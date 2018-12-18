Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Christopher Bell, Kyle Larson highlight preliminary Chili Bowl list

By Dan BeaverDec 18, 2018, 7:03 PM EST
Last week, the preliminary entry list for the 2019 Chili Bowl sat at 200. As of Tuesday, Dec. 18 the entry list has swelled to 302 including several notable drivers with NASCAR connections.

Last year featured more than 350 entries.

Last year’s winner Christopher Bell will try to defend his title with his 2018 car owner Keith Kunz. Former Truck series driver, Rico Abreu will race as a teammate to Bell.

Kyle Larson hopes for a better outcome this year than his 19th from 2018.

Other notable drivers include:

Last year, Kasey Kahne advanced to ninth in his B-Main. In addition to the annual Midget race, he will compete in more than 50 sprint car races in 2019.

Justin Allgaier failed to finish his B-Main last year and was credited with an 18th in that race. Before advancing to the B, he finished second in his C-Main

JJ Yeley finished 12th in one of two B’s and failed to advance to the A.

Making her first Chili Bowl appearance will be Kelley Earnhardt Miller’s daughter Karsyn Elledge.

Tanner Berryhill hopes for better fortune in 2019. Last year, he advanced only as far as the J-Main.

Click here for the complete list.

Darlington Raceway to celebrate 1990-94 during Southern 500 weekend

By Daniel McFadinDec 18, 2018, 2:30 PM EST
The 70th running of the Southern 500 in 2019 will mark the fifth “Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR” at Darlington Raceway and will celebrate the sport’s history from 1990-94.

The weekend will be held Aug. 30-Sept. 1 with Darlington hosting the Southern 500 and the Xfinity Series’ Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200.

Darlington will honor moments and icons of the 1990-94 era of, including the conclusion of 2010 NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty’s career and the beginning of 2019 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee Jeff Gordon’s career.

The track will also pay tribute to David Pearson, the 105-time Cup winner who died in November at 83. 

A native of Spartanburg, South Carolina, Pearson holds the record for most Cup wins at Darlington with 10.

The track will have a commemorative ticket design honoring Pearson.

“Even though we are highlighting the 1990-94 era, we felt it was important to pay tribute to David Pearson on our tickets because he truly was an icon in South Carolina who left a tremendous impact on Darlington and on NASCAR,” said Darlington president Kerry Tharp in a press release.

Darlington has started the ticket renewal process with fans receiving an e-mail communication to renew their tickets and campsites early.

Renewal benefits include:

  • The track’s best value of the season for the Bojangles’ Southern 500 and Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200
  • Convenient four-part payment plan
  • One free admission to the Darlington Raceway Museum ($7.50 value)
  • One free Lionel RCCA (Racing Collectables Club of America) Membership ($19.95 value)
  • Complete set of 2018 commemorative “7 Decades of NASCAR” tickets
  • All renewal accounts are entered into a random drawing for a chance to attend the fifth annual Bojangles’ Legends Breakfast on Sunday, September 1, 2019
  • Special renewal pricing for Darlington Stripe Zone Hospitality ($30 savings)
  • Special renewal pricing for all-inclusive driver intros, pre-race concert and pre-race pit road access ($15 savings)
  • Special renewal pricing for an exclusive VIP “Untamed Access” Bojangles’ Southern 500® race day experience
  • Fans can create custom “Weekend Ticket Packages” (Practice, NXS & MENCS) that can save up to $60 per person
  • Guests may renew their tickets and campsites by calling 866-459-RACE (7223) or visiting www.DarlingtonRaceway.com/renewals. The renewal deadline is Friday, February 8, 2019

Kasey Kahne set for more than 50 sprint car events in 2019

By Daniel McFadinDec 18, 2018, 1:30 PM EST
Kasey Kahne‘s NASCAR career is over after 15 year of Cup competition, but his racing career is far from over.

Kahne is scheduled to make more than 50 starts in sprint car races next year in the World of Outlaws and All-Star Circuit of Champions with his own sprint car team.

The news is part of a sponsor announcement that will have Kahne and Kasey Kahne Racing’s No. 9 car sponsored by Wicked Energy Gum/Wicked Energy in select races.

