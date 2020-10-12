Zane Smith to return to GMS Racing for 2021 Truck season

Playoff contender Zane Smith will return to GMS Racing for his second NASCAR Camping World Truck season, the team announced Monday.

The 21-year-old is the only rookie among the eight remaining playoff contenders and will win Rookie of the Year honors.

He enters Saturday’s Truck race at Kansas Speedway (4 p.m. ET on Fox) third in the standings. He is six points behind Austin Hill and Sheldon Creed for the points lead. Smith has two wins, four top-five and 10 top-10 finishes this season.

“We at GMS are proud of what Zane has been able to accomplish in his rookie season,” said team owner Maury Gallagher in a statement. “Zane is an incredible talent with a drive to be the best on and off the track. We look forward to seeing what all he can accomplish in the 2021 season.”

Said Smith in a statement from the team: “I’m just thankful to Maury, Mike Beam, Chevrolet and all of GMS Racing. It was one thing to be full-time for such a good race team like GMS, but to get to do it again is a whole other thing. It takes a lot of pressure off myself going into this final round of the playoffs knowing I have a job next year. Now there is a good kind of pressure and that’s winning the championship in my rookie year. I can’t wait to be back full-time next season with the knowledge and experience I have now.”

The team stated that an announcement on Smith’s crew chief and sponsorship will come later.