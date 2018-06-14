Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NASCAR America: Kaz Grala has one more chance to impress at Iowa Speedway

By Dan BeaverJun 14, 2018, 9:00 PM EDT
An accident on lap 76 of 200 at Dover International Speedway ended a 10-race stint with JGL Racing. And that might have been an inauspicious end to Kaz Grala’s Xfinity series campaign in 2018; he finished 37th in that race.

When the opportunity arose to run a four-race schedule with Fury Race Cars, Grala had nothing to lose – so he jumped at the opportunity. Three of those four events are in the books, leaving Iowa Speedway as the last scheduled event.

“Each week, we’ve been getting better as a team. We’ve been getting more organized, picking up speed, faster race cars, and that’s what we need to do,” Grala told NASCAR America on Thursday.

Grala earned a top 10 in his first attempt with the new team at Charlotte Motor Speedway and has not finished worse than 16th in three races.

“About five weeks ago, all the shop did was manufacture late models, modifieds, and road course cars … so they were not technically a race team; they were a car manufacturer.”

Given the circumstances of their formation, no one would have been surprised if the new race team was not successful, but the leadership of Tony Eury Jr. and Grala’s crew chief from earlier in the season Shane Wilson brought a level of experience that immediately elevated their performance.

“As drivers, we usually race with the thought in the back of our head that we can’t screw this up. We’ve got to do everything right. But it’s a different mentality you can approach it with when you have this situation. You can say, ‘well, we don’t have any expectations on us. We don’t know how we’re going to run so we can just go into this saying whatever we accomplish is going to be icing on the cake.'”

With additional sponsorship, Grala hopes to be able to continue to help Fury Race Cars improve.

NASCAR America: Cassill, Kligerman have eyes on Iowa

By Dan BeaverJun 14, 2018, 7:00 PM EDT
With the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series taking Father’s Day off, all eyes are focused on Iowa Speedway this weekend.

Parker Kligerman and Landon Cassill took time in the opening segment of Thursday’s edition of NASCAR America to handicap the Xfinity race at Iowa and here is some of what they had to say:

  • On Daniel Hemric: “The chances (of winning) are really high. We’ve watched Daniel Hemric come so close in the last year and a half or so – and he’s run very competitively in that 21 car. … His chances going to Iowa are great, but it’s really going to come down to whether Richard Childress Racing has improved their program; have they made (the cars) better on short track.” – Kligerman
  • On Ryan Truex: “He feels like it’s really just the team finding his feel for the car. I think he didn’t anticipate the transition from the down force of the trucks have and how much you can lean into driving a truck to the Xfinity cars – and the down force coming off those cars and sliding around a little bit more.” – Cassill
  • On Ross Chastain: “Week in and week out, we see this team just over-perform. They find themselves running in the top 10, beating cars that have massively larger budgets.” – Kligerman
  • On Christopher Bell: “I have my eye on Christopher Bell this weekend as someone who is probably going to be favorite off the truck on Friday to win this race. He won at Richmond – a very similar track; similar setup.” – Cassill
  • On Elliott Sadler: “Just keep doing what he’s doing. Because they’re just very competitive. Think about how close they were t beating his teammate to the line at Dover earlier this year when they came banging doors across the line.” – Kligerman

Cole Custer and Justin Allgaier were also profiled.

NASCAR America 5 p.m. ET: Kaz Grala interview, Landon Cassill in simulator

NBCSN
By NBC SportsJun 14, 2018, 4:30 PM EDT
Today’s NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Carolyn Manno is joined by Landon Cassill in Stamford, Connecticut. Parker Kligerman joins from Burton’s Garage.

On today’s show:

 

  • With the Cup Series off this weekend, the Xfinity Series takes center stage this weekend in Iowa! And with no Cup drivers in the field, it’s a big chance for the series’ young stars to get a win and a playoff berth. We’ll preview Sunday’s race and get a ride with Hawkeye State native Landon Cassill in the NBC iRacing Simulator.

