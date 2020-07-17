Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Bid on Bubba Wallace’s bumper from All-Star Open wreck

By Jerry BonkowskiJul 17, 2020, 4:11 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Break out your wallet for the “Bubba bumper.”

Front Row Motorsports is auctioning off the front bumper from Bubba Wallace’s No. 43 race car that was torn off after contact with Michael McDowell in Wednesday’s NASCAR All-Star Open at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The damaged bumper was deposited at McDowell’s hauler after the race. So in the spirit of finders-keepers, Front Row Motorsports decided to do good by partnering with The NASCAR Foundation to auction the bumper and raise money for Motor Racing Outreach.

“Everyone has an opinion of what happened,” said McDowell in the media release. “I have my side of things, Bubba has his and all of the fans have theirs, too. It’s one of the reasons NASCAR wanted to go to Bristol for the All-Star Race. We created the excitement and now fans can make a difference and own a piece of history.”

Bids on the bumper can be submitted by going to www.nascarfoundation.org/motorracingoutreach.

Follow @JerryBonkowski

Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick state concerns about track prep

By Dustin LongJul 17, 2020, 5:08 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The two winningest Cup drivers this season have raised concerns about how traction compound was applied to Kentucky Speedway last weekend, and the president of the company that owns the track said that if drivers have such concerns they “are welcome and encouraged to call or text me directly.”

What happened at Kentucky is a concern because NASCAR heads to Texas Motor Speedway this weekend for Truck, Xfinity and Cup Series races. That track and Kentucky are both owned by Speedway Motorsports, the company founded by Bruton Smith and run by his family.

Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin, who each have a series-high four wins this year, were critical this week of traction compound being re-applied to Kentucky Speedway before last weekend’s Cup race.

“I love the Smith family, but they go rogue sometimes when it comes to thinking that they’re in the competition business,” Hamlin said Friday in a Zoom session with media. “It’s disappointing because the information that NASCAR gets from us on track prep and how to prepare the racetrack to put on the best possible racing comes from the drivers who do it themselves, and they know better than anyone. Better than anyone.”

Said Harvick: “Last week we showed up on race day, the PJ1 (traction compound) was put on the racetrack without anybody knowing.”

Marcus Smith, president and CEO of Speedway Motorsports, responded to their concerns in a statement to NBC Sports.

“I know the drivers want to put on the best show for the fans, and EVERY effort we make as track operators both on the track and in the grandstands is geared toward doing right by the fans.” Smith said in the statement emailed to NBC Sports. “Track prep has been happening for decades, and we unapologetically work for compelling competition that will keep fans on the edge of their seats. Our team at Texas is working hard and I’ve got a seat on the Tire Dragon for any driver who’d like to help us out. The drivers are welcome and encouraged to call or text me directly with any concerns.”

A NASCAR spokesperson told NBC Sports on Friday that there is no change to the process of applying traction compound to tracks, adding that drivers are consulted each week and the series has developed a “solid dialogue and process.” The spokesperson also said that if traction compound is re-applied, NASCAR lets drivers know in advance of the race.

MORE: Friday 5: Kyle Busch bewildered by Cup car’s performance 

MORE: Cup starting lineup for Texas

Traction compound is meant to help deliver multiple lanes of racing in the corners, providing more chances for drivers to pass instead of running single-file. It is used at several tracks for Cup, Xfinity and Truck races, including Kentucky, Bristol, Texas, Charlotte, Pocono and Phoenix, among others.

Hamlin is among the drivers who have taken an active role in working with NASCAR on where and when to apply traction compound.

Hamlin said it didn’t take long to see an issue with Kentucky Speedway and where it had applied the traction compound leading into a weekend of racing that included two Xfinity races, an ARCA race, a Truck race and a Cup race.

“The track was prepped in a certain way,” Hamlin said. “We weren’t overjoyed with it to start the weekend, and we saw the Xfinity race, the first couple of races. We had an issue and we really needed to work on it, and the issue is to let that main line run off.

“The only way to stop that one lane racetrack is to let (the traction compound) wear out and with them just going in overnight and respraying that middle lane again before the (Cup) race was just not ideal and there was a lot of people that weren’t happy with it.

We had a four-wide to the finish, that saved the day as far as A, do we have a great race or not? Man, you got to, I really wish SMI in particular would just kind of listen to the guidance in which the drivers and NASCAR give them when it comes to spraying these race tracks.”

For this weekend at Texas, NASCAR stated this is how the track will be prepared:

In Turns 1 and 2, the low groove (approximately 18 feet from the apron) will not be treated. The middle grooves will be treated with PJ1 traction compound and tires will be dragged over that portion. The area treated is about 60 feet wide.

In Turns 3 and 4 at Texas, the low groove (approximately 18 feet from the apron) will not be treated. The middle grooves will be treated with PJ1 traction compound. Tires also will be dragged over that area, which is about 30 feet wide.

Entry lists for Texas Motor Speedway

By Daniel McFadinJul 17, 2020, 4:48 PM EDT
Leave a comment

With the All-Star Race in the rear-view mirror, NASCAR now turns its attention to the Lone Star State and a trip to Texas Motor Speedway.

All three of NASCAR’s national series will be in action on the 1.5-mile track, with a Xfinity and Truck Series doubleheader on Saturday.

Kyle Busch is entered in all three races.

Here are the entry lists for the weekend.

Cup – O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 (3 p.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN)

Forty cars are entered.

Reed Sorenson is listed for Tommy Baldwin Racing’s No. 7 Chevrolet.

