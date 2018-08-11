Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Justin Allgaier wins Xfinity race at Mid-Ohio

By Dan BeaverAug 11, 2018, 6:28 PM EDT
Justin Allgaier passed Austin Cindric with four laps remaining in the Xfinity race at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and held the advantage to win his third race of the season. This is the most wins in a season for Allgaier.

Allgaier survived an off track incident on lap 25 and a spin on lap 59 on his way to victory lane.

Custer and Allgaier provided the fireworks on lap 59.

“It was a frustrating day, to say the least,” Custer said in a press release. “Our Haas Automation Mustang was really good. I thought we were a second-place car. We probably could’ve kept up with the 22 (Austin Cindric). I have to apologize to Justin (Allgaier). It worked out for him, but I hit him in the wrong spot there and spun him around. That’s my fault and I’ll apologize. We’ll just move on to Bristol. I want to win. That’s what we want to do. It’s frustrating when things don’t go your way. I thought we were doing everything right, we just need everything to fall into place.”

After losing the lead to Allgaier, Cindric held off a battle from Daniel Hemric, who was also on fresher tires. Hemric finished third.

Matt Tifft and Ryan Truex rounded out the top five.

In only his third road course race in the Xfinity Series, Christopher Bell was well on his way to score his first top five on this track type until he was spun by Elliott Sadler on a lap-65 restart while racing for second. Bell fell to 28th and pitted during the next caution with eight laps remaining . He took four fresh tires and was able to climb back to 11th. Last week, Bell finished ninth at Watkin Glen.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Justin Allgaier

STAGE 2 WINNER: Austin Cindric (first stage win of 2018)

HOW JUSTIN ALLGAIER WON: After winning Stage 1, Allgaier was mired in traffic. On the restart, he attempted to go four-wide and ran off track, costing him track position. That allowed him to pit off-sequence with the leaders and with 20-lap fresher tires, he drove through the field and was able to get to Cindric’s back bumper with five laps remaining.

WHO HAD A GOOD DAY: Cindric failed to win, but he scored a career-best finish of second. His previous best was a fourth at Pocono in June. … After finishing 18th last week at Watkins Glen, Truex scored his first road course top 10 in his third start. … Alex Labbe in ninth scored his career best finish in his 24th race. … Spencer Gallagher started 20th and finished eighth for the greatest advancement in the field.

WHO HAD A BAD DAY: Dylan Murcott’s debut in the Xfinity series did not last long. Locking up his tires on lap 1, he drove off track and into the tire barrier. … Brandon Jones faded to eighth from his third-place starting position and spun in Turn 2. Another off course excursion on lap 34 contributed to a 23rd-place finish. … Chase Briscoe spun when the pack stacked up in front of him. He was tagged by Kaz Grala into the spin and lost his back bumper on lap 33 after contact with Cody Ware. … Tyler Reddick cut a tire after contact from behind from Matt Tifft on lap 60 and destroyed his right rear quarter panel. … With nine laps remaining, Katherine Legge lost an engine and retired. … Ross Chastain (16th) and Joey Gase (24th) got into a last lap incident. After the race, Gase told NBC’s Alan Cavanna that he could make it difficult for Chastain to make the playoffs.

NOTABLE: Strategy trumped raw speed on Saturday. Cindric led four times for 59 laps and was not passed for the lead under green until the closing minutes. Allgaier was forced into an alternate strategy by a series of incidents, including an off track excursion on lap 25 while battling for a top 15 position. Contact with Cole Custer on lap 59 while battling for fifth cost both multiple positions and encouraged Allgaier to pit on lap 62 while Cindric stayed out. Allgaier led eight laps.

QUOTE OF THE DAY: “That call there at the end is what did it. Austin (Cindric) had the best car today and I thought we gave it away there. We were on the outside and got pushed off the race track, but was able to come back.” – Justin Allgaier in victory lane on NBCSN

WHAT’S NEXT: Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway at 7:30 p.m. ET on Aug. 17 on NBCSN

Brett Moffitt wins Truck race at Michigan

By Dan BeaverAug 11, 2018, 2:52 PM EDT
Brett Moffitt passed Johnny Sauter in the final corner on the last lap to win his fourth win of the season. With this victory, he was able to tie Sauter for the most wins with one race remaining in the regular season. Moffitt crossed the finish line with a bumper advantage over Sauter.

John Hunter Nemechek, Noah Gragson and Todd Gilliland rounded out the top five.

The final run to the checkers was set up when a late-race caution was waved for an incident involving Myatt Snider, Dalton Sargeant and Grant Enfinger.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Stewart Friesen

STAGE 2 WINNER: Grant Enfinger

HOW BRETT MOFFITT WON: Stalking Johnny Sauter during the final 10 laps, Moffitt laid off Sauter on the final lap and got a run entering turn three. With a little aero dynamic push from John Hunter Nemechek, he was able to get a run to the inside of the No. 21 and won the drag race to the finish line.

