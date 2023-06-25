Nashville Cup race results, driver points

By Jun 25, 2023, 11:02 PM EDT
LEBANON, Tenn. — Ross Chastain scored his first win of the season and third of his Cup career Sunday night at Nashville Superspeedway.

Chastain is the fourth driver this season to end a winless streak of 42 or more races.

Martin Truex Jr. finished second and was followed by Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson.

Truex remains the points leader. He leads William Byron and Chastain by 18 points each. Christopher Bell is 45 points behind Truex. Kyle Busch is 48 points behind Truex.

What drivers said at Nashville

By Jun 25, 2023, 11:37 PM EDT
LEBANON, Tenn. — Here is what drivers had to say after Sunday night’s Cup race at Nashville Superspeedway.

Ross Chastain — Winner: “This is why every little kid out there anywhere in the world, when you get criticized, and you’re going to if you’re competitive, they will try to tear you down. You will start believing you can’t do it. You have to go to your people, trust in the process, read your books, trust the big man’s plan upstairs, just keep getting up and going to work. I got to tell you, a lot of self reflection throughout all this. I had a group that believed in me and they didn’t let me get down. They bring rocket ships and I just try to point them to Victory Lane.”

MARTIN TRUEX JR — Finished 2nd: “Just needed to get the lead. Once we lost it, I probably made a bad move taking the bottom on a restart. Just too loose in the long runs. I could hang with whoever was leading. Just could never get off the corner good enough to get a move. Just lacking side bite. Overall just burning the rear tires off too much. Just really loose at the end of the race there as well. Just needed a little bit. Got lots of speed. Just could never get the balance where it needed to be.”

Denny Hamlin — Finished 3rd: “The field is so close. Everyone is running the same times. It’s really hard. I think we had a third-place car the entire race. The 19 (Martin Truex Jr.) was a little better, and the 1 (Ross Chastain) came on strong there in the end. That’s all we had with our FedEx Ground Toyota. Just an optimized day with no mistakes. We gave ourselves a chance – just didn’t have quite fast enough car today.”

Chase Elliott — Finished 4th: “It was solid, but we still needed a little bit. I actually thought we were the best at the start of the race and then we kind of got off there in the mid-stage and I think we basically just kind of got back to where we were and everyone else got a little better. But yeah, proud of the effort and to get two top-fives in a row is a good thing for us. Trying to get things going, so we will try again in Chicago.”

Kyle Larson — Finished 5th: “We were pretty bad all race long and I don’t know how we ended up fifth there. Our team just did a good job with the pit cycles to leapfrog a few guys, and then we were actually somewhat decent on that last run and passed a couple of cars. So, I am surprised we ended up fifth. Happy with the effort and happy with another week of keeping our heads in it and getting a good finish out of the day.”

William Byron — Finished 6th: “We had decent balance once the sun was out and then okay through the middle portion of the race. Just not a lot of speed to catch those guys who were rolling the center, which is our weakness. We just got eaten up on the restarts not being able to roll into (Turn) 1.”

Christopher Bell — Finished 7th: “It was a pretty solid day and something that we can build off of. We had a great start to the season and then a terrible stretch of races these last couple of months, so between Sonoma and here, it seems like we’ve got it turned around a little bit, so it was a pretty good showing for the DeWalt Camry.”

Erik Jones — Finished 8th: It was a good day. We had a good No. 43 Allegiant Chevy. We were able to run up towards the top-10 all day, so just need to build on that. If you can be up there and running competitively, it gives you something to work on. Today was the first day in a while that I felt like we were in the ballpark and where we need to be, so that’s a good step. I’m proud of the effort, for sure. We’re getting the cars better and where we want them to be, and hopefully just get them a little bit more moving forward.”

Kyle Busch — Finished 9th: “We had a really good No. 8 Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Chevy, but just kept making mistakes again. We had a flat to begin the race, so that kind of set us behind, but we were able to recover from that. And then sped on pit road, so that set us back. We got involved in that wreck on the frontstretch, so we had some damage. By that time, the sun had gone down and everybody had picked up speed and worked on their cars, and it’s just really hard to pass. It just took us a long time to keep clawing back and getting back up as far as we could. Good finish overall, but definitely know there was more.”