Joey Gase is entered in Spire Motorsports’ No. 77 Chevrolet.

Gray Gaulding is entered in Rick Ware Racing’s No. 27 Ford.

Kevin Harvick won this race last year over Clint Bowyer and Daniel Suarez. Kevin Harvick won the playoff race over Aric Almirola and Suarez.

Click here for Cup entry list

Xfinity – My Bariatric Solutions 300 (3 p.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN)

Thirty-seven cars are entered.

Kyle Busch is entered in the No. 54 Toyota for his fourth Xfinity start of the year.

Jeb Burton is entered in JR Motorsports’ No. 8 Chevrolet.

Busch won this race last year over Tyler Reddick and Christopher Bell.

The playoff race was won by Bell over Ross Chastain and Austin Cindric.

Click here for the entry list.

Trucks – Vankor 250 (8 p.m. ET Saturday on FS1)

Thirty-six trucks are entered.

Busch is entered in the No. 51 Toyota for his fifth and final truck start of the year.

Ross Chastain is entered in Niece Motorsports’ No. 42 Chevrolet.

Ryan Truex is entered in Niece Motorsports’ No. 40 Chevrolet.

This race was won last year by Greg Biffle over Matt Crafton and Tyler Ankrum.

Click here for the entry list.

Saturday’s Xfinity race at Texas: Start time, forecast and more

By Jerry BonkowskiJul 17, 2020, 2:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Austin Cindric goes for his third straight win in Saturday’s Texas Xfinity Series race.

Cindric won both races series races last weekend at Kentucky Speedway.

Now, Cindric and the rest of his Xfinity peers move on to another 1.5-mile track at Texas, where the race marks the start of the second half of the 2020 season for the series.

Here’s all the info you need for the Texas Xfinity Series race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be at 2:51 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage access health screening begins at 8 a.m. (teams are assigned specific times). Engine prime and final adjustments are at 1 p.m. Drivers report to their cars at 2:30 p.m. The invocation will be given at 2:44 p.m. by Bret Shisler of Texas Alliance Raceway Ministries. The national anthem will be performed at 2:45 p.m. by Master Sergeant Erika Stevens.

DISTANCE: The race is 200 laps (300 miles) around the 1.5-mile speedway.

PACE LAP: At the direction of race control, the entire field will go down pit road during a pace lap for pit road speed verification. If a driver stops in the pit box for any reason, pull over or slow down, they will start at the rear of the field.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 45. Stage 2 ends on Lap 90.

TV/RADIO: NBCSN will televise the race. Its coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. with Countdown to Green, followed by the race broadcast at 3 p.m. Click here to view the stream. Performance Racing Network’s radio broadcast will begin at 2:30 p.m. and also can be heard at goprn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry PRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for mostly sunny skies, a high of 91 degrees and a 0% of rain at the start of the race.

LAST RACE: A day after beating Riley Herbst and Ross Chastain, Austin Cindric won his second race in as many days at Kentucky by beating Chase Briscoe and Justin Haley.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for starting lineup

Follow @JerryBonkowski

Weekend schedule for Texas Motor Speedway

By Daniel McFadinJul 17, 2020, 1:27 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Almost four months after it was originally scheduled, NASCAR will finally make its first visit of the year to Texas Motor Speedway this weekend. The NASCAR weekend schedule for Texas can be found below for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

All three national series will be in action at the 1.5-mile track.

MORE: Entry lists for Texas

The wunderground.com forecast for Saturday’s Xfinity race calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 91 degrees and no chance of rain.

The forecast for Saturday night’s Truck race calls for sunny skies with a high of 92 degrees and no chance of rain.

The wunderground.com forecast for Sunday’s Cup race calls for sunny skies with a high of 93 degrees and no chance of rain.

Here is the full NASCAR weekend schedule for Texas with TV and radio info: (All times ET)

Friday, July 17

11 a.m. – Cup rookie meeting (electronic communication)

1 – 3 p.m. – Driver motorhome parking (screening in progress)

2 p.m. – Xfinity rookie meeting (electronic communication)

2:30 – 3 p.m. – Truck Series rookie meeting (teleconference)

6 p.m. – Xfinity, Trucks driver-crew chief meeting (electronic communication)

8:30 – 10:30 p.m. – Xfinity haulers enters (screening in progress)

Saturday, July 18

8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. – Xfinity garage access screening in progress

8 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. – Truck Series haulers enter (screening in progress)

12:30 – 7:30 p.m. – Truck Series garage access screening in progress

12:30 p.m. – Truck Series garage opens

1 – 2:30 p.m. – Xfinity engine prime and final adjustments (pit road)

2:50 p.m. – Xfinity drivers report to cars

3 p.m. – Xfinity race; 200 laps/300 miles (NBCSN, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

4:30 p.m. – Cup Series driver-crew chief meeting (electronic communication)

6 – 7:30 p.m. – Truck Series engine prime and final adjustments (garage area)

6:30 p.m. – Xfinity haulers exit

7:50 p.m. – Truck Series drivers report to vehicles

8 p.m. – Truck race; 167 laps/250.5 miles (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

8:30 – 10:30 p.m. – Cup haulers enter (screening in progress)

10 p.m. – Truck haulers exit

Sunday, July 19

8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. – Cup garage access screening in progress

8 a.m. – Cup garage opens

1 – 2:30 p.m. – Cup engine prime and final adjustments (pit road)

2:50 p.m. – Drivers report to cars

3 p.m. – Cup race; 334 laps/501 miles (NBCSN, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

 