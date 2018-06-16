Xfinity practice report at Iowa Speedway

First practice
Christopher Bell paced the first practice session for the Iowa 250 Presented by Enogen with a speed of 129.790 mph.
Daniel Hemric was second on the speed chart at 129.656 mph.
With time running off the clock, Shane Lee (129.603 mph) fired off pit road and landed third.
Elliott Sadler (129.178) and Cole Custer (128.628) rounded out the top five.
Making his Xfinity debut, Truck series regular Justin Haley posted the sixth-fastest lap of 128.508 mph.
Riley Herbst posted a lap of 127.503 mph in his debut and landed 16th on the fastest lap chart.
Austin Cindric had the quickest 10-lap average of 126.074 among six drivers who posted at least 10 consecutive laps.
With a speed of 133.085 mph, Harrison Burton scored his first career Craftsman World Truck Series pole and became the 12th different driver in 12 Iowa Speedway races to take the top spot for tonight’s M&M’s 200. Burton was also fastest in round one (132.850 mph)
Burton beat Matt Crafton (132.990) by 0.017 seconds. Burton gained most of his time exiting turn four.
Noah Gragson (132.945), Todd Gilliland (132.660) and Stewart Friesen (132.654) rounded out the top five.
Gilliland (133.147) had the fastest time in round two.
Josh Reaume, Bryant Barnhill and Camden Murphy failed to qualify.
In 11 previous races, only one driver who started outside the top 10 has won. Crafton started 11th in 2011.
Harrison Burton was the fastest in Saturday’s final Camping World Truck Series practice at Iowa Speedway.
Burton posted a lap of 134.202 mph. He was followed by Dalton Sargeant (133.849 mph), Johnny Sauter (133.378), Stewart Friesen (133.074) and Todd Gilliland (132.917).
Burton also had the best average over 10 consecutive laps at 130.603 mph.
FIRST PRACTICE
Justin Haley led the way in the first of two Camping World Truck Series practices Saturday at Iowa Speedway.
Haley posted a lap of 134.294 mph. He was followed by Cody Coughlin (134.248 mph), Brett Moffitt (133.554), Dalton Sargeant (133.469) and Todd Gilliland (133.328). Stewart Friesen had the best average over 10 consecutive laps at 130.333 mph.
The Truck Series has a second practice and qualifying before its race at 7 p.m. ET today.
Leavine Family Racing has tapped Jon Leonard to be Kasey Kahne‘s interim crew chief, replacing Travis Mack, the team announced Saturday morning.
Leonard has been the team’s lead engineer and also served as the team’s interim crew chief for the final five races of 2017.
Kahne is 28th in points in his first season with the team. His best finish this year is 17th, which he accomplished at Texas, Talladega and Dover.
Mack was in his first year as a crew chief. He had been the car chief for Dale Earnhardt Jr.‘s team last season at Hendrick Motorsports.
Although Cup teams are off this weekend, there’s plenty of NASCAR action. Both the Xfinity and Camping World Truck teams are at Iowa Speedway this weekend. Both series will be on track today. A busy day ends with the Truck race this evening.
Here is today’s schedule:
(ALL TIMES EASTERN)
8 a.m. — Truck garage opens
9:35 – 10:25 a.m. — Truck practice (Fox Sports 1)
11:05 – 11:55 a.m. — Final Truck practice (Fox Sports 2)
12:30 – 8:30 p.m. — Xfinity garage open
3:05 – 3:55 p.m. — Xfinity practice (FS2)
4:30 pm. — Truck qualifying; multi-vehicle/three rounds (FS2)
5:30 p.m. — Truck driver/crew chief meeting
5:40 – 6:30 p.m. — Final Xfinity practice (FS1)
6:30 p.m. — Truck Series driver introductions
7 p.m. — M&M’s 200 presented by Casey’s General Store Camping World Truck Series race; 200 laps/175 miles (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)