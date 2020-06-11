Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Bubba Wallace on ‘Today’ show: ‘We want to change. It starts with us’

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 11, 2020, 1:05 PM EDT
Appearing on Thursday’s “Today” Show on NBC, Bubba Wallace said he believes the sport will attract new and more diverse fans following Wednesday’s announcement that NASCAR will ban the display of Confederate flags at its racetracks.

The only full-time black driver in NASCAR, Wallace was encouraged by the number of new fans who tuned into Wednesday’s Cup race from Martinsville Speedway.

“We had a lot of first-time watchers last night, which was super incredible, a lot from the African-American community that would never give NASCAR a chance,” Wallace said. “There were so many comments I read that were all shocked at how NASCAR’s approach to everything has really opened their eyes.

“I think my favorite one was Alvin Kamara, former Tennessee Vols who plays for the (NFL’s New Orleans) Saints, he was asking when’s the next race. He was giving lap-by-lap updates. It was incredible.

 

“Everybody was tuned in last night, so it was a big watching party. Hopefully, that’s for the future as well. We encourage all backgrounds and all races to enjoy our crazy sport, it’s action-packed from the drop of the green flag to the drop of the checkered flag.”

Wallace and NASCAR both received expressions of support on social media from numerous sports figures and celebrities, including Kamara and NBA great LeBron James.

Wallace drove the iconic Richard Petty Motorsports No. 43 Chevrolet emblazoned with #BlackLivesMatter on it to an 11th-place finish in Wednesday night’s Cup race at Martinsville Speedway.

Bubba Wallace drives the #BlackLivesMatter car in Wednesday’s Cup race at Martinsville Speedway. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

He said he is confident NASCAR will vigorously enforce the flag ban and prevent its display at all NASCAR tracks.

“I’m pretty sure we’ll take really strict measures to not allow this to happen,” Wallace said. “If it doesn’t, then there’ll be another conversation I will have. Not sure exactly how NASCAR is planning on this.

“I know fans are starting to be allowed to come back (to racetracks after the COVID-19 hiatus) here in a couple of weeks. It’ll be interesting to see. There are a lot of things unfolding for our sport and for our nation and really the world, and we’re just piecing it together day by day. We’ll just continue to push on and fight for what’s right.

“… We want change, it starts with us. We have to start basically from the roots and go from ground up and really implement what we’re trying to say in our message.”

Wallace also was asked about comments made by part-time NASCAR Truck Series driver Ray Ciccarelli, who said Wednesday that he disagreed with the ban of the Confederate flag and will quit the sport at the end of the current season.

“I seen that comment and I was kind of baffled by it, honestly,” Wallace said. “I think he just solidified his career and no longer being part of NASCAR.

“I would encourage NASCAR to really step up and look at that if he tries to reinstate. I seen a comment where to most, (the Confederate flag is) a sign of heritage. But to a large group of people, it’s a sign of hate and oppression and just a lot of negative and bad things that come to mind.

“We’re not saying you can’t fly it at your house. You can do whatever you want. But when it comes to a sporting event where we want all races, everybody to be included – inclusion is what we’re trying to accomplish here.

“Unity, bring everybody together and enjoy a sporting event and cheer on your favorite driver, not be shy and introverted because they see a Confederate flag flying. They should be able to live life to the fullest with nothing holding them back.

“And if the flag is holding them back, then let’s just take it down for the sporting event. We’re not saying get rid of it out of your life completely.”

N.C. judge grants temporary order to close Ace Speedway

By Dustin LongJun 11, 2020, 2:44 PM EDT
A North Carolina Superior Court judge granted a temporary restraining order Thursday that prevents Ace Speedway, which has defied state guidelines on mass gatherings, from holding any races.

The next hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on June 19.

Ace Speedway, which is located about two hours northeast of Charlotte Motor Speedway, has held races each of the past three weekends despite a state limit on mass gatherings.

North Carolina is in Phase 2 of re-opening. Gatherings are limited to no more than 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors. Photos and videos have shown crowds at the track’s recent races more than allowed by the state.