WHO HAD A GOOD NIGHT: Noah Gragson finished fourth to score his ninth consecutive top-10 in the Truck series. … JH Nemechek’s third-place finish was his fourth consecutive result of seventh or better.

WHO HAD A BAD NIGHT: Matt Mills spun in a single-truck incident on lap 27 and backed hard into the wall. … Running 19th at the time, Justin Fontaine spun on lap 35 and made heavy contact with the right side. … With 22 laps to go, Snider was hit from behind by Sargeant and spun into Enfinger entering pit road.

NOTABLE: Friesen seemed to gain an advantage when he got onto pit road when caution waved, but was penalized for improper fueling on that stop because his fuel man pushed his truck out of the stall. That dropped him from first to the last car on the lead lap (19th). Friesen charged back to eighth at the finish.

QUOTE OF THE NIGHT: “I knew Johnny (Sauter) was fast. Our Toyota engine, we were lacking a little raw speed today with that. So I was really waiting to time it. … The whole last however many laps I was behind him, I was running wide open. When I’d get to him and I’d push him with that air bubble between our bumpers, so I tried to back up 1, tried to let him get out there a little bit. I knew the 8 was behind us and I was hoping, he’d actually be able to get to us and push us.” – Brett Moffitt on FS1.

WHAT’S NEXT: UNOH 200 at Bristol Motor Speedway at 8:30 p.m. ET on Aug. 16 on FS1.

How will Jim France lead NASCAR? Stars weigh in on interim CEO

By Nate RyanAug 11, 2018, 1:45 PM EDT
BROOKLYN, Mich. – The new man in charge of NASCAR struck a typically unassuming stance at the back of the garage Saturday morning.

Clad in a short-sleeved white shirt and a pair of jeans with a belt clip bearing a smartphone in an American flag-embossed case, Jim France could have blended in with any of the thousands of fans at Michigan International Speedway this weekend.

If not for vice chairman Mike Helton sitting in a chair to his left, there was no obvious sign that the recently named interim CEO and chairman of NASCAR appeared to quietly be taking stock of the enormous responsibility he inherited Monday after an indefinite leave of absence by his nephew, Brian France.

Public anonymity seems just fine with Jim France, who rarely has granted interviews during more than three decades as a high-ranking executive of NASCAR and International Speedway Corp.

Approached by two reporters for comment Saturday morning, France politely declined and said he was getting “my feet on the ground” and needed “time to get caught up to speed.”

What about the multitude of approving drivers and team owners in the NASCAR industry who said he already was well versed?

“I’ve been fooling them, you know,” France joked, adding that he might comment “when I get to the point of feeling where I feel like I have something smart to say.”

But then he lingered to say something that spoke volumes in its own way – fondly reminiscing with a reporter about meeting him when he was racing a Legends car more than 25 years ago.

While his net worth once was estimated at more than $1 billion and he’s helmed a publicly traded company, “businessman” is rarely the word used to describe France – particularly by those whose fortunes he will directly affect as NASCAR’s final authority.

“A racer,” said Clint Bowyer, who first got to know France well while on a weekend fishing trip more than 10 years ago. “When you really get to know him and talk to him and get some words out of him, he knows what is going on. He loves sports car racing, loves flat track racing, loves motorcycle racing.

“This guy is a racer. He is definitely a neat guy. If you talk to him, if you know him, I think you have experienced that. All of my conversations with him have revolved around racing, all forms of racing. That is cool and a breath of fresh air to be around someone like that.”

Ten drivers got a glimpse of his low-key management style Friday night when he attended a Drivers Council meeting at Michigan. France mostly listened but unobtrusively added some viewpoints as hot topics such as the 2019 rules package were discussed.

“He just weighed in, and I think everybody in the Drivers Council knows him in some capacity or have met him,” Ty Dillon said “There was no blip in the meeting where we spent time introducing Jim and figuring out what role he was going to do or how he was going to change NASCAR. It was just continuing down the path of working together to make the sport better.

“It was business as usual.”

It actually was business as it was nearly 20 years ago when Jim France stepped in to guide NASCAR for several months (with Helton as his primary lieutenant) as Bill France Jr. took a leave to battle cancer.

Though Jim France kept a low profile during his first stint as NASCAR’s acting chief, he was at the track weekly just as his older brother had been and in the same hands-on manner of their father, who was engaged full time for a quarter-century while running the sanctioning body that he founded in 1948.

Since being named CEO and chairman of NASCAR by his father in September 2003, Brian France took a decidedly different approach than his predecessors, whom he admitted were more heavily interested and involved in competition.

