Athletes from various sports show support for Bubba Wallace

LeBron James, Tyrann Mathieu of the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and PGA golfer Max Homa were among the athletes who showed support for Bubba Wallace on social media after news that a noose had been found Sunday in Wallace’s garage stall at Talladega Superspeedway.

NASCAR stated it has launched an investigation and that “we are angry and outraged, and cannot state strongly enough how seriously we take this heinous act. … As we have stated unequivocally, there is no place for racism in NASCAR, and this act only strengthens our resolve to make the sport open and welcome to all.”

Wallace, the only Black driver competing full-time in NASCAR’s top series, stated on social media late Sunday that “this will not break me, I will not give in nor will I back down. I will continue to proudly stand for what I believe in.”

James tweeted his support for Wallace, saying: “I’m right here with you as well as every other athlete.”

Mathieu tweeted to Wallace: “I stand with you champ.”

Homa, who completed play in Sunday’s PGA event, said on Twitter: “I’ve never been much into NASCAR but I am damn sure rooting for Bubba Wallace to ball out in spite of all this BS he has to deal with.”

WWE wrestler Titus O’Neil tweeted: “I STAND WITH Bubba Wallace.”

NASCAR Cup drivers Michael McDowell, Tyler Reddick and Garrett Smithley were among drivers tweeting their support of Wallace shortly after the news broke of the.

