Clint Bowyer races from bottom four to next playoff round

By Daniel McFadinOct 1, 2018, 3:33 PM EDT
“God almighty.”

Whether a praise to the heavens or a statement of shock – or a combination of both – that’s how Clint Bowyer began his press conference after finishing third in the inaugural Bank of America Roval 400.

Somehow, someway, Bowyer survived the 109-lap race to earn his best result since placing third at Sonoma in June. He also raced his way into the second round of the playoffs.

That was after he entered the elimination race as one of four drivers on the outside looking into the top 12 who would advance. Bowyer began the day 14th on the starting lineup and four points out of the cutoff spot.

Unlike Denny Hamlin, Jimmie Johnson and Erik Jones, Bowyer’s chances at a title are still alive.

Since the introduction of the elimination format in 2014, Bowyer’s achievement is the 12th time a driver entered a cutoff race in the bottom four and drove their way into the next round.

It’s the fifth time a driver has advanced to Round 2 after entering the elimination race below the cutoff.

“Our day in particular, we knew we needed an opportunity,” Bowyer said. “You knew some people were going to have trouble. You try to make sure that you’re not one of those people.”

Beginning at 5 a.m. Sunday when his son Cash woke up, Bowyer had plenty of time to think about where there would be opportunities on Charlotte Motor Speedway’s 17-turn, 2.28 mile course.

“It wasn’t much sleep the last couple nights,” Bowyer said. “Once you’re up, you start thinking about this gremlin that’s ahead of you today, there wasn’t any more sleeping. I stood there and watched the sun come up thinking about the chicane on the back straightaway, thought about the chicane on the front straightaway, thought about Turn 8, how I was going to get off that. I hit the wall in Turn 8 (oval Turn 1). Just thought about restarts and things like that.”

Bowyer managed to finish third in Stage 1 for eight points and fifth in Stage 2 for six points.

Bowyer then kept his No. 14 Ford from being one of 15 cars that got a piece of the wreck in Turn 1 with six laps to go.

On the final restart, he was sixth.

“It was a lot of fun to be able to compete,” Bowyer said. “Nerve‑racking as hell on our part, but nonetheless, it was a lot of fun, challenge. … But heartburn, that was a heartburn, ended up being a heartburn on a lot of people’s parts.”

But Bowyer’s heartburn was worthwhile as he joins all three of his Stewart-Haas Racing teammates in Round 2.

Bowyer’s advancement in the playoffs comes a year after Kyle Busch was the only driver to enter an elimination race below the cutoff line and advance. He did so to advance to the third round.

In 2016, Austin Dillon did it in Round 1 and was followed by Hamlin in Round 2 and then Carl Edwards advanced from Round 3 to the championship race.

In 2015, Kyle Busch did it twice, advancing into Round 2 and 3 from the below the cutoff on his way to winning the title. Kevin Harvick also did it to advance into Round 2.

2014 saw Hamlin race his way into Round 2 and eventually make the championship race. Matt Kenseth and Brad Keselowski followed the next round and Harvick finished second in the final cutoff race at Phoenix to advance to the championship race, where he claimed his first Cup title.

NASCAR America: How playoff picture changed in last 3 laps of Cup Roval race

By Daniel McFadinOct 1, 2018, 7:23 PM EDT
Needless to say, a lot happened in the last three laps of Sunday’s Cup race on the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.

Playoff dreams were shattered in one corner and resurrected in another.

Jimmie Johnson entered the final two turns in second place and locked into the second round.

But after his accident with Martin Truex Jr. and coming to a stop to serve an on-track penalty for cutting the chicane, Johnson finished eighth.

It wasn’t until Kyle Larson, in his battered and bruised No. 42 Chevrolet, passed the stalled car of Jeffrey Earnhardt right before the start-finish line that Johnson’s playoff fate was determined.

In three-way tie between Johnson, Larson and Aric Almirola, and with each driver’s best result from the round determining the tie-breaker, Johnson was eliminated from playoff contention.

But that’s just a portion of how the playoff picture shifted in the final laps.

In the above video, NASCAR America’s Steve Letarte and Dale Jarrett go through each lap to show how the playoffs changed.