“This is the most excited I have been in a long time to get back to racing,” Kahne said in a press release. “I feel great and I’ve been working out a lot preparing for the upcoming season. Returning to sprint cars on a more regular basis is something that I have been looking forward to for years.”

 

Bump & Run: Favorite 2018 paint scheme, historic races and more

By Daniel McFadinDec 18, 2018, 12:30 PM EST
The NASCAR on NBC best paint scheme tournament ends this week. What was your favorite non-throwback scheme of the year?

Daniel McFadin: I don’t know why, but the McDonald’s scheme Kyle Larson‘s No. 42 had at Bristol in April really stuck with me. For some reason it looked a lot meaner and cleaner than when the exact same scheme was regularly on Jamie McMurray‘s No. 1 car.

Dan Beaver: As a dog lover, Matt DiBenedetto’s Spooky Snoopy paint scheme was hard to beat, not just because of the cartoon beagle but also because the scrappy underdog almost beat the Dale Earnhardt Sr. throwback.

 

If you had a DeLorean that could travel in time, which historic NASCAR race would you want to attend?

Daniel McFadin: The 1992 Winston, AKA “One Hot Night.” Very few races have lived up to the hype, let alone a race that was given a nickname before hand. It would be a short and sweet experience where I could enjoy the entire event, atmosphere and all, instead of waiting around for solely for what happens on the last lap.

Dan Beaver:  I’d have to go back to June 9, 1949 to Charlotte for the first NASCAR race.

 

If you could make one change to any aspect of NASCAR in 2019 what would it be?

Daniel McFadin: I’d make it to where the lap count during stage breaks is frozen. So when the field takes the green to for the first time in Stage 2, they haven’t already used five laps of the scheduled stage distance under caution. More racing for the fans!

Dan Beaver: I would go ahead and give the fans those extra short track races for which they have been clamoring. For decades I’ve been a proponent of a week of short track racing with one race run on Saturday, the next on Wednesday and a third the following Sunday. I’d do that once in the spring and again in the fall.

Zane Smith gets eight-race deal to drive JR Motorsports’ No. 9 car

By Daniel McFadinDec 18, 2018, 11:20 AM EST
1 Comment

Zane Smith, a member of the 2018-19 NASCAR Next class, has signed a deal with JR Motorsports to drive its No. 9 Chevrolet in eight Xfinity Series races in 2019.

Smith, 19, will compete at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (March 2), Bristol Motor Speedway (April 6), Richmond Raceway (April 12 and Sept. 20), Dover International Speedway (May 4 and Oct. 5) and Iowa Speedway (June 16 and July 27).

He will be sponsored by The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas for the Las Vegas race.

Smith joins JR Motorsports after making 36 starts in the ARCA Racing Series since in 2016. He finished second in the standings this year after earning four wins and 12 top fives in 20 starts.

The native of Huntington Beach, California, also made his Gander Outdoors Truck Series debut in June at Gateway Motorsports Park with DGR-Crosley. He finished fifth.

The move confirms that the No. 9 team will be piloted by multiple drivers next season.

“Zane is going to be an important part of the lineup for the No. 9 team next year,” said team owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. said in a press release. “It’s a great opportunity for him. The team is going to take on a different feel with a handful of drivers taking turns throughout the year, but the goal remains the same – to help these drivers gain experience and continue to advance their careers. We started the Xfinity program with that mindset and it’s something we’re proud to continue.”

The other drivers for the No. 9 as well as the crew chief and partner lineup will be named at a later date.

“I’m super pumped to be a part of JR Motorsports with the No. 9 team for eight races,” Smith said in the press release. “I’m counting down the days until Las Vegas, which will be my debut in the Xfinity series. I can’t thank The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas enough for making this happen, along with all of my other partners who have gotten me this far. Having Dale and Kelley (Earnhardt Miller) as bosses and to lean on is going to be awesome. They are huge icons of the sport. It is unreal to be a part of their team, so I’m just going to try and take it all in.”

Smith joins a JRM lineup that includes full-time drivers Justin Allgaier, Michael Annett and rookie Noah Gragson.

