Sam Bass, famed paint scheme and race program designer, dies

Sam Bass, the artist known for designing many iconic NASCAR paint schemes and race programs, died Saturday.

His wife Denise confirmed Bass’ passing on Twitter. He was 57.

Bass, who designed Jeff Gordon’s striking “Rainbow Warriors” paint scheme, had spent the last few years looking for a new kidney. That was a result of a sepsis infection that originated in a blister on his left foot in 2005 and led to a below-the-knee amputation in 2008. Bass also had Type 1 diabetes, which he was diagnosed with at the age of 29.

Bass was inspired to become a NASCAR artist when he was 7 after attending his first race at Southside Speedway in suburban Richmond, Virginia.

“I was so amazed that night not only by the excitement and watching those cars run around and beat and bang on each other, but also the color – how all the cars were painted so many different colors,” Bass told NBC Sports in 2017. “I was like, ‘How cool is this?’ I couldn’t wait to get home to pull out my markers.”

The first car Bass designed was Bobby Allison’s Miller High Life car in 1988. That car went on to win the Daytona 500.

He went on to design the first Cup schemes for Gordon, Jimmie Johnson, Tony Stewart and Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Bass first designed a race program for the 1985 World 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. He designed programs for it and other Speedway Motorsports, Inc. tracks through 2018.

Marcus Smith, the CEO and President of SMI, issued the following statement.

“Our deepest sympathies are with Denise and her family today. Sam Bass has been a significant part of NASCAR’s history. He poured his heart, soul and talent into producing souvenir program covers at many speedways including Charlotte for more than 30 years. His work provided our fans a keepsake to treasure, and that was so appropriate, because Sam was always such a fan of our sport and he was such a treasure to the entire NASCAR family. His body of work will be a legacy that lives forever. We will miss Sam’s smile and positivity.”

NASCAR issued the following statement.

“Though he may have never turned a lap or a wrench, few captured the essence of our sport through his work more than Sam Bass. He was a consistent presence in the NASCAR garage, and his ever-present smile and endearing personality welcomed all. Though we have lost a member of the NASCAR family, his legend will continue in his art – all of which illustrated the greatness of our sport and the talent of a true friend.”

PR: It is with a sad heart that our family shares the news of our loss with the NASCAR community. Sam Bass, a loving husband, father, and inspiration to us all, passed away earlier today. Thank you for your prayers during this very difficult time. God Bless – Denise Bass — Sam Bass (@sambassartist) February 16, 2019

Rest In Peace @sambassartist He was a positive influence on @NASCAR as an artist. A friend to everyone he met. The nicest person, always smiling, always thrilled to see you again. — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) February 16, 2019

This so sad. He was such a great man. I’ll never forget winning my first race and him graciously handing me a custom painted guitar he did. Always had a smile, he was a good soul. Thank you Sam. We will miss you. https://t.co/1miGdMPCyE — Brad Keselowski (@keselowski) February 16, 2019

Very sad to hear. Such an amazing talent, great man, and a huge race fan. Never forget the first time I saw one of my cars on the program for a race he made. RIP. 🙏 https://t.co/pFthisq1X9 — Clint Bowyer (@ClintBowyer) February 16, 2019

Sam's iconic work reached millions of fans. It's fitting that one of his paint schemes will lead the #DAYTONA500 field to green tomorrow. Farewell to a legend. https://t.co/xYZhYXIPKP — Hendrick Motorsports (@TeamHendrick) February 16, 2019

So incredibly sad to hear this, he was such a huge part of Nascar in the painting and designs he gave. I still remember my Sam Bass Monopoly game I played as a kid. Prayers to his family 🙏 https://t.co/iN9c2VvAQc — Matt Tifft (@matt_tifft) February 16, 2019

We will be racing with heavy hearts this weekend following the passing of @sambassartist, our thoughts and prayers go out to Sam’s family! pic.twitter.com/1Qr5nEVkuT — Richard Petty Motorsports (@RPMotorsports) February 16, 2019