AJ Allmendinger — Finished 10th: “We had a really good day. Our car was really balanced all day; we didn’t have to make adjustments. We just couldn’t get the track positions and we lost spots on pit road and had to make up for it. At the end of the day, that probably cost up three or four spots overall. I’m proud of the team. We are making a lot of progress, we had a lot of speed all weekend. I’m looking forward to going to a street course here to hopefully make up some more ground.”

Brad Keselowski — Finished 11th: “There’s always something to learn. I’d like to find more speed. Just felt like I was driving over my head. Guys would miss corners, and I’d hit a perfect lap and just keep up. Then they’d finally hit the groove and drive away from me. It’s just frustrating as hell. We’re not bad. We just need more speed. We have the pit crew to do this, and I needed to do a little better on the restarts, for sure. I got ran over a couple times. But, we’re dabbling with it and need a little bit more.”

Daniel Suarez — Finished 12th: It wasn’t too bad. I thought we were going to be a little bit better than that, to be honest. I felt like our No. 99 Tootsies Chevy was a top-10 car most of the race. I don’t know what happened on the last run, the car was pretty bad. But very, very happy for Trackhouse Racing.”

Austin Dillon — Finished 13th: It was a long, hot weekend in the No. 3 Huk Chevrolet at Nashville Superspeedway. Crew chief Keith Rodden and all the guys on the No. 3 team adjusted on our Chevy throughout the race to improve handling and try to make us better on the short run. It was frustrating because we had a lot of ground to make up after starting 26th and everyone is so similar, speed-wise, that it was difficult to pass at times. We got pretty tight as the race progressed, especially on take-off. We did make progress, though, and for a while I thought we were going to be able to get a top-10 finish. I did everything I could, but it’s just tough out there. We’ll regroup and head to the Chicago Street Race next weekend.”

Ryan Preece — Finished 16th: “Today was tough for our team but that was a great rally at the end. I battled a loose race car all day long and then I lacked forward drive. We were fast but we just needed to make so many adjustments to get it in the right spot and then we’d lose time on pit road. Our car really came to life at the end of the race and the last two adjustments my guys made were spot on. We salvaged a really decent finish for the day we could have had so I’m happy about that. We’ll keep building on it and head to Chicago where who knows what will happen.”

Chris Buescher — Finished 18th: “We struggled a little bit today, and we chased a few things – a few gremlins – and couldn’t quite get on-top of them. So, I guess we’ll definitely learn something from it. We have some work to do. I thought we were in a better place, so I’m a little bummed with our result.”

Noah Gragson — Finished 26th: “It was a smooth day. Proud of the No. 42 Black Rifle Coffee Company Chevy team’s effort. We brought the car home in one piece. A day like this is what we needed to build momentum on.”

Ross Chastain wins Cup race at Nashville Superspeedway

By Jun 25, 2023, 10:06 PM EDT
LEBANON, Tenn . — Ross Chastain silenced the questions about his driving style, scoring his first victory in more than a year Sunday night at Nashville Superspeedway.

“This is why every little kid out there anywhere in the world, when you get criticized, and you’re going to if you’re competitive, they will try to tear you down. You will start believing you can’t do it,” Chastain told NBC Sports.

“You have to go to your people, trust in the process, read your books, trust the big man’s plan upstairs, just keep getting up and going to work.”

Chastain’s third career Cup victory came six weeks after car owner Rick Hendrick was critical of Chastain’s driving after Chastain’s actions wrecked Kyle Larson three times in a four-race span. Chastain’s car owner, Justin Marks, talked to Chastain about his driving afterward. Chastain’s results had declined since, leading to questions of if a less aggressive Chastain was not as good of a driver.

Chastain showed his mettle Sunday night at Nashville Superspeedway, snapping a 42-race winless streak. Chastain’s last victory came in April 2022 at Talladega.

Martin Truex Jr. finished second. Denny Hamlin placed third. Hamlin was followed by Hendrick Motorsports teammates Chase Elliott (fourth), Kyle Larson (fifth) and William Byron (sixth).

“Just needed to get the lead,” Truex told NBC Sports. “Once we lost it, I probably made a bad move taking the bottom on a restart. Just too loose in the long runs. I could hang with whoever was leading. Just could never get off the corner good enough to get a move.”

Chastain started on the pole and led a race-high 99 laps Sunday night. He is the 11th different winner in 17 races this season.

