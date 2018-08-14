NASCAR America: Tight battle highlights Xfinity series

With last week’s Xfinity Series victory at Mid-Ohio, Justin Allgaier scored his third win of the season and closed to within one victory of Christopher Bell.
Their domination of victory lane has obscured a very tight points race, however.
“I think what we’re seeing is a very competitive Xfinity series,” Parker Kligerman said on Monday’s edition of NASCAR America. “I know Justin Allgaier and Christopher Bell have really separated themselves in the win column, but Elliott Sadler, Daniel Hemric and Cole Custer are really competitive week in and week out.
“I’m just expecting that 21 car of Daniel Hemric at some point to really break out and go up there and challenge the 7 and 20 cars for wins later in the year.”
While Bell and Allgaier have accumulated the most playoff bonus points, there is a five-man battle for the series lead that is currently separated by 20 points.
“Look at the races they’ve run and look at how balanced the points are,” Kyle Petty said. “We just came from the (touch screen) and we’re talking about (the Cup) guys 50 or 60 in or a 120 points out. … These guys are within 15 or 20 points from first back to fifth.”
For more, watch the video above.