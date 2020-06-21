Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
NASCAR

NASCAR says noose found in garage stall of Bubba Wallace’s team

By Nate RyanJun 21, 2020, 10:58 PM EDT
1 Comment

In a statement late Sunday night, NASCAR said a noose was found in the garage stall of Bubba Wallace‘s Richard Petty Motorsports team before the postponed Cup race at Talladega Superspeedway.

“We are angry and outraged, and cannot state strongly enough how seriously we take this heinous act,” the NASCAR statement read. “We have launched an immediate investigation, and will do everything we can to identify the person(s) responsible and eliminate them from the sport.

“As we have stated unequivocally, there is no place for racism in NASCAR, and this act only strengthens our resolve to make the sport open and welcoming to all.”

NASCAR recently banned the Confederate flag from its racetracks shortly after Wallace, the only Black driver in the Cup Series, lobbied for their removal.

Wallace posted a tweet addressing the news shortly after NASCAR’s statement.

Here’s the full statement from NASCAR:

Late this afternoon, NASCAR was made aware that a noose was found in the garage stall of the 43 team. We are angry and outraged, and cannot state strongly enough how seriously we take this heinous act. We have launched an immediate investigation, and will do everything we can to identify the person(s) responsible and eliminate them from the sport. As we have stated unequivocally, there is no place for racism in NASCAR, and this act only strengthens our resolve to make the sport open and welcoming to all.

Monday’s Cup race at Talladega: Start time, forecast and more

Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images
By Dustin LongJun 21, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Let’s try this again. After rain and lightning on Sunday, the Cup Series will be back at Talladega Superspeedway for Monday’s race, NASCAR’s first superspeedway race since the Daytona 500 in February.

Teams will get their first experience with a different superspeedway rules package from what they had at Daytona.

Martin Truex Jr. starts first and and Denny Hamlin starts second.

Here are the details for Monday’s race.

(All times are Eastern)

START: Astronaut Doug Hurley, on board the International Space Station, will give the command to start engines at 3:10 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to be waved at 3:22 p.m.

PRERACE: Drivers report to their cars at 2:48 p.m. The invocation will be given at 3:02 p.m. by sports broadcaster Niki Noto Palmer. The national anthem will be performed by the 313th United States Army Band at 3:04 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 188 laps (500 miles) around the 2.66-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 60. Stage 2 ends on Lap 120.

COMPETITION CAUTION: Lap 25

TV/RADIO: Fox will televise the race. Its coverage begins at 3 p.m. Motor Racing Network will broadcast the race. Its broadcast begins at 3 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for scattered thunderstorms with a high of 86 degrees and a 51% chance of rain at the race’s start.

LAST RACE: Denny Hamlin won in Miami, beating Chase Elliott and Ryan Blaney.

LAST RACE AT TALLADEGA: Ryan Blaney beat Ryan Newman in a photo finish to win last fall’s playoff race.

TO THE REAR: William Byron (two inspection failures), Garrett Smithley (two inspection failures) and Joey Gase (three inspection failures).

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for Cup starting lineup

CATCHING UP TO SPEED WITH NBC SPORTS COVERAGE:

Brendan Gaughan ready to mix it up with big teams at Talladega

Friday 5: Despite 2 wins in a row, Toyota boss has sharp words for teams

Stewart-Haas, Penske employees tested positive for COVID-19

Aric Almirola could tie Dale Jr.’s top-10 record at Talladega

Brad Keselowski: ‘You have to keep evolving at Talladega’

Can Kurt Busch finally run for daylight at Talladega?

One Month Back: Key moments from NASCAR’s return

NASCAR penalizes three Cup teams for inspection failures

Getty Images
By Dustin LongJun 21, 2020, 6:25 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NASCAR announced that the cars of William Byron, Garrett Smithley and Joey Gase will start at the rear for Monday’s Cup race (3 p.m. ET on Fox) after failing pre-race inspection multiple times.

Byron’s car failed inspection twice. He will relinquish his 19th starting spot. Smithley’s car failed inspection twice. He was to have started 40th in the 40-car field.

Gase’s car failed inspection three times. Gase will start at the rear of the field (he was to have started 36th) and also must pass through pit road after the field takes the green flag.

 

Cup race at Talladega postponed to Monday

Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images
By Dustin LongJun 21, 2020, 5:12 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Cup race at Talladega Superspeedway has been postponed until 3 p.m. ET. Monday. The race will air on Fox and Motor Racing Network.

Lightning and rain delayed the start of Sunday’s race. Drivers never got out to their cars.

Drivers will have the full 188-lap distance Monday.

The wunderground.com forecast for Monday at Talladega, Alabama calls for a high of 86 degrees and a 51% chance of rain at the start of the race.

Start of Sunday’s Cup race at Talladega delayed

AP Photo/John Bazemore
By Dustin LongJun 21, 2020, 3:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The start of Sunday’s Cup race at Talladega Superspeedway has been delayed.

Lightning was detected at 2:35 p.m. ET, causing a hold of activities. There can be no lightning strikes for 30 minutes within 8 miles of the track before a lightning hold is rescinded.

Rain has since fallen at the track.

The lightning hold was lifted at 4:26 p.m. ET. Track drying continued. NASCAR sent the Titans to begin drying the track at 4:03 p.m. ET. Lightning returned at 4:56 p.m.

The command to fire engines was scheduled for 3:13 p.m. ET. The green flag was scheduled to wave at 3:24 p.m. ET.