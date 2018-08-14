Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NASCAR America: Tight battle highlights Xfinity series

By Dan BeaverAug 14, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
With last week’s Xfinity Series victory at Mid-Ohio, Justin Allgaier scored his third win of the season and closed to within one victory of Christopher Bell.

Their domination of victory lane has obscured a very tight points race, however.

“I think what we’re seeing is a very competitive Xfinity series,” Parker Kligerman said on Monday’s edition of NASCAR America. “I know Justin Allgaier and Christopher Bell have really separated themselves in the win column, but Elliott Sadler, Daniel Hemric and Cole Custer are really competitive week in and week out.

“I’m just expecting that 21 car of Daniel Hemric at some point to really break out and go up there and challenge the 7 and 20 cars for wins later in the year.”

While Bell and Allgaier have accumulated the most playoff bonus points, there is a five-man battle for the series lead that is currently separated by 20 points.

“Look at the races they’ve run and look at how balanced the points are,” Kyle Petty said. “We just came from the (touch screen) and we’re talking about (the Cup) guys 50 or 60 in or a 120 points out. … These guys are within 15 or 20 points from first back to fifth.”

NASCAR America: Drivers on the playoff bubble gamble for every point

By Dan BeaverAug 13, 2018, 9:00 PM EDT
Three races remain in the regular season. At least five drivers will make the Cup playoffs based on points, and that underscores the importance of every position on the track, according to NASCAR America Analysts Parker Kligerman and Kyle Petty.

Austin Dillon is currently outside of the top 16, which moved the bubble to the 15th-place position in the standings – a spot currently occupied by Alex Bowman. The drivers immediately above that cutline and directly below are in a position where they need to maximize their finishes and gamble for points.

“We saw (Bowman) run as high as third place, and then I saw him tweet after the race that they went from a third-place car to a 20th-place car out of nowhere,” Kligerman said on Monday’s edition of NASCAR America. “But that is what this race team needed to do. Even if they were having a day that was going pear-shaped, to still salvage a 19th-place finish.”

Sitting 62 points behind Bowman, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. did not have a strong enough day to capitalize. He ran in the mid-teens most of the afternoon at Michigan and finished 18th – one spot ahead of Bowman. He did not gain any ground in the points, however, because Bowman earned one stage point at the end of Segment 1. Both drivers accumulated 19 championship points.

“All (Bowman) has to do is race around that 16th-place position and make sure that Jimmie Johnson and Stenhouse and some of those guys don’t get too far ahead,” Kyle Petty said.

The 16th-place position in a Cup race awards 21 points.

“What I do like about (Stenhouse’s team) is they maximized what they had,” Petty added. “We’ve seen this team go in a have a top 12 or 13 car and end up with a 20th-place finish.”

Jimmie Johnson finished 28th at Michigan with a late-race tire problem. He did not score any segment points and earned only nine points during the race.

“This team took a gamble,” Kligerman said. “Got track position, led some laps and really showed they’re feeling comfortable about their points’ position and therefore, they’re willing to take a gamble like this to see what their car will do up front – to maybe see if they have more speed in that No. 48.”

Preliminary entry lists for Bristol Motor Speedway

Getty IMages
By Daniel McFadinAug 13, 2018, 5:15 PM EDT
NASCAR returns to “Thunder Valley” this weekend for its second visit of the year to Bristol Motor Speedway.

Here are the preliminary entry lists for each race.

Cup – Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race (7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday on NBCSN)

There are 41 entries for the race.

Jesse Little is listed as making his second career start for Gaunt Bros. Racing in the No. 96 Toyota.

Gray Gaulding is entered in StarCom Racing’s No. 99 Chevrolet.

No drivers are attached to the No. 51 and No. 52 Chevrolets owned by Rick Ware Racing.

Click here for the entry list.

Xfinity – Food City 300 (7:30 p.m. ET on Friday on NBCSN)

There are 40 entries for the race.

Kyle Busch, Joey Logano, Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson are entered.

Click here for the entry list.

Camping World Truck Series  – UNOH 200

There are 39 entries for Thursday night’s race.

NBC Sports analyst Parker Kligerman is entered in Henderson Motorsports’ No. 75 Chevrolet.

Timothy Peters is entered in Ricky Benton Racing Enterprises No. 92 Ford.

Click here for the entry list.

NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Michigan recap

NBCSN
By Daniel McFadinAug 13, 2018, 4:30 PM EDT
Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. on NBCSN and reviews what all happened over the weekend at Michigan International Speedway.

Carolyn Manno hosts with Kyle Petty and Parker Kligerman in Stamford, Connecticut.

On today’s show:

·        Kevin Harvick won the race and Keelan Harvick stole the show. Father and son had a grand day out at Michigan, as Kevin scored his Monster Energy Cup Series-leading seventh victory of the season and 6-year-old Keelan got to ride shotgun for the trip to Victory Lane. We’ll have full highlights and reaction from Harvick and the day’s other contenders.

·        Alex Bowman remains in control of the bubble battle with three regular season races to go. Kyle and Parker will break down the afternoon for him and several other drivers that are on the outside looking in…

·        In the Xfinity Series, Justin Allgaier may have delivered the drive of his career in his victory Saturday at Mid-Ohio. We’ll show you how he pulled off the “spin and win.”

·        And we may have solved Sunday’s biggest mystery at Michigan involving Ty Dillon’s run-in with a piece of debris. Just what exactly did he hit?

Radio confirms Timmy Hill’s car lost its battery around when Ty Dillon hit debris

By Daniel McFadinAug 13, 2018, 3:13 PM EDT
NASCAR still is trying to solve the mystery of what Ty Dillon ran over at Michigan on Lap 134 of Sunday’s race, but the No. 66 team of Timmy Hill may have provided a big clue.

Here’s the exchange over the No. 66 team’s radio a few laps after Dillon’s incident and right before Hill retired from the race on Lap 138 for an electrical issue.

Timmy Hill: “I’ve lost power here.”

No. 66 team: “Power?”

Hill: “10-4. Dash is dead, dash is dead. I need you to clear. The switch, it must be the switch.”

Hill then took his car to pit road.

No. 66 crew: “The battery. Is the battery there?”

Hill: “It’s the dash … the dash, man.”

No. 66 crew: “It’s the battery. The battery is gone.”

Hill: “The battery’s gone?”

Here are some reactions from other team radios after Dillon ran over the debris.

  • Clint Bowyer: “Holy… there was something on the back straightaway I thought. Somebody must have hit it. It must have been a lot bigger than I thought.”
  • Adam Stevens, crew chief for Kyle Busch: “He hit a damn … it looked like a battery come out of somebody’s car and (it) ran right through the radiator.”
  • “Battery’s gone out of the 66. It may be out there somewhere.”

Carl Long nominally was listed as the owner of the No. 66, but a spokesman for Long said the car was prepared by Rick Ware Racing. The team didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The exchange between Hill’s team and the reaction of other teams will be included in Tuesday’s edition of Scan All on NASCAR America.