The series heads to Chicago on July 2 for the inaugural Cup race on the city’s streets.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Tyler Reddick

STAGE 2 WINNER: Denny Hamlin

WHO HAD A GOOD NIGHT: Erik Jones finished eighth, scoring his first top 10 since Talladega in April. … Chase Elliott’s fourth-place finish is his fourth top 10 in his last five starts. … Kyle Larson’s fifth-place finish gives him top fives in all three Nashville starts. … William Byron’s sixth-place finish is his seventh top 10 in the last eight races.

NOTABLE:  Josh Harris, future owner of the Washington Commanders NFL team and co-founder of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, which purchased a minority stake in Joe Gibbs Racing this week, attended Sunday night’s race.

NEXT: The series runs the inaugural Chicago street race (5:30 p.m. ET, July 2 on NBC)

Ryan Blaney upset he hit area not protected by SAFER barrier

By Jun 25, 2023, 9:36 PM EDT
LEBANON, Tenn. — Ryan Blaney expects a SAFER barrier to be placed on an inside wall he struck Sunday night at Nashville Superspeedway even if he has to pay for it himself.

Blaney walked away from what he called the hardest impact of his career upset there was no SAFER barrier where his No. 12 car struck.

Asked by NBC Sports if he would talk to officials about the need for a SAFER barrier on the inside wall beyond pit road, Blaney said: “I’m sure they’ll put one on it after this. It sucks that things like that have to happen, someone hit a wall head-on like that and then you’re like, ‘Oh, we’ll put a SAFER barrier on it now.’

“It’s like why are you not doing the whole track? I’ll pay for the (expletive) thing to put it on there.”

NASCAR issued a statement after Sunday’s race: “NASCAR safety engineers work closely with safety experts on the implementation of barriers around the track. As we do following every race weekend, we will evaluate all available data and make any necessary improvements.”

A SAFER barrier absorbs the energy in an impact, reducing the forces that a driver feels. That lessens the chance for injury. SAFER barriers are standard is most locations around NASCAR oval tracks and most road courses.

The incident started on a restart just short of the halfway mark the of 300-lap race. Problems started on the outside of the second row when Brad Keselowski got out of shape after he was hit from behind by William Byron. The field slowed and Blaney, restarting further back, was hit from behind by Kyle Busch.

Blaney slid through the grass and on to the end of pit road. His car then lammed the concrete wall head-on. He slowly exited the vehicle and sat down on the ground.

“When I got out of the grass, I thought it was going to come back around and I’d be OK,” Blaney told NBC Sports after exiting the infield care center. “It just never got back right. I don’t know why there is no SAFER barrier there. Pretty ridiculous, honestly. Hardest hit I’ve ever had in my life.”

Chase Elliott, Ross Chastain seek to change the narrative at Nashville

By Jun 25, 2023, 12:07 PM EDT
LEBANON, Tenn. — Chase Elliott and Ross Chastain each have the chance tonight at Nashville Superspeedway to change the narrative that is growing around them.

But they need a victory to do so.

MORE: Details for Sunday’s Cup race on NBC

Until Elliott wins, a countdown will persist over the final 10 races of the regular season focused on if he can claim a playoff spot.

Until Chastain wins, talk will continue to suggest that he’s overcorrected his driving style since Rick Hendrick’s criticism after the Darlington race in May.

Elliott is outside a playoff spot after missing seven of the first 16 races of the season. A snowboarding injury sidelined him six races, and NASCAR suspended him one race for wrecking Denny Hamlin in retaliation during the Coca-Cola 600.

Elliott could win at any of the 10 remaining tracks before the playoffs. He won last year’s race at Nashville. He won last year at Atlanta — where the series races in two weeks. He won last year at Pocono — where the series races in four weeks.

Elliott’s season has had a start-stop feel to it. He ran the first two races, missed the next six. He ran the next six races, missed one and ran one. Elliott has three top 10s in his last four starts, but he’s failed to score a stage point in any of those races.

The sport’s most popular driver already has faced questions about if he can make the playoffs. This year marks the first time in five seasons he’s not had a victory after 16 races. He enters Sunday’s race at Nashville (7 p.m. ET, NBC) well outside a playoff spot. He’s 27th in the standings, 84 points out of the final transfer spot.

“I don’t think we need to push too hard or do anything crazy,” said Elliott, who qualified 14th, of any push to make the playoffs. “I think our approach needs to be the same and just make sure we’re executing the things that we talk about and the things we’re zoned in on.

