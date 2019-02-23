Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

Kyle Busch goes to a backup after accident in Cup practice at Atlanta

By Dustin LongFeb 23, 2019, 12:15 PM EST
Leave a comment

HAMPTON, Ga. – Kyle Busch hit the wall in practice Saturday at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The incident happened less than 10 minutes into the day’s lone Cup practice. Busch had posted the second-fastest lap before the incident.

The car had damage to the right rear. Busch drove the car back to the garage. The team pulled out the backup car. He’ll give up his sixth starting spot and go to the rear of the field.

“Just got loose,” Busch said. “Car was pretty good to fire off there. Just kept getting a little bit looser, a little bit looser. Tried to go back to the bottom, to run the bottom … and it just snapped.

“It was just tire wear, normal getting looser as you go. It got a little bit loose for a couple of laps, and then it just got really, really loose that lap that I crashed. I went through (Turns) 3 and 4 in the middle just fine, no looseness at all, and tried to run the bottom of 1 and 2 and spun out.

“The corner speeds are higher so when you do have an issue, the issue happened really fast, happened faster than it typically would because of the corner speeds are higher. The crash was harder to save. In the past, I feel I would have been able to do a better job (of saving the car).”

Busch did not get on track with the backup car before the practice session ended.

As for starting at the back of the field, Busch isn’t too worried.

“I think it will be fine,” Busch said. “Obviously, I think the biggest unknown is the backup car. I trust in Adam (Stevens, crew chief) and my guys and everybody at Joe Gibbs Racing that we’ll be fine. It will just have to be a managed race, a differently managed race than what we expected from (Friday’s) qualifying.”

Clint Bowyer posts fastest lap in final Cup practice at Atlanta

Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images
By Dustin LongFeb 23, 2019, 1:24 PM EST
Leave a comment

HAMPTON, Ga. – Clint Bowyer recorded the fastest lap in Saturday’s final Cup practice at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Bowyer’s top speed was 179.104 mph. He was followed by Kyle Busch (178.873 mph), Austin Dillon (178.712), Michael McDowell (178.672) and Corey LaJoie (178.436).

Click here for final practice results

“I feel like we learned quite a bit,” Bowyer said. “You have to check the boxes off. I was talking about the balance of this thing and the ability to work on balance with the drag vs. downforce. You know it is going to be different at this racetrack than it will be at Vegas or any other racetrack. You are going to have that adjustability built into the car and the understanding of where you are at and where you need to be.

“There will be teams (Sunday) that drastically miss this, and ones that hit it. The ones that hit it are going to have a lot of fun. The ones that don’t are going to be miserable. There isn’t a whole lot you can do in the race to change that.”

Busch went to a backup car after he hit the wall less than 10 minutes into the session. He did not return to the track after the incident. Busch had the best average over 10 consecutive laps (177.302 mph) before he hit the wall. Kyle Larson was next at 176.534 mph over 10 consecutive laps.

“The corner speeds are higher so when you do have an issue, the issue happened really fast, happened faster than it typically would because of the corner speeds are higher,” Busch said. “The crash was harder to save. In the past, I feel I would have been able to do a better job (of saving the car).”

Austin Cindric filled in for Brad Keselowski, who was suffering from flu-like symptoms. Cindric drove the car 13 laps. Keselowski got in the car late in the session and ran 23 laps.

Kevin Harvick ran the most laps at 75. He was 21st on the speed chart with a top lap of 176.932 mph.

Erik Jones suffered a power steering problem during the session. Bowyer said that Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Daniel Suarez also had power steering problems a day after Harvick did.

“It is very weird,” Bowyer said of the steering problems this weekend. “(Suarez) had one, too. It is something that is a gremlin that people are fighting, yeah.

“You get out there on this long race, and I guarantee you that you are going to be sawing on the wheel (Sunday) if you are up front and asking a lot of that steering component. Hopefully, it will be fine. I know there were more cars than just (Harvick) that had issues, so it is a concern across the board, but I don’t think there is anyone better than our group at figuring things out.”

Austin Cindric helps ailing Brad Keselowski in Cup practice

Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images
By Dustin LongFeb 23, 2019, 12:29 PM EST
Leave a comment

HAMPTON, Ga. – Brad Keselowski was not in his car to start Saturday’s Cup practice because of flu-like symptoms, Team Penske said in a statement.

Austin Cindric drove the car in the day’s only Cup practice for Sunday’s race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Cindric drove 13 laps before Keselowski climbed into the car an hour into the 80-minute session. Keselowski ran 23 laps in the No. 2 Ford.

After meeting with his team, Keselowski rode a cart from the garage to the infield care center.

 

Rain cancels Xfinity, Truck qualifying at Atlanta

Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images
By Dustin LongFeb 23, 2019, 11:15 AM EST
Leave a comment

HAMPTON, Ga. – Cole Custer will start on the pole for today’s Xfinity race at Atlanta Motor Speedway after qualifying was rained out.

The lineup was set by owner points from last season.

The Xfinity race is scheduled to begin at 2:16 p.m. ET. today.

Click here for the starting lineup in the Xfinity race

In the Gander Outdoors Truck Series, Daytona winner Austin Hill will start on the pole after qualifying was canceled. The lineup was set by owner points from last season.

The race will begin shortly after the completion of the Xfinity race.

Click here for the Truck race’s starting lineup

Today’s Xfinity race at Atlanta: Start time, lineup and more

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinFeb 23, 2019, 10:00 AM EST
Leave a comment

The Xfinity Series kicks off a NASCAR doubleheader today at Atlanta Motor Speedway with the Rinnai 250.

Ross Chastain and Ryan Preece are the only Cup drivers in the field.

Here’s all the info you need ahead of the second race of the year, which is followed by a Gander Outdoors Truck Series race.

(All times are Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given by Steve Bourdon of Hiller Plumbing at 2:08 p.m. The green flag is scheduled for 2:16 p.m.

PRERACE CEREMONIES: Driver introductions begin at 1:30 p.m. The invocation will be given at 2 p.m. by U.S. Air Force Chaplin, Lt. Col. James Danford. The National Anthem will be at 2:01 p.m. and sung by Taryn Papa.

DISTANCE: The race is 163 laps (251.02 miles) around the 1.54-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 40, Stage 2 ends on Lap 80.

TV/RADIO: Fox Sports 1 will broadcast the race. Coverage begins at 2 p.m. The Performance Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 1:30 p.m. and also can be heard at goprn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry PRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for cloudy skies with a high of 56 degrees and an 18 percent chance of rain at the start time.

LAST TIME: Kevin Harvick led 141 laps and beat Joey Logano and Christopher Bell.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for starting lineup