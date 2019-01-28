Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

Drivers gear up for important two-day test in Las Vegas

By Daniel McFadinJan 28, 2019, 6:30 PM EST
Leave a comment

Las Vegas Motor Speedway will host a major two-day organizational test for Cup and Xfinity Series teams starting Thursday.

The test is significant because it will be the largest collection of teams to test the Cup Series’ 2019 rules package at the same time.

“We don’t know what we don’t know,” said Brad Keselowski, who will take part in the test, on how the new package will be on track. “You’ll figure it out.”

There will be 21 drivers involved, including 16 Cup drivers and two full-time Xfinity drivers, Noah Gragson and Chase Briscoe. Ross Chastain, David Ragan and Drew Herring each will drive manufacture wheel force cars. Xfinity drivers Zane Smith and Riley Herbst will also be present.

The test, which is open to the public, will be from 11 a.m.- 10 p.m. ET Thursday and from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. ET Friday.

On Thursday, the first of three drafting practice sessions will begin at 2 p.m ET. The other two drafting practice sessions are scheduled for 6 and 8 p.m. ET.

Friday will feature two drafting practice sessions at Noon and 2 p.m. ET.

Here’s who is involved in the test.

Cup Series Drivers
No. 00 – Landon Cassill, Starcom Racing, Chevrolet
No. 1 – Kurt Busch, Chip Ganassi Racing, Chevrolet
No. 2 – Brad Keselowski, Team Penske, Ford
No. 3 – Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet
No. 6 – Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford
No. 13 – Ty Dillon, Germain Racing, Chevrolet
No. 14 – Clint Bowyer, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford
No. 18 – Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota
No. 21 – Paul Menard, Wood Brothers Racing, Ford
No. 43 – Bubba Wallace, Richard Petty Motorsports, Chevrolet
No. 47 – Ryan Preece, JTG Racing, Chevrolet
No. 48 – Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet
No. 51 – Cody Ware, Rick Ware Racing, Chevrolet
No. 95 – Matt DiBenedetto, Leavine Family Racing, Toyota
Chevrolet Wheel Force car Ross Chastain, Chevrolet Racing
Ford Wheel Force car David Ragan, Ford Motor Company
Toyota Wheel Force car Drew Herring, Toyota Racing Development

Xfinity Series drivers
No. 8 Zane Smith, JR Motorsports, Chevrolet
No. 9 Noah Gragson, JR Motorsports, Chevrolet
No. 18 Riley Herbst, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota
No. 98 Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford

 

Charlotte Motor Speedway unveils logo celebrating 60th Coca-Cola 600

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiJan 28, 2019, 8:04 PM EST
Leave a comment

Charlotte Motor Speedway officials on Monday unveiled a patriotic logo to commemorate the 60th running of the Coca-Cola 600 on May 26.

“The Coca-Cola 600 has been one of NASCAR’s crown jewels since its first running 60 years ago,” Speedway Motorsports Inc. president/CEO Marcus Smith said in a media release. “Charlotte Motor Speedway takes great pride in being a trailblazer, and we’ve made a significant amount of history on Memorial Day weekend with the Coca-Cola 600.

“Coca-Cola has been a wonderful entitlement sponsor for 35 years, the longest such partnership in sports, and we look forward to our continued partnership entertaining fans and saluting the U.S. Armed Forces.

“This year’s race is going to be hotly contested with the new rules package, and unveiling our patriotic new logo only adds to the excitement. The Coca-Cola 600 is NASCAR’s toughest test of man and machine. We can’t wait to see its 60th running unfold.”

The logo was unveiled among several other events held at the race track Monday, including a roll-out of CMS’s 2019 schedule, which includes three major NASCAR race weekends, two NHRA national events and a pair of World of Outlaws race weekends.

Team Penske also had its drivers and teams there to take part in a pit crew competition.

Follow @JerryBonkowski

Joe Gibbs Racing’s Cup cars to carry stickers memorializing J.D. Gibbs

Joe Gibbs Racing
By Jerry BonkowskiJan 28, 2019, 5:45 PM EST
Leave a comment

Joe Gibbs Racing will honor the life and legacy of J.D. Gibbs during the entire upcoming 2019 season. A commemorative sticker will be placed on the race cars of drivers Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Martin Truex Jr. and Erik Jones.

The stickers will carry the message #DoItForJD and the web site dedicated to his memory: JDGibbsLegacy.com.

Gibbs passed away Jan. 11 after a four-year battle with a degenerative neurological disease. He was 49 years old.

Here’s how the team tweeted out news about the memorial stickers on Monday morning:

Follow @JerryBonkowski

NASCAR unveils Sports Betting Policy

NASCAR
By Dustin LongJan 28, 2019, 5:22 PM EST
Leave a comment

NASCAR’s new Sports Betting Policy prohibits team owners, drivers, crew members and series officials from gambling on NASCAR and lists minimum penalties that could include indefinite suspension or termination and/or a fine of $150,000-$200,000.

NASCAR unveiled the policy Monday. The policy was put together with Sportrader Integrity Services. NASCAR has had to react, along with other sports leagues, after the Supreme Court in May allowed states to decide if they will allow sports betting. In October, Dover International Speedway became the first track that hosts NASCAR to introduce at-track betting

The Sports Betting Policy notes that “All NASCAR members have an obligation to protect the integrity of the sport. Gambling on NASCAR Events by Members can post a series threat to the integrity of NASCAR, its stakeholders, and the industry as a whole. The integrity of NASCAR Competition remains our greatest asset.”

NASCAR’s Sports Betting Policy also prohibits team owners, drivers, crew members and series officials from disclosing confidential information for the purposes of enabling or facilitating gambling activity related in any way to NASCAR events or off-track actions.

The policy also states that NASCAR members are to report “without undue delay” any attempted, requested witnessed or observed legal or illegal gambling activity non-compliant involvement relating to an event which NASCAR is involved or “that in the judgment of NASCAR could represent the potential for a conflict of interest, unsportsmanlike conduct, or other action(s) detrimental to stock car auto racing or NASCAR.”

NASCAR’s policy states that NASCAR members are permitted to take part in fantasy games relating to any event in which NASCAR is involved but shall not accept prizes with a value in excess of $250 in any such fantasy games.

If someone is found to violated the Sports Betting Policy, they will receive a letter detailing the terms for consideration of reinstatement. A designated program administrator will facilitate an evaluation and coordinate it with the appropriate professional to create a reinstatement plan. When a NASCAR member has completed the requirements set forth in that, they are eligible for reconsideration of reinstatement of a NASCAR license.

Below is the section for the NASCAR Rule Book that details betting on a NASCAR event.

Kyle Busch set for five Truck Series starts this season

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJan 28, 2019, 3:59 PM EST
Leave a comment

Kyle Busch Motorsports has announced the five Gander Outdoors Truck Series races that owner Kyle Busch is scheduled to compete in this season.

Busch will drive the No. 51 Toyota at Atlanta Motor Speedway (Feb. 23), Las Vegas Motor Speedway (March 1), Martinsville Speedway (March 23), Texas Motor Speedway (March 29) and Charlotte Motor Speedway (May 17).

Busch’s start at Martinsville will be his first Truck start there since 2016 and his second since 2011.

Busch, who is tied for the most carrer Truck Series wins with Ron Hornaday, Jr. with 51 victories, will be sponsored by Textron Aviation and its Cessna and Beechcraft brands.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver won twice last year in his five Truck starts, which is the maximum amount of starts a Cup driver with more than five years of experience can make in the Truck Series each year.

“The Truck Series is always a lot of fun for me as a driver,” Busch said in a press release. “As an owner, it gives me the opportunity to work alongside the young drivers that we have at KBM to get a better understanding of what they are experiencing.

“From year-to-year, rule changes affect the handling of the trucks. By continuing to be an active driver in the Truck Series I’m able to provide better feedback to our young drivers not only on the weekends I’m racing, but on the weekends when I’m coaching from atop the pit box as well.”

KBM’s full-time Truck Series drivers will be Todd Gilliland and Harrison Burton.

 and on Facebook