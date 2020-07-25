Brandon Jones wins at Kansas in overtime with last-lap pass

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Brandon Jones won Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Kansas Speedway in an overtime finish with a last-lap pass of Austin Cindric.

There were two attempts at an overtime finish. On the last attempt, Jones restarted outside the top five.

Jones snapped Cindric’s three race win streak and claimed his second victory of year. Cindric had dominated the race, leading 131 of 175 laps and sweeping the first two stages.

The top five was completed by Cindric, Harrison Burton, Ryan Sieg and Ross Chastain.

Burton has taken the lead with 10 laps to go in the scheduled distance after Cindric slapped the wall exiting Turn 2.

But the caution came out four laps later when Joe Graf Jr. got into the wall exiting Turn 4.

The leaders pit and Sieg stayed out. Cindric was first off pit road, beating Burton and Chastain.

Sieg kept the lead until the caution came out for a Jesse Little spin in Turn 2, forcing the second restart attempt.

STAGE 1: Austin Cindric

STAGE 2: Austin Cindric

WHAT’S NEXT: Xfinity race at Road America Noon ET Aug. 8 on NBCSN.

Check back for more