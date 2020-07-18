Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Xfinity results from Texas

By Jerry BonkowskiJul 18, 2020, 6:12 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Austin Cindric earned his third consecutive Xfinity Series win Saturday at Texas Motor Speedway after initial race winner Kyle Busch was disqualified due to a car height violation discovered during post-race inspection.

Cindric becomes the ninth different driver in Xfinity Series history to win three or more in a row.

MORE: Austin Cindric celebrates third consecutive Xfinity win

Chase Briscoe finished second, followed by Justin Allgaier, Harrison Burton and Michael Annett.

Click here for updated results

As for the driver standings, Briscoe remains No. 1 followed by Cindric, who climbed one spot to second in the standings, 24 points behind Briscoe. Noah Gragson dropped one place to third place, 48 points behind Briscoe.

Click here for updated driver standings

Follow @JerryBonkowski

NASCAR disqualifies Kyle Busch; Austin Cindric declared winner

By Dustin LongJul 18, 2020, 6:44 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Kyle Busch’s winning car failed inspection and was disqualified, handing the victory in Saturday’s Xfinity race to Austin Cindric, who crossed the finish line second. Busch’s car failed post-race height measurements for the left rear. Cindric’s car passed inspection after the race.

The team has 24 hours to appeal the decision.

Cindric has now won three races in a row, including his doubleheader sweep last weekend at Kentucky Speedway. Busch is scored last in the 37-car field.

The most recent Xfinity winner to be disqualified was Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 18 car at Darlington last year. That car failed a pair of height requirements and Denny Hamlin’s win was taken away. Cole Custer was declared the winner of that race.

Wayne Auton, managing director of the Xfinity Series, said officials did not see any damage that would have caused the problem with the left rear of Busch’s car Saturday.

Because the team can appeal, Auton declined to say by how much Busch’s car was too low but that it was “definitely in the red.”

“The teams know the guidelines, they know the rules,” Auton said after the race.

Brian Wilson, crew chief for Cindric, explained how a car that was low in the left rear might benefit on the track.

“They’ve always got fast race cars,” Wilson said of the Joe Gibbs Racing team. “I don’t want to take anything away from those guys because they’re really good, but the saying in racing is always low left and light. That helps get your car down and helps lower the CG and there’s a reason why there are rules in place. It’s our job to toe the line and I’m always worried about stuff like that. I definitely feel bad for those guys. That’s not how you want to lose a race. They executed a really good race and they were out ahead of us by a good amount. Maybe on the restart it played a little bit of a difference, but I feel like we’ve got some things that we should work on as far as restarts go, so I’m not gonna say that was the reason why those guys were in Victory Lane earlier, but it definitely doesn’t hurt.”

Auton also discussed matters involving Justin Allgaier and Chase Briscoe during the race.

NASCAR penalized Allgaier for blending on to the track too soon after a pit stop. Allgaier served his pass-through penalty down pit road on Lap 169 of the 201-lap race.

“Whenever we saw (Allgaier) go up the racetrack, we pulled up the video as quickly as we could to make sure what we saw with the 7 exiting pit road was what we saw with the naked eye,” Auton said. ” With all the video we had up top, definitely he went up the racetrack in (Turns) 1 and 2. I pulled up the driver meeting notes before we issued the penalty to make sure that I didn’t write it wrong, we had it out there and it plainly states that exiting pit road you must stay below the white line until exiting Turn 2. He went up the racetrack. … I had a conversation with Justin about it. He sees our point. The penalty was assessed like it should be.

NBCSN’s cameras caught Chase Briscoe throwing a water bottle out of his car on to the track before a pit stop. He said after the race he was getting rid of the water bottle to help save time before getting another water bottle on what would be a two-tire pit stop.

Auton said he wasn’t aware of that situation but “definitely will look into that. That’s not something that we really like to see. I don’t think all of the drivers like to see it either.”

 

Austin Cindric celebrates third consecutive Xfinity win

By Jerry BonkowskiJul 18, 2020, 5:36 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Kyle Busch‘s 98th career win in the Xfinity Series lasted less than an hour before his No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota was disqualified following Saturday’s race at Texas Motor Speedway.

Busch was DQ’d after his car failed height regulations during post-race inspection. He and Joe Gibbs Racing have 24 hours to file an appeal, according to Xfinity Series director Wayne Auton.

Busch finishes last in the 37-car field and Austin Cindric is declared the winner. That makes it three straight wins for Cindric, who won both ends of the Xfinity doubleheader last weekend at Kentucky Speedway.

MORE: Updated Xfinity results, standings from Texas

“It’s great to get our Mustang into victory lane, no matter how it happens,” Cindric said. “It was a great points day. … I want to win on the track and felt like we had a shot to do that today but maybe didn’t execute as well as we should have and that’s what kept us out. But fast cars and being in position, that’s what counts.”