 

  • A win on Sunday could mean more than a trophy for Xfinity Series driver Kaz Grala. It could mean a chance to secure his racing future! The 19-year-old driver joins the show to talk about his tumultuous season, which has taken a successful turn recently with the new Fury Race Cars team.

 

  • And in the spirit of Father’s Day this weekend, NASCAR Hall of Famer and broadcasting icon Ken Squier looks back at some of NASCAR’s most memorable father-son moments.

 

Erik Jones looking to put together complete races for Joe Gibbs Racing

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJun 14, 2018, 2:00 PM EDT
After 15 races in his first year with Joe Gibbs Racing in the Cup Series, Erik Jones barely gives his No. 20 team a passing grade.

“I’d say our team as a whole is probably a C,” Jones told media Wednesday at Daytona International Speedway while promoting the July 7 Cup race at the track.

“I think we’ve had good race cars and had fast race cars, we just haven’t been able to finish really where we’ve ran,” Jones said. “We haven’t done a good job of that. Making sure we’re closing these races out is going to be the big thing for us. We’re bringing top 10 cars to the track every week in speed and just not taking and getting the finishes out of that.”

Following Sunday’s race at Michigan, where Jones placed 15th, the No. 20 team has one top five and five top 10s. He has one top 10 in the last eight races (Kansas, seventh)

In the last three races, Jones has failed to finish better than 15th.

Jones has started in the top 10 in four of the last seven races. In each race, he finished 13th or worse.

“Making sure we’re taking full advantage and executing on pit road and on the race track, not losing track position is going to be the big thing for us coming up,” Jones said. “Staying on that track is what we need to do.”

The next three races take Jones and the series to Sonoma Raceway, Chicagoland Speedway and Daytona. Jones made his first Sonoma start last year and placed 25th after starting 30th. His first Chicago start saw him finish 33rd after a late spin.

In three Daytona starts, he’s managed not to crash out in one, when he placed ninth in last July’s race.

Being one of the four drivers competing for JGR, Jones was asked what’s made the difference in Kyle Busch‘s dominating ways and his struggles in getting to Victory Lane for the first time.

“Obviously, we do have the same resources and equipment at our disposal, it’s just a matter of the way every team is using them,” Jones said. “You look at Kyle, he’s a very talented driver, No. 1. He’s very good at what he does. He and (crew chief) Adam (Stevens) have a good thing going on and they’re able to use the resources very well and take full advantage of them. Me and (crew chief) Chris (Gayle) are still trying to get in our groove of figuring out exactly what we need to get our cars to do to be successful week in and week out.”

Gayle and Jones were paired together during Jones’ rookie season with Furniture Row Racing.

“We’ve done a good job of putting together cars with good speed,” Jones said. “We just need to put together the rest of the package. That’s what Kyle’s done a very good job of this year. He’s qualified really well, he’s stayed up front, he’s had good pit stops and not ever put himself back in the pack and put himself in opportunities to have to gain a lot of track position. I think that’s really important this year … more than the last few years at least. They’ve done a really good job of just staying ahead of the game on that.”

Parker Kligerman back with Gaunt Brothers Racing at Sonoma

Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images
By Dustin LongJun 14, 2018, 11:27 AM EDT
Gaunt Brothers Racing will have Parker Kligerman driving its Cup car next weekend at Sonoma Raceway, the team announced Thursday.

Kligerman made his debut with the team at last month’s Coca-Cola 600, finishing 27th.

“We’re happy to have Parker back in the car for Sonoma,” said Marty Gaunt, GBR owner in a news release. “This is our first road course race, and we’ll be leaning on his experience at this type of track.”

Kligerman, a NASCAR analyst for NBC Sports, will be making his first Cup start on a road course. He has five starts on a road course in the Xfinity Series and finished third at Road America in 2013.

“I really enjoyed the whole weekend with GBR at the Coca-Cola 600, and I’m thankful to have another opportunity,” Kligerman said in a statement. “I feel some of my best races in NASCAR have come on road courses, so I’m looking forward to Sonoma.”