NASCAR America at 6 p.m. ET: Roval recap, Hailie Deegan

NBCSN
By Daniel McFadinOct 1, 2018, 5:30 PM EDT
Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 6-7 p.m. ET on NBCSN and recaps all the action from the historic race weekend on the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.

Carolyn Manno hosts with Dale Jarrett from Stamford, Connecticut. Steve Letarte joins them from NBC Charlotte.

On today’s show:

  • The inaugural Cup Series race on the new Charlotte Roval lived up to the hype and delivered a finish that will be remembered for years to come. Today, we’ll go deeper into what led up to that finish, from the ill-fated restart crash with six laps to go all the way to the checkered flag. How did Aric Almirola and Kyle Larson secure the last two spots in the Round of 12? And how did Jimmie Johnson get eliminated from title contention?
  • Playoff rookie Alex Bowman and Clint Bowyer were both able to make the cut on Sunday with top-five finishes. How did a late-race pit call make the difference for Bowman? And can Bowyer start a dark horse run to the championship in the next round?
  • History wasn’t just made on the Roval this past weekend. On Saturday night in Meridian, Idaho, 17-year-old Hailie Deegan became the first female winner in the history of the NASCAR K&N Pro Series. The off-road racing champion and daughter of action sports icon Brian Deegan joins us to talk about her big win, as well as her family’s support of her NASCAR dream.

Entry lists for the Gander Outdoors 400 race weekend at Dover

By Daniel McFadinOct 1, 2018, 5:05 PM EDT
NASCAR makes its second visit of the year to Dover International Speedway this weekend with the Cup and Xfinity Series.

Cup opens its second playoff round with the Gander Outdoors 400.

Xfinity teams will close out their first playoff round.

Here are preliminary entry lists for both races.

Cup – Gander Outdoors 400 (2 p.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN)

There are 39 entries for the race.

There is no driver attached to Rick Ware Racing’s No. 52 Chevrolet.

Kasey Kahne is listed in Leavine Family Racing’s No. 95 Chevrolet, but Kahne has not yet been cleared to return to racing after missing four races due to lingering issues from dehydration. He will take part in a test this week to determine if can returnRegan Smith has driven in his place since Indianapolis.

Kevin Harvick won the spring race at Dover, beating Clint Bowyer and Daniel Suarez.

Kyle Busch is the defending winner of this race. He beat Chase Elliott after passing him coming to the white flag.

Xfinity – Bar Harbor 200 (3 p.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN)

There are 40 entries for the race.

Shane Lee is entered in Richard Childress Racing’s No. 3 Chevrolet.

John Hunter Nemechek is entered in Chip Ganassi Racing’s No. 42 Chevrolet for the first time since Indianapolis.

Chase Briscoe, who won last weekend on the Charlotte Roval, is entered in Roush Fenway Racing’s No. 60 Ford.

There is not a driver attached to B.J. McLeod Motorsports’ No. 99 Chevrolet.

Justin Allgaier won the spring Dover race over teammate Elliott Sadler and Daniel Hemric.

Ryan Blaney is the defending winner of this race. He beat Allgaier and William Byron.

Ryan: Challenging NASCAR is last-lap lesson from Roval

By Nate RyanOct 1, 2018, 2:30 PM EDT
CONCORD, N.C. – Dissect and relish every tantalizing aspect in that beguiling finish Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway, because – hopefully — it’s likely the last time we’ll see the race unfold that way.

Oh, we again will see the last-lap wildness that is guaranteed by myriad zones of mayhem in a hybridized layout perfectly cast as a playoff cutoff race, which was as much an ingenious masterstroke as turning the 1.5-mile oval into a quasi-street course.

With any luck, we will see another delightfully punch-drunk circuit as memorable as the final one completed by the comically wounded car of Kyle Larson, who passed muster for playoff advancement but would have failed any driver’s ed road test for a license.

And surely Sunday will be the first of many times that we see world-class talents such as Larson, Brad Keselowski and Kyle Busch cook their tires beyond the limits of even their sublime ability in trying to navigate the intractably narrow path through Turn 1. (Runoff area? Please. It’s perfect! Don’t change a thing!)

No, the reason the Roval’s debut will be unique is it should be the last time that we see drivers being so observant of NASCAR’s Byzantine rules with a last-lap victory at stake.

