt will not return to GMS Racing in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series in 2021.

Moffitt has spent the last two seasons with GMS, and narrowly missed winning his second Truck Series title in last week’s finale at Phoenix Raceway.

“We can’t thank Moffitt enough for his commitment to GMS over the past two years,” GMS president Mike Beam said in a statement. “We wish him the best of luck at Our Motorsports next year.”