“No, I don’t think we really need to change anything. But personally, I’m looking forward to it. As bad as the year has been to a lot of people, I feel like it’s kind of fun. We’ve got 10 weeks left, and you either get in the show or you don’t.

“The playoffs are kind of like that. When you get in those last 10, you either have to run well the next week or you go home. So it’s kind of that way now. For me, I kind of enjoy it. I’m kind of looking forward to just the challenge and seeing if we can figure it out.”

Elliott has made it to the title race each of the past three seasons.  He’s won four playoffs races in that stretch, so he’s excelled in pressure situations. He’s done it by understanding what to do and what not to do. Those lessons should help him as he seeks to secure a playoff spot.

“We’re in a tough spot, but I think it’s a great opportunity to go and have some fun and embrace the challenge,” Elliott said. “That’s really kind of where my head’s at.”

Questions persist about what Chastain’s mindset when he races. His aggressive style helped him climb NASCAR’s ranks from low-budget Xfinity rides to a premium Cup ride, but that style also has caused problems on the track.

His run-ins with Hamlin seem over after Hamlin wrecked him at Phoenix and they discussed it on pit road after the race. But Chastain was involved in three incidents with Kyle Larson in four races this season, culminating with a crash as they raced for the lead at Darlington.

Larson’s car owner, Rick Hendrick, had enough, saying at Darlington about Chastain’s actions: “If you wreck us, you’re going to get it back.”

Trackhouse Racing car owner Justin Marks talked to Chastain about his driving style afterward. Chastain hasn’t had any controversy since, but has only one top 10 in the three points races since Darlington.

Marks downplays any connection between the results and talking to Chastain.

“I think the sitting down and talking to is all a narrative that has sort of taken on a life of its own the last couple of weeks,” Marks said Sunday afternoon. “I’ve not sat down with Ross and said, ‘Hey, do this, do that, slow down.’ I’ve not had that conversation with him.

“The conversation has been, ‘Hey, let’s not waste the opportunities we have to win because winning is so hard and we need to win right now.’ We don’t want to be losing opportunities. We want to be good partners with our key partners within the Chevrolet camp. The last couple of weeks, we were really, really fast at Charlotte. We’ve had a lot of speed. We just have not had some things go our way, not executed the right way.

“I think he’s in a really good head space right now. Obviously we’ve brought a really fast car to Nashville. Super motivated to win. I’ll just say the same thing I’ve said for a while, he’s going through this process and it does take time. … Us at Trackhouse, we’re huge fans of his talent, his driver, his determination, his passion and in his possibility.”

Chastain is focusing on Marks’ message.

“I’m definitely going to learn from Darlington,” Chastain said. “I don’t want to wreck myself. I want to win races. Whatever I can do to wreck less and win more will definitely be top of mind and priority.

“I take what people say to heart though, especially my boss, my owner. The guy that hires me and guides me. He’s a racer himself, so we’ve talked as just racers and buddies just as much as we’ve talked as owner and driver. People can think what they want. I know what our path is, has been and is currently in what we’re planning, and I’m totally comfortable in the spot we’re in.”

Last year, Chastain used a more measured driving style after multiple incidents with Hamlin, but Chastain later said that inhibited his success and he went back to his aggressive style. That helped him get to the championship race after his video game move on the last lap at Martinsville to secure the final spot in the Championship 4.

Starting on pole and the speed his car had in practice gives him confidence he could be headed for his first victory in more than a year tonight.

“After driving the rocket ship I had (Friday) in practice, my expectations are high,” Chastain said. “We’ll have a shot. We’ll be able to go and … we’ll be able to race throughout (Sunday) night’s race and put ourselves in position.

“Expectations are to go compete. We have fast cars. We have good support. Trying to tie up all the little loose ends. We just want a shot.. that’s it. It’s going to come down to restarts throughout the final stage and adjusting our car throughout the night.

“I feel like that’s been a bit where I struggled. I feel like when we’ve been better throughout the weekend or early in the race, I get kind of complacent because I’m not sure what to tell them. I’m pushing the car; I have good balance. And then somebody nails their balance – it’s been a little bit slower and they’ve nailed it because they kept firing changes at it.

“I’m a little more reserved in my desire – as long as it’s close, I’ll go get the rest. But at this level, at the end of these races, it has to be pretty darn perfect. I feel like we’ve been beat there, so I’ve worked on just mentally, how do I push myself past where I’m comfortable with the car. I feel like I’ve got everything I need to go win.”