It might have been hard to recognize in the clouds of tire smoke enveloping the frontstretch in chaos, but Jimmie Johnson and Martin Truex Jr. – two champions revered for their morally upstanding character and generally clean styles – both tried to be extraordinarily good citizens during and after their memorable battle for the lead.

Johnson penalized himself for spinning on entry to the final chicane. And by dutifully adhering to NASCAR’s chicane policy, Truex essentially left himself in the vulnerable position of being clipped by Johnson’s spin, which took him out of the win.

This is easy to say absent the heat of the moment and the necessary split-second decisions made while decelerating at more than 100 mph, but Johnson and Truex might have chosen differently if given another chance.

Both could have demonstrated chicane disobedience that would have benefited themselves and forced NASCAR into facing difficult judgment calls.

As soon as Johnson’s No. 48 Chevrolet lost traction entering the penultimate turn, Truex could have skipped the final left-hand turn and run his No. 78 Toyota directly through the grass – avoiding the contact with Johnson, capturing the checkered flag and challenging the stewards to disqualify him.

He would have had an outstanding case to keep the win.

In the prerace drivers meeting, Cup director Richard Buck said if a driver was judged to have missed the chicane because of an accident, “NASCAR may, in its discretion, forgo the penalties and adjust the lineup based on the running position prior to the avoidance maneuver.”

If NASCAR still had stripped Truex of a precious victory – worth five extra points through the next two rounds – for trying to miss a wreck, the defending series champion would have been well within his rights to raise holy hell about it.

Johnson’s option is a little more nuanced but still worth taking the risk for the rewards.

By self-policing and stopping in the penalty box a hundred feet before the finish line, Johnson gave up the exact number of spots that would have secured his playoff advancement. If he would have floored it instead, he would have retained the necessary points – but NASCAR claims Johnson still would have been hit with a 30-second penalty for a last-lap violation and eliminated from the playoffs.

Oh, really.

It would have been that simple, huh?

After a seven-time champion made one of the most indelible and swashbuckling moves in his illustrious career, NASCAR would have shamed him a la Gargamel stomping down the mountain to smash the newest beautiful creation in Smurf Village to pieces?

In win-at-all-costs modern-day NASCAR, which has spent the better part of a decade (justifiably) restructuring its championship to emphasize victories while mostly declining to punish drivers who intentionally wreck leaders to get them (see: the 2018 Daytona 500), what message would that have sent?

Mostly, that the scoring tower sometimes feels haunted by the ghosts of busybody Bill Lumberghs who are more obsessed with making sure an obnoxiously thick rulebook is being followed without regard for the ways in which it potentially can disincentivize and hamper the delivery of maximum entertainment.

Though Johnson was kicking himself postrace Sunday for being “so focused on a race win,” NASCAR should at least be sending him a fruit basket for self-imposing the penalty after throwing caution to the wind despite the circumstances, which lest we need reminding, can be hazy at best.

Why did Busch get away with intentionally straight-lining the Turn 1 corner on an earlier restart? Because he didn’t gain any positions. Why were all the chicane penalties in races Saturday and Sunday administered to drivers who didn’t gain any positions after losing control of their cars without any apparent intent?

Uhhh …

There are good reasons for officiating chicanes, which are designed to slow down cars and need to be respected within reason. But Sunday also exposed there is plenty of wiggle room in interpreting how to apply the policies and what precisely constitutes a violation.

A perfect example is Truex’s race. Though he also spun through the chicane with Johnson, NASCAR officials said Truex wasn’t made to stop because his four tires didn’t fully cross the red-and-white curbs. But curiously, Truex was required to stop in Stage 2 when he went fully off course and missed Turn 17 … because he was knocked off course by Keselowski’s spinning Ford.

In neither instance did he gain an advantage by purposefully trying to short-cut the chicane, which should be the only justification for issuing a penalty. There is a clear distinction between spinning through a chicane than straight-lining or avoiding it entirely.

Surely in such a future instance of a win or playoff spot at stake, drivers should try to put the onus on NASCAR in making those determinations.

The repercussions could make the next Roval finish even more entertaining — or controversial — than Sunday’s.