Last weekend, the track placed a sign at its entrance that read: “This Event is held in PEACEFUL Protest of Injustice & Inequality Everywhere – Ace Speedway.” The track viewed its event as a protest, allowing it to have a crowd exceeding state guidelines.

On Monday, N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper called the track’s action’s a “reckless decision.”

Later that day, the state of North Carolina ordered Ace Speedway to be closed immediately, citing the track as an “imminent hazard for the spread of COVID-19.”

The track is located in Alamance County and the county’s sheriff had refused to cite the track for surpassing the state guidelines on mass gatherings.

“It puts me in a heck of a position as a sheriff, and any sheriff in this state, to try to write a citation to enforce the governor’s order when in fact it’s a constitutional violation in my opinion and the other sheriffs in this state,” Johnson said.

Alamance County Superior Court judge Tom Lambeth said Thursday that the state showed there is an “imminent health hazard in our state and in our county … it’s a serious, serious matter.”

He went on to say:

“I think people are getting quarantine fatigue as I’ve seen it phrased. I think people want to get back to normal, but we’re not there yet. I think that our leaders should be applauded for trying to do what they can to do that very delicate balancing act between our economy and the public health crisis.”

Judge Lambeth then cited a recent Supreme Court decision not to intervene in challenges by churches in Southern California and the Chicago area to lift crowd restrictions for their services. Judge Lambeth read a passage from Chief Justice John Roberts.

Roberts wrote: “The precise question on when restrictions on particular social activities should be lifted during the pandemic is a dynamic and fact-intensive matter subject to reasonable disagreement. Our Constitution principally entrusts the safety and health of the people to the politically accountable officials of the state to guard and protect. When those officials undertake to act in areas fraught with medical and scientific uncertainties, their latitude must be especially broad.”

NASCAR official: Sport ‘in a better place’ with Confederate flag ban

By Dustin LongJun 11, 2020, 12:04 PM EDT
After NASCAR announced Wednesday that it was prohibiting the Confederate flag at all its events and properties, some fans stated on social media that they would no longer purchase tickets or watch the sport.

Asked how he would respond to those feeling that way, Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR executive vice president and chief racing development officer, told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on Thursday:

“I say I feel sorry for them,” he said. “I’m sad, but for us long-term we’ll be in a better place and the amount of people that are talking about NASCAR, that are now interested in NASCAR, that now feel like it’s a potentially safe place to actually go and watch a race, which I can’t imagine someone would feel it wasn’t in the past but that was true, and to be able to open our sport to all, I’ll take that all day long.

“I’ll defend that all day long and any message that I get on social media I’m happy to defend and think we’re making the right move today. It’s not an easy move but long-term it’s the right move for the sport and it’s the right move, I believe, for the country.”

Sunday’s Cup race at Homestead-Miami Speedway will be the first series event with fans in the stands since racing resumed following the COVID-19 hiatus. Up to 1,000 South Florida military service members will be invited to watch the race. The June 21 Cup race at Talladega Superspeedway will have up to 5,000 fans in attendance.

Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR executive vice president and chief racing development officer. (Photo: Getty Images)

Asked how NASCAR will enforce the Confederate flag ban, O’Donnell told “The Morning Drive” on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio:

“That will certainly be a challenge. We’ll try to do that the right way. We’ll get ahead of it as we are today in letting people know that, ‘Hey, we’re all about pride, we’re all about America, fly your U.S. flag high, fly your driver’s flags high and come on into the track.’ But if we see something displayed at the track we’re going to have react and we will. More details to come but I’m confident we’ll do that and we’ll do that in a smart way.”

O’Donnell also discussed the decision to prohibit the Confederate flag.

Asked when the discussions first began, O’Donnell said:

“I think it actually has been for a while when you look at the initiatives we’ve had internally to really and try to promote diversity within our sport and do what we can. Really over the past year, I think you look internally for us, speaking to our diverse employees, trying to be more diverse as a sanctioning body, as an industry and candidly doing a lot of listening.

“What you hear is just a divisiveness regarding the flag was one of the biggest issues. I understand how some people may want to fly the flag and feel as though that it is their right, but the impact that has, the negative impact that (it) has had not only on potential fans but even on our own employees, and to hear the emotion from them especially over the last couple of weeks on what that has meant to them, how they have to defend it to their friends who want to be NASCAR fans and can’t be candidly because of that.