Brian preferred to delegate on-track matters to an executive team while focusing on long-term strategy and negotiating title sponsorship and TV contracts. He annually attended roughly a third of the 36-race schedule.

That drew pushback from champions such as Tony Stewart and Brad Keselowski, who both thought the CEO should be more available at the track.

Both probably will be glad to learn that Jim France is expected to become a weekly fixture – but in a manner very different from his older brother, who often sat in a director’s chair outside the NASCAR hauler and was highly approachable to the media.

Jim France will be avoiding cameras and microphones but likely will stay actively involved behind the scenes in a style that Stewart finds likable.

“Jim’s very grounded,” Stewart said. “I feel like Jim’s a guy who is in touch with what’s going on, and that’s what you’ve got to have.”

Said Keselowski: “He’s been a really friendly person to me. He reached out to me a couple of times in the past. Obviously, he’s got a vested interest in seeing (NASCAR) be successful. I think that’s great. He’s been around to see the history of the sport. I think time will tell. I don’t really have a strong thought on it now until I can see it in action.

“I would definitely be encouraged to have a relationship with him and to see the garage have a relationship with him.”

Many drivers already have some strong ties with France, who has been heavily involved with the direction of the IMSA sports car series since founding the Grand-Am road racing circuit in 1999.

Kyle Busch said he “probably would admit that I have a better relationship with Jim than I did with Brian. I’ve seen Jim around, I’ve talked to him a few times and he’s kind of been more of the IMSA side for NASCAR and now is on our side here with the stock-car side.

“I’m looking forward to building that relationship more and seeing what all that entails. I think there needs to be a good dialogue between the leadership of NASCAR, whoever that is from top through the next 10 and the drivers and the team owners. Hopefully Jim can be that guy to give us that type of confidence.”

Jimmie Johnson was invited on a few fishing trips with the France family and once had France’s daughter as a neighbor in Charlotte for a few years (France’s son in law got the seven-time series champion into road cycling).

“I’ve been around Jim a lot over the years,” Johnson said. “His love for motorsports and NASCAR was always very apparent to me, and with the decades of experience he has within motorsports, I feel very confident that he’s going to be able to get in there and lead as he needs to.

“My experience with racing the Rolex 24 is certainly something he’s very passionate about and heavily involved with, so I’ve been around him a lot and think he’s got a great temperament and certainly knows racing.”

Said Kevin Harvick, who has interacted briefly with France: “It’ll be interesting to see his perspective on things. It’s not like he hasn’t been involved, just not on a weekly basis and day-to-day decisions. It’ll be interesting to see how all that works out. I think that’s one thing everyone could work on in making sure that the relationship with the drivers is better than it has been in the past.”

Denny Hamlin viewed France’s move as similar to Coy Gibbs moving into a management role on Joe Gibbs Racing’s NASCAR division after running its Supercross teams.

“It’s kind of that same thing with Jim,” Hamlin said. “He was over on the IMSA side and now he’s over here on the Cup side. He’s obviously not a very talkative guy, but their whole family has done a great job of really rejuvenating some of their racetracks and making them better and I’m glad that they’re reinvesting in our sport and they’re here for the long haul.

“I’m confident in Jim doing a great job.”

Joey Logano fastest in final practice; Chase Elliott rebounds from spin

By Nate RyanAug 11, 2018, 12:28 PM EDT
BROOKLYN, Mich. — Joey Logano paced the final practice for Sunday’s Cup race at Michigan International Speedway.

The Team Penske driver, who won at the 2-mile oval five years ago, was followed by Kyle Busch, Alex Bowman, Kevin Harvick and Kyle Larson.

Ryan Blaney, Denny Hamlin, Clint Bowyer, Erik Jones and William Byron rounded out the top 10.

Chase Elliott spun early in the session but avoided significant damage to his No. 9 Chevrolet. He returned to the track and posted the 18th-fastest speed in the practice, which was extended by 15 minutes after fog delayed an earlier session.

A list of final speeds will be posted soon.

 

Austin Cindric Wins Xfinity pole at Mid Ohio

By Dan BeaverAug 11, 2018, 12:28 PM EDT
1 Comment

Austin Cindric won the pole for the Xfinity race in the Team Penske No. 22 at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio with a speed of 96.386 mph. He also led the first round with a speed of 96.804 mph.

This is Cindric’s second career pole. His first came at Iowa Speedway in June. He finished 11th in that race.

Cindric beat Elliott Sadler (95.792 mph) by more than half a second (.523).

Brandon Jones (95.740), Cole Custer (95.596) and Matt Tifft (95.549) rounded out the top five.

Points leader Christopher Bell (95.176) qualified 10th.

Making her NASCAR debut, Katherine Legge (92.235) qualified 22nd.

