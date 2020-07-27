Bubba Wallace All-Star bumper raises $20,034 for charity

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

How much is someone willing to pay for the torn front bumper off a Bubba Wallace race car that failed to finish an exhibition race?

Well, if it’s the front bumper Wallace deposited at Michael McDowell‘s Front Row Motorsports hauler after the July 15 All-Star Open, someone is willing to pay $20,034.

That’s how much the bumper was auctioned for Monday on eBay. The identity of the buyer is not available.

The torn bumper from Wallace’s No. 43 Chevrolet was a result of a wreck after contact from McDowell’s No. 34 Ford at Bristol Motor Speedway. The All-Star Open was the final chance for drivers to qualify for the All-Star Race that night.

Front Row Motorsports teamed up with the NASCAR Foundation to auction the bumper. The proceeds will go to Motor Racing Outreach.

When life gives you lemons, auction them off and raise money for @FollowMRO. May not agree to what happened on track, but we can agree on a positive outcome from the situation. https://t.co/F8cyXdjEmv — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) July 17, 2020