Cindric becomes the ninth different driver to win three or more consecutive races in the Xfinity Series. All three have come this season, with his two other career wins coming last season, both on road courses.

“I have more wins now on ovals than road courses, so I’ll take it,” Cindric said with a chuckle. “It’s great to be able to capitalize on fast race cars. I said it last week and I’ll say it again today. We’ve just got to keep building on that.”

Chase Briscoe finished runner-up followed by Justin Allgaier, Harrison Burton and Michael Annett.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Justin Allgaier (sixth stage win of season)

STAGE 2 WINNER: Justin Allgaier (seventh stage win of season)

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Chase Briscoe’s runner-up finish marked his fifth consecutive top-five finish. He has two wins, two runner-up finishes and a fourth-place result in that time. … Although he remains winless this season, Allgaier won both stages of the race, giving him seven stage wins thus far this season.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Riley Herbst’s day ended early after he appeared to be tapped from behind by Noah Gragson on Lap 5 and slammed into the outside wall. Gragson denied over his team radio that he made contact. Herbst finished 36th in the 37-car field.

NOTABLE: Temperatures in cars were as high as 145 degrees at the end of Stage 1. “I wouldn’t say it was unbearable by any means,” Chase Briscoe said. “I’m hoping it’s even hotter than this next week at Kansas.”

WHAT’S NEXT: July 25, Kansas Lottery 250 at Kansas Speedway, 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Follow @JerryBonkowski

Sunday Cup race at Texas: Start time, TV channel, lineup

By Dustin LongJul 18, 2020, 5:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NASCAR’s busy stretch continues with the premier series in the midst of a four-race stretch in 11 days that includes a Sunday Cup race at Texas Motor Speedway.

The stretch began with Cole Custer‘s win at Kentucky and continued to the All-Star Race at Bristol, won by Chase Elliott. After a Sunday Cup race at Texas, the series races at Kansas Speedway on Thursday night.

Here’s all the info you need for Sunday’s race:

(All times are Eastern)

START:  The command to start engines will be given by four-time Super Bowl winning quarterback and sports broadcaster Terry Bradshaw at 3:08 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:17 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage access health screening begins at 8 a.m. (teams are assigned specific times). Engine prime and final adjustments at 1 p.m. Drivers report to their cars at 2:50 p.m. The invocation will be given at 3 p.m by Bret Shisler with Texas Alliance Raceway Ministries. “God Bless America” will be performed at 3:01 p.m. by Texas singer/songwriter Rachel Bradshaw. The national anthem will be performed at 3:02 p.m. by members of the  Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra Trumpet Section: Kyle Sherman, Oscar Garcia and Cordelia Dedecker.

DISTANCE: The race is 334 laps (501 miles) around the 1.5-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 85. Stage 2 ends on Lap 170.

TV/RADIO: NBCSN will televise the race. Coverage begins at 2 p.m. with NASCAR America, followed by Countdown to Green at 2:30 p.m. Performance Racing Network’s radio coverage will begin at 2 p.m. and also can be heard at goprn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the broadcast.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 92 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST RACE: Cole Custer went from sixth to first in the last two laps last weekend at Kentucky to score his first career Cup win. Martin Truex Jr. was second. Matt DiBenedetto placed third.

LAST RACE AT TEXAS: Kevin Harvick won last November’s playoff race, leading a 1-2-3 finish for Stewart-Haas Racing that day with Aric Almirola second and Daniel Suarez third.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for Cup starting lineup

Catch up on NBC Sports’ coverage:

Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick concerned about recent track prep 

Friday 5: Kyle Busch bewildered by Cup car’s performance

Bid on Bubba Wallace’s bumper from All-Star Open wreck

Chase Elliott All-Star win helps make up for some of season’s struggles

Harrison Burton crew chief Ben Beshore misses Texas Xfinity race

By Jerry BonkowskiJul 18, 2020, 3:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Harrison Burton will be without crew chief Ben Beshore in today’s Xfinity Series race at Texas Motor Speedway (NBCSN at 3 p.m. ET).

According to NBC Sports’ Marty Snider, Beshore called the Joe Gibbs Racing team Friday afternoon and said he would not be making the trip to Texas because he had been around someone earlier in the week who had tested positive for COVID-19.

So out of an abundance of caution, Beshore stepped aside and remained home in North Carolina.

Longtime team engineer Dustin Zacharias will replace Beshore atop Burton’s pit box in today’s race.

Burton was involved in a fight with Gragson in last Friday’s race at Kentucky Speedway.

Follow @JerryBonkowski