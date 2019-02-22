Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Cup starting lineup at Atlanta

By Dustin LongFeb 22, 2019, 7:30 PM EST
HAMPTON, Ga. – NASCAR’s new rules package will debut Sunday at Atlanta Motor Speedway with Aric Almirola leading the field to green.

Almirola won the pole Friday with a lap of 181.473 mph. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. starts second. Clint Bowyer is third, giving Ford the top three spots. Denny Hamlin (Toyota) and Daniel Suarez (Ford) complete the top five.

Tapered spacers will limit cars to 550 horsepower. A larger spoiler and other aero changes will increase downforce. The changes are intended to tighten the racing, but drivers note that the tire wear likely will spread the field out Sunday.

Some drivers didn’t have as good a day in qualifying. Kevin Harvick‘s car had steering issues and he qualified 18th. Team Penske’s drivers all will start outside the top 15: Brad Keselowski qualified 19th, Ryan Blaney 26th and reigning series champ Joey Logano 27th.

Click here for full Cup starting lineup

Aric Almirola wins Cup pole at Atlanta

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinFeb 22, 2019, 5:58 PM EST
Aric Almirola qualified first for Sunday’s Cup race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, earning the second pole of his Cup career.

Almirola posted a top speed of 181.473 mph to claim his first pole since the 2012 Coca-Cola 600. The pole speed last year was 184.652 mph.

He will be joined on the front row by Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (181.473 mph).

“That was awesome, obviously the Ford Mustangs are really fast,” Almirola told Fox Sports 1. “It was cool to be the first guy to out the Ford Mustang on the pole. … We came here with a plan and we executed our plan right from off the truck. Our car’s got great speed. … We’re running wide open now so it’s getting more and more about the car in qualifying.”

The top five is completed by Clint Bowyer (180.410), Denny Hamlin (180.328) and Daniel Suarez (180.216).

Kyle Larson was the fastest Chevrolet driver, qualifying seventh.

Ryan Newman, Paul Menard, Erik Jones and Alex Bowman were the first four drivers who did not advance to the final round, which determines the top 12.

Defending race winner Kevin Harvick qualified 18th after experiencing  steering issues.

Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano failed to make it out of the first round and will start 26th and 27th respectively.

Logano’s run was hurt after he got loose in Turns 1 and 2.

“Just got loose down there trying to draft thinking that was the fastest way,” Logano told FS1. “(On the second run) I was going to run two (laps) and out of habit I shut it off because that’s what we do, run one lap typically.”

The same habit plagued Jimmie Johnson in the second round, but he was able to make another run and advance. He will start 11th.

Click here for the qualifying results.

Matt Tifft, BJ McLeod lose car chiefs, practice time for qualifying inspection failures

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinFeb 22, 2019, 5:22 PM EST
The cars of Matt Tifft and BJ McLeod failed pre-qualifying inspection twice Friday at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Tifft, who drives Front Row Motorsports’ No. 36 Ford, and McLeod, who drives Rick Ware Racing’s No. 52 Chevrolet, had their car chiefs ejected from the event for the rest of the weekend.

Both drivers also lose 15 minutes of practice time from Saturday’s final practice.

 

Joey Logano says new rules package will lead to ‘more tempers’

Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images
By Dustin LongFeb 22, 2019, 5:04 PM EST
HAMPTON, Ga. — Questions abound on what the racing will be like this season with the new rules package, but reigning Cup champion Joey Logano is certain of one thing.

“This is going to cause probably more wrecks and more tempers are going to fly and more drama is going to be there,” he said Friday at Atlanta Motor Speedway. “I’m pretty sure of it because you’re going to have cars closer together.”

After one race, Logano is a part of the sport’s drama. He expressed his frustration with Michael McDowell after the race and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. during the race.

Stenhouse wasn’t too appreciative of Logano saying during last weekend’s Daytona 500: “Ricky Stankhouse. God. He sucks.”

Logano explained his comment Friday, saying: “That was right after a moment we about crashed. If I didn’t lift, the whole field was going to crash because of a move that was happening. That made me pretty mad because I lost 10 spots after that. That was my frustration.”

Stenhouse said he is aware of comments about him made on the radio by other teams. 

“I definitely file it away,” he said. “They definitely won’t get any help from here on out.”

Stenhouse said he was not going to work with Logano in that race … unless it benefitted him.

Stenhouse also stated how the Fords didn’t work as well together during the 500.

“I think there were a lot of Fords that were left out exactly when we were pitting,” Stenhouse said. “When we came down pit road and got wrecked on pit road, I looked up and we were the only Ford that got wrecked on pit road. We were running second in line and there were a few Fords right behind us. When I pulled out to pit and I looked up, they stayed on track.”

Logano was frustrated with McDowell for pushing Toyota driver Kyle Busch on the last lap instead of Logano.

“I think a lot of times when you assume people know, it’s sometimes the worst thing you can do,” Logano said. “I think that was kind of the situation after the race with Michael. It’s just kind of like, ‘You should know that.’ It’s something that is preached to us, something that we try to do the best as possible. Michael and I have a great relationship. We’re friends and we talk to each other a lot. It’s the last lap.

“It’s something I’m constantly aware of the situation but it’s because I’m put in the situation more often. Nothing against Michael or his race team, I’m just in the situation a lot so I’m more comfortable in it. If you’re not put in the situation a lot, you don’t know what to do.

“Maybe I shouldn’t have been as mad or maybe reacted the way I did, but I was frustrated about the situation and assumed he would know that.”

Logano said they later talked and had a laugh about it.

“It’s heat of the moment, it’s the last lap of the Daytona 500 and we’re both going for the win,” McDowell said Friday. “For me, I’m just excited that we were in a position to just go for the win. The heat of the moment stuff, I don’t really sweat it. But the thing we did talk about is how can we put ourselves in a better position and work closer together and put a Ford in victory lane.”

Truck Series practice report from Atlanta Motor Speedway

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinFeb 22, 2019, 3:11 PM EST
Ben Rhodes was fastest in the final Gander Outdoors Truck Series practice at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Rhodes posted a top speed of 177.726 mph.

He was followed by Sheldon Creed (177.334 mph), Kyle Busch (177.312), Parker Kligerman (176.538) and Johnny Sauter (176.431).

The practice was stopped once for an incident involving Ray Ciccarelli.

Busch had the best 10-lap average at 174.660 mph.

Click here for the speed chart.

First practice

Stewart Friesen was fastest in the practice session with a top speed of 177.204 mph around the 1.54-mile track.

The top five was competed by Sheldon Creed (176.876 mph), Matt Crafton (176.280), Brett Moffitt (175.860) and Johnny Sauter (175.682).

Grant Enfinger recorded the most laps in the session with 28.

Click here for the speed chart.