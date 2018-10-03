Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NASCAR America: Stewart-Haas Racing has one-third of the playoff field entering Dover

By Dan BeaverOct 3, 2018, 7:00 AM EDT
Kevin Harvick only needed to start the Bank of America Roval 400 to advance to Round 2 of the playoffs.

The remainder of the Stewart-Haas Racing organization had a less certain fate last week.

“It wasn’t much sleep the last couple nights,” Bowyer said after the race in the Charlotte media center. “The little one woke up at 5 a.m., and once you’re up, you start thinking about this gremlin that’s ahead of you today, there wasn’t any more sleeping.”

Bowyer was the only driver who started outside of the top 12 in points who managed to advance.

Aric Almirola was involved in multiple incidents before ultimately advancing on a tiebreaker.

Kurt Busch started on the pole and avoided trouble all afternoon.

All four of SHR’s drivers made it through to the next round – giving them one-third of the playoff field.

Now that they are through to Round 2, the odds of them advancing again are high, according to NASCAR America’s Dave Burns.

“Crazy isn’t it?” Burns said. “All four Stewart-Haas cars into the second round. And their outlook is pretty good.”

Harvick has 50 playoff bonus points and victories at Dover and Kansas earlier this year – two of the three tracks that make up this round.

Bowyer has two previous wins at Talladega and will close out Round 2 on his home track in Kansas.

Busch finished an average of fifth this spring on the three tracks that make up the playoffs.

Almirola has to believe that all of his bad luck is behind him after being involved in so many incidents last week on the Charlotte Roval.

NASCAR America Scan All: ‘It’s all good. Don’t panic.’

By Dan BeaverOct 2, 2018, 9:00 PM EDT
“What’s the points look like,” Kyle Larson asked his crew after he was involved in the Lap 105 accident that put several playoff contenders’ seasons in jeopardy.

“Doesn’t look real hot for the points, so let’s just get it fixed and we’ll sort it out,” Chad Johnston replied.

Once the race got restarted, Aric Almirola passed Daniel Suarez to gain one point and drop Larson below the cutline.

“What’s it look like now?” Larson asked.

‘We’re out,” Johnston answered.

Fate had different plans. Jeffrey Earnhardt was spun by Daniel Hemric in Turn 17 on the last lap – and a potential point lay ahead of Larson.

“Keep coming, Keep coming, the 96 wrecked,” Larson was informed on the radio. “Keep coming. Hustle it, hustle it, hustle it. Gotta beat this 96.”

“Did we make it?” Larson asked after bouncing off the wall twice in his run to the checkers.

“Yeah. We’re tied – a three-way tie there. We should get the tie-breaker, so we should make it,” Johnston told him.

Here are some of this week’s highlights:

“I creamed the wall. It was either that or knock the front end off of it. I chose the wall.” – Aric Almirola after avoiding contact with William Byron.
“What the [expletive] are teammates even for?” – Erik Jones after being hit from behind by Denny Hamlin
“Flat tire, bring it to me.” Chris Gayle, Jones’ crew chief
“That was some serious bull [expletive] that happened in Turn 1. That needs to be addressed on Monday.” – Jones
“We’ll address that then. Right now, the race isn’t over yet.” – Gayle
“I did not hit anything hard, then the 43 plowed into the back of me like he’s done all weekend.” – Almirola
“Hope you wreck the son of a [expletive]” – Martin Truex Jr.’s spotter after the last lap contact from Johnson
“78’s coming pretty hard man, in your mirror. He’s gonna crash you.” Johnson’s spotter

NASCAR America: 2019 rules package is ‘huge for the sport’

By Dan BeaverOct 2, 2018, 7:16 PM EDT
On Monday night, NASCAR announced the rules package for 2019: A combination of aerodynamic changes and engine configurations designed to put the racing back into the drivers’ hands.

Jeff Burton, Steve Letarte and Dale Jarrett weighed in on the effect of those changes in Tuesday’s edition of NASCAR America.

“This is huge for the sport,” Burton said. “This is a major change from where we are today. After trying something from the All-Star package, trying something at the Xfinity level and using all of the technology that’s available to NASCAR today that never has been before because of the OEMs (manufacturers) making available the simulators – all of the data they use to help develop a package … that NASCAR believes is going to put on a better race on a racetrack.”

The goal of the rules package is to reduce the aerodynamic sensitivity of the cars.

The rules package is designed in a way to “not take (the race) out of the drivers’ hands,” Burton continued. “That is a major key. To do it this way … throughout the whole industry and the end result being closer racing, by reducing some power in places, by adding some drag – doing all those things together. This is a big change for the sport.”

For 2019, there will be a limited number of options with the rules package. Aerodynamic changes that include a taller spoiler, larger splitter and wider radiator pan to increase downforce, but there will be different engine rules for short tracks and road courses compared to ovals 1.3 miles or longer.

“One size rarely fits all,” Letarte said. “There was a conversation that we were going to have multiple different rules for multiple venues to try to provide the best racing. … When you really get down to the nuts and bolts of that, while it seems great, it’s not really reality.”