“It just makes you sad and you talk to co-workers who are friends of yours and you want to do the right thing. I think it was just a tipping point internally that a lot of us said enough and let’s do what we all believe is right. Why wouldn’t we want the sport open to as many people as possible? We all love it and let’s expose it to everyone and have everyone be a fan.”

Weekend schedule for Homestead-Miami Speedway

NASCAR
Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJun 11, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
If you thought the last few weeks were packed with NASCAR racing, this weekend provides a feast.

NASCAR heads to Homestead-Miami Speedway and will hold four national series races: a Cup race, two Xfinity Series races and a Truck Series race.

Here’s a look at the weekend schedule.

(All times are Eastern)

Friday, June 12

10 – 10:30 a.m. – Cup rookie meeting (teleconference)

Noon – 2 p.m. – Driver motorhome parking (screening in progress)

1 – 1:30 p.m. – Xfinity rookie driver meeting (teleconference)

1:30 – 2 p.m. – Truck Series rookie driver meeting (teleconference)

5 p.m. – Xfinity/Truck Series driver/crew chief meeting (electronic communication)

7:30 – 9:30 p.m. – Xfinity haulers enters (screening in progress)

Saturday, June 13

7 a.m. – 10 p.m. – Xfinity garage access screening in progress

10 a.m. – Noon – Truck Series haulers enter

Noon – 7 p.m. – Truck Series garage access screening in progress

1:30 – 3:30 p.m. – Xfinity engine prime and final adjustments on pit road

3:20 p.m. – Xfinity drivers report to their car

3:30 p.m. – Hooters 250; 167 laps/250.5 miles (Fox, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

5 p.m. – Cup driver/crew chief meeting (electronic communication)

5:30 p.m. approx. – Truck Series haulers exit

5:30 – 7 p.m. – Truck Series engine prime and final adjustments on pit road

7:20 p.m. – Truck Series drivers report to the trucks

7:30 p.m. -Truck Series race; 134 laps/201 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

8 – 10 p.m. – Cup Series haulers enter (screening process and equipment unload)

9:30 p.m. – Truck Series haulers enter pit road to load equipment

Sunday, June 14

5:30 – 11:30 a.m. – Xfinity Series garage access screening in progress

8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. – Cup Series garage access screening in progress

10 – 11:30 a.m. – Xfinity engine prime and final adjustments on pit road

11:50 a.m. – Xfinity drivers report to their cars

Xfinity race – 167 laps/250.5 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

1:30 – 3 p.m. – Cup engine prime and final adjustments in garage

3 p.m. – Xfinity haulers exit

3:20 p.m. – Cup drivers report to their cars

3:30 p.m. – Dixie Vodka 400; 267 laps/400.5 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

7:30 p.m. – Cup haulers exit

Winners and losers from Martinsville

By Dustin LongJun 11, 2020, 7:00 AM EDT
7 Comments

WINNERS

Martin Truex Jr.Remember when he couldn’t win on a short track? Yes, it is hard to recall those days after he scored his fourth win in the last six short track races on Wednesday at Martinsville Speedway. This could be a good sign for him since Martinsville is scheduled to be the final playoff race before the championship finale in Phoenix in November.

Team Penske — Didn’t get the win but got the next best thing with Ryan Blaney second, Brad Keselowski third and Joey Logano fourth.

Chase Elliott His fifth-place finish was his fourth top-10 result in the last five races.

Jimmie Johnson He led a season-high 70 laps before finishing 10th for his third consecutive top 10.

LOSERS

Austin DillonRough night. A cut tire at the start of the race damaged a crush panel and he was overcome from the exhaust with less than 100 laps to go. He had to be helped out of the car. Dillon finished 37th.

Aric Almirola Started second, fell a lap down early and had a battery problem before finishing 33rd.

Denny Hamlin and Kyle BuschBoth had issues early, fell a lap down and never were a factor. Hamlin finished 24th. Busch was 19th.