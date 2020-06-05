Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Homestead-Miami Speedway plans to host up to 1,000 military personnel, first responders and their household members as guests to the track’s June 14 Cup race, according to a proposal approved by Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez.

The Mayor’s office provided NBC Sports with a copy of the executive summary of Homestead-Miami Speedway’s proposal. With more than a week before the race, the track’s plans could change based on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Andy Slater of Fox Sports 640 first reported the track would be allowed to have military members at the June 14 event.

Those admitted would not be charged. They would be the only people allowed in the grandstands. They would be the first people to sit in the stands for a NASCAR race since the season resumed in May. Fans could watch both Charlotte races last month from Turn 1 condos but were not allowed any other access.

No tickets for the general public will be made available for any of the races at Homestead-Miami Speedway next weekend.

Those admitted will not be allowed in the infield. They must undergo health screening before entering the facility, including a temperature check. They also will be required to wear a cloth mask and comply with other other preventive measures, including social distancing in the stands.

The track will have a sequenced ingress, egress procedure to control entry to and exit from the facility to minimize large concentrations of people. There will be multiple hand washing and hand sanitizing stations throughout the entrances and concourse.

No tailgating will be allowed. Parking will be allowed in every other spot. Guests will be prohibited from bringing coolers. Limited menus will be available. No merchandise will be sold on site.

Here’s the status of upcoming races for fans.

June 6-7 — Atlanta Motor Speedway: No spectators for any of its races.

June 10 — Martinsville Speedway: No spectators allowed.

June 13-14 — Homestead-Miami Speedway: Up to 1,000 military personnel, first responders and household members allowed only for June 14 Cup race. General public not allowed at event.

June 20-21 — Talladega Superspeedway: No spectators for any of its races.

June 26-28 — Pocono Raceway: No spectators for any of its races, including the Cup races on June 27 and June 28.

July 4-5 — Indianapolis Motor Speedway: No spectators for its races, including the July 4 doubleheader of the IndyCar race and Xfinity race on the road course.

July 9-12 — Kentucky Speedway: No spectators for any of its races.

July 15 — Charlotte Motor Speedway (All-Star Race): “Options for fan entry are being evaluated in consultation with state and local health officials, but no decisions have been finalized,” according to track media release.

July 18-19 — Texas Motor Speedway: “Texas Motor Speedway and NASCAR have developed a comprehensive plan and continue to work with state and local officials to determine the size and scope of the number of race fans who will be able to attend the weekend’s events,” according to track statement.

July 23-25 — Kansas Speedway: “We continue to work closely with state and local officials to determine if it may be possible to have fans attend our races in July,” according to track statement.

August 2 — New Hampshire Motor Speedway: “It’s unclear at this time if fans will be allowed access” for the race, according to track statement.