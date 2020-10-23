Playoff drivers Sheldon Creed and Tyler Ankrum will be back with GMS Racing next season in the Truck Series, the team announced Friday.

Creed is in a transfer spot to next month’s championship race. Ankrum is last among the eight remaining playoff drivers. He’s 56 points from the last transfer position.

GMS Racing announced earlier this month that Zane Smith would be back with the team in the Truck Series in 2021. Smith holds the final transfer spot to the title race going into Sunday’s event at Texas Motor Speedway.

Creed is in his second full-time season with GMS Racing. He has three wins and 10 top-10 finishes this year.

“I’m excited to be coming back for another year with GMS,” Creed said in a statement from the team. “I feel like we’ve made a ton of improvements in so many ways this year compared to my rookie year. I’m thankful to Chevy and everybody at GMS for the opportunity to come back next season to show what we’re really capable of and continue to improve and compete for wins and a championship.”

Ankrum is in his first season with GMS Racing and second in the series. He is winless but has nine top-10 finishes this year.

“I’m thankful for another full-time year in the trucks with GMS next season,” Ankrum said in a statement from the team. “This has been a learning year for our team, but I know we’ve got what it takes to go out and compete for wins. This is my first full-time season in trucks and to have the security and support from Maury (Gallagher) and Mike (Beam) to be back for another year is awesome. We still have a lot to prove and we’re in the perfect spot to do that for the rest of the season and next year as well.”