The cost of adhering to a different rules package every week is prohibitive and would keep teams from fielding the most competitive cars.

One of the biggest changes is a 200 horsepower reduction on tracks 1.3 miles or larger.

What does it mean for the drivers?

“Speed doesn’t always equate to better racing,” Jarrett said. “Sometimes you’re just so much on the edge that it can’t create the side-by-side racing, which is what this sport was built on. … We hear these drivers talking about so many times as they get closer to another car they can’t get any closer than that even though they may be faster, they can’t get to that rear bumper.”

The combination of reduced horsepower and bigger holes in the air is intended to create the type of racing that fans enjoyed in this year’s All-Star Race.

“(The drivers) want to be relevant, they want to be important,” Jarrett said.

NASCAR America analysts agreed that the difference in a few miles per hour will be imperceptible to the fans and whatever small discrepancy they see will be far outweighed by the closer, side-by-side action on the track.

“As long as the racing is more entertaining for me to watch and the best drivers still have the best advantage because they are the most talented, then I’m a fan of whatever the rules may be,” Letarte said.

Jordan Anderson says charges against him have been dismissed

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinOct 2, 2018, 5:34 PM EDT
1 Comment

Jordan Anderson issued a statement on his website Tuesday saying that a charge of possession of a stolen motor vehicle filed against him has been dismissed and that the race vehicle in question has been delivered to a “location desired by the Rowan County Sheriffs Department.”

The Rowan County (N.C.) Sheriff’s office confirmed the development to NBC Sports.

The sheriff’s office  said last week that an outstanding warrant had been issued against the Camping World Truck Series driver.

Anderson, 27, was to have turned himself in on Sept. 20 but had not done so as of Sept. 27. Anderson said in his statement that he was notified of the warrant during the series’ race weekend in Las Vegas. The Truck race was Sept. 14.

“I continue to maintain my innocence in this matter, and the fact that I bought the race truck in good faith with a bill of sale, unbeknown of its history,” Jordan said.

The charge stems from an investigation that began Sept. 7 when the Rowan County Sheriff’s office looked into the larceny of a race truck from 804 Performance Road. The report states that a race truck located at Robert Newling’s shop was to have damage from last November’s Texas race repaired. The report states that Newling sold the truck, even though it did not belong to him, to Anderson. The truck was owned by Mike Harmon.

The report states that investigators were able to determine that Anderson had reason to believe the truck he purchased from Newling was stolen.

The report states that investigators attempted to get the truck back from Anderson but he refused to surrender it. The report states that Anderson was made aware of an outstanding warrant and obtained legal counsel.

Newling was charged and arrested for felony larceny of a motor vehicle. He has a court date Nov. 21.

Below is Anderson’s full statement.

In respect to the news that was published last week, I wanted to thank you all for your understanding in light of the situation, and continued support of my character.

We have been cooperating with the investigation through counsel since I was notified about there being a potential warrant for my arrest while we were racing in Las Vegas.

My attorney has stayed in constant contact with the Rowan County District Attourney handling the case to reach a resolution, which has resulted in charges being dropped and a voluntary dismissal being filed earlier this morning without the need of a formal arrest. The race truck in question was delivered earlier this week to a location desired by the Rowan County Sheriffs Department. I continue to maintain my innocence in this matter, and the fact that I bought the race truck in good faith with a bill of sale, unbeknown of its history.

This has been quite a humbling lesson in being a new team owner, and the importance of discerning who you do business with. I take great honor in representing to the best of my ability my fans, partners, and family; and am grateful for your grace, support, and prayers through this all.

Nine months ago when we put into action the idea and dream of starting up our own team to compete, the main principle was, and is, to have faith, respect, and integrity serve as the pillar to every action and decision that is made with ownership. My life verse has been, and will continue to be Proverbs 3: 5-6. I take great hope in knowing that God allows everything in life to happen for a reason, and will apply what God has taught me through this as motivation to keep my relationship with Him first in everything that we do.

 

NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: 2019 Cup rules package, Scan All from Roval

NBCSN
By Daniel McFadinOct 2, 2018, 4:30 PM EDT
Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and breaks down big news that was announced today for the Cup Series in 2019.

Carolyn Manno hosts with Dale Jarrett from Stamford, Connecticut. Steve Letarte and Jeff Burton join them from Burton’s Garage.

On today’s show:

  • NASCAR has announced its 2019 rules package for the Monster Energy Cup Series, which seeks to give fans more side-by-side racing to enjoy. Our analysts are all here to give their insights. Could this be a game-changer for the sport?
  • Drama, desperation, and determination – all of it was ringing loud and clear over the scanners in Sunday’s Cup playoff elimination race at the Charlotte Roval. We’ve got the best radio bites in the latest edition of Scan All.
  • Stewart-Haas Racing had a great weekend on the Roval. Along with getting all four of its drivers into the MENCS Playoff Round of 12, SHR also scored an Xfinity Series win, courtesy of part-timer Chase Briscoe. Our own Dave Burns caught up with the 23-year-old Briscoe, who doesn’t have much time to celebrate his victory.

