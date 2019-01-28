Drivers gear up for important two-day test in Las Vegas

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Las Vegas Motor Speedway will host a major two-day organizational test for Cup and Xfinity Series teams starting Thursday.

The test is significant because it will be the largest collection of teams to test the Cup Series’ 2019 rules package at the same time.

“We don’t know what we don’t know,” said Brad Keselowski, who will take part in the test, on how the new package will be on track. “You’ll figure it out.”

There will be 21 drivers involved, including 16 Cup drivers and two full-time Xfinity drivers, Noah Gragson and Chase Briscoe. Ross Chastain, David Ragan and Drew Herring each will drive manufacture wheel force cars. Xfinity drivers Zane Smith and Riley Herbst will also be present.

The test, which is open to the public, will be from 11 a.m.- 10 p.m. ET Thursday and from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. ET Friday.

On Thursday, the first of three drafting practice sessions will begin at 2 p.m ET. The other two drafting practice sessions are scheduled for 6 and 8 p.m. ET.

Friday will feature two drafting practice sessions at Noon and 2 p.m. ET.

Here’s who is involved in the test.

Cup Series Drivers

No. 00 – Landon Cassill, Starcom Racing, Chevrolet

No. 1 – Kurt Busch, Chip Ganassi Racing, Chevrolet

No. 2 – Brad Keselowski, Team Penske, Ford

No. 3 – Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet

No. 6 – Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford

No. 13 – Ty Dillon, Germain Racing, Chevrolet

No. 14 – Clint Bowyer, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford

No. 18 – Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota

No. 21 – Paul Menard, Wood Brothers Racing, Ford

No. 43 – Bubba Wallace, Richard Petty Motorsports, Chevrolet

No. 47 – Ryan Preece, JTG Racing, Chevrolet

No. 48 – Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet

No. 51 – Cody Ware, Rick Ware Racing, Chevrolet

No. 95 – Matt DiBenedetto, Leavine Family Racing, Toyota

Chevrolet Wheel Force car Ross Chastain, Chevrolet Racing

Ford Wheel Force car David Ragan, Ford Motor Company

Toyota Wheel Force car Drew Herring, Toyota Racing Development

Xfinity Series drivers

No. 8 Zane Smith, JR Motorsports, Chevrolet

No. 9 Noah Gragson, JR Motorsports, Chevrolet

No. 18 Riley Herbst, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota

No. 98 Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford