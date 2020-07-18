Kyle Busch‘s 98th career win in the Xfinity Series lasted less than an hour before his No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota was disqualified following Saturday’s race at Texas Motor Speedway.
Busch was DQ’d after his car failed height regulations during post-race inspection. He and Joe Gibbs Racing have 24 hours to file an appeal, according to Xfinity Series director Wayne Auton.
Busch finishes last in the 37-car field and Austin Cindric is declared the winner. That makes it three straight wins for Cindric, who won both ends of the Xfinity doubleheader last weekend at Kentucky Speedway.
“It’s great to get our Mustang into victory lane, no matter how it happens,” Cindric said. “It was a great points day. … I want to win on the track and felt like we had a shot to do that today but maybe didn’t execute as well as we should have and that’s what kept us out. But fast cars and being in position, that’s what counts.”
Cindric becomes the ninth different driver to win three or more consecutive races in the Xfinity Series. All three have come this season, with his two other career wins coming last season, both on road courses.
“I have more wins now on ovals than road courses, so I’ll take it,” Cindric said with a chuckle. “It’s great to be able to capitalize on fast race cars. I said it last week and I’ll say it again today. We’ve just got to keep building on that.”
Chase Briscoe finished runner-up followed by Justin Allgaier, Harrison Burton and Michael Annett.
STAGE 1 WINNER: Justin Allgaier (sixth stage win of season)
STAGE 2 WINNER: Justin Allgaier (seventh stage win of season)
WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Chase Briscoe’s runner-up finish marked his fifth consecutive top-five finish. He has two wins, two runner-up finishes and a fourth-place result in that time. … Although he remains winless this season, Allgaier won both stages of the race, giving him seven stage wins thus far this season.
WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Riley Herbst’s day ended early after he appeared to be tapped from behind by Noah Gragson on Lap 5 and slammed into the outside wall. Gragson denied over his team radio that he made contact. Herbst finished 36th in the 37-car field.
NOTABLE: Temperatures in cars were as high as 145 degrees at the end of Stage 1. “I wouldn’t say it was unbearable by any means,” Chase Briscoe said. “I’m hoping it’s even hotter than this next week at Kansas.”
WHAT’S NEXT: July 25, Kansas Lottery 250 at Kansas Speedway, 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN.