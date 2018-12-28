Landon Cassill set to make Chili Bowl debut

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Landon Cassill has added his name to the list of NASCAR drivers scheduled to compete in the 33rd annual Chili Bowl Nationals.

Cassill will race for Brooke Shuman Motorsports.

This will be Cassill’s first Chili Bowl attempt. He raced with this same team in the Driven2SaveLives BC39 at Indianapolis Motor Speedwat before this year’s Brickyard 400 but finished last in his heat race and failed to advance to the feature.

Cassill joins Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell and Kasey Kahne in the race.

As of Dec. 28, the entry list has grown to 334 entries. The 2018 edition featured 354 entries.

Other notable NASCAR affiliated drivers include Justin Allgaier, JJ Yeley, Tanner Berryhill and Alex Bowman.

Chase Briscoe has also been added to the entry list in the last 10 days.

The 2019 Chili Bowl will run from January 14-19.

Click here for the complete list.

