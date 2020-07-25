Results, point standings after Xfinity Series race at Kansas

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Brandon Jones won Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Kansas Speedway in an overtime finish with a last-lap pass of Austin Cindric.

There were two attempts at an overtime finish. On the last attempt, Jones restarted seventh.

Jones snapped Cindric’s three race win streak and claimed his second victory of year. Cindric had dominated the race, leading 131 of 175 laps and sweeping the first two stages.

The top five was completed by Cindric, Harrison Burton, Ryan Sieg and Ross Chastain.

“We’re never out of this thing, that’s what I love about these guys,” Jones told NBCSN. “We keep our head in the game, we don’t get excited during these races. We continue to make changes. My feedback I think was pretty good. It’s been a long two days, I feel exhausted and obviously the heat is big here. Looking forward to celebrating with these guys and it feels great to be back in victory lane.”

Jones competed in three of the weekend’s NASCAR races at Kansas, including the Truck Series doubleheader.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver’s victory followed a seventh-place finish at Texas. Before that he had failed to finish four consecutive races.

“This just shows that we’ve still been running good,” Jones said. “Every time we haven’t finished a race or something has happened, we’ve been taken out or we’ve had mechanical failure. Just goes to show the speed.”

Burton had taken the lead with 10 laps to go in the scheduled distance after Cindric slapped the wall exiting Turn 2.

But the caution came out four laps later when Joe Graf Jr. got into the wall exiting Turn 4.

The leaders pit and Sieg stayed out. Cindric was first off pit road, beating Burton and Chastain.

Sieg kept the lead until the caution came out for a Jesse Little spin in Turn 2, forcing the second restart attempt.

STAGE 1: Austin Cindric

STAGE 2: Austin Cindric

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Ryan Sieg’s move to stay out of the pits in overtime led to his third top-five finish of the season, a career-best … Kaz Grala finished 13th in his first NASCAR start since last year.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Myatt Snider finished 22nd. He started the race in the garage due to a fuel pressure problem. … Noah Gragson was never in contention and finished 15th, one lap down. His last pit stop was marred by him nearly leaving pit road with equipment still attached to his car … Chase Briscoe 14th after he got into the wall on the final overtime restart.

WHAT’S NEXT: Xfinity race at Road America Noon ET Aug. 8 on NBCSN.

