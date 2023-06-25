Chase Elliott, Ross Chastain seek to change the narrative at Nashville

By Jun 25, 2023, 12:07 PM EDT
LEBANON, Tenn. — Chase Elliott and Ross Chastain each have the chance tonight at Nashville Superspeedway to change the narrative that is growing around them.

But they need a victory to do so.

MORE: Details for Sunday’s Cup race on NBC

Until Elliott wins, a countdown will persist over the final 10 races of the regular season focused on if he can claim a playoff spot.

Until Chastain wins, talk will continue to suggest that he’s overcorrected his driving style since Rick Hendrick’s criticism after the Darlington race in May.

Elliott is outside a playoff spot after missing seven of the first 16 races of the season. A snowboarding injury sidelined him six races, and NASCAR suspended him one race for wrecking Denny Hamlin in retaliation during the Coca-Cola 600.

Elliott could win at any of the 10 remaining tracks before the playoffs. He won last year’s race at Nashville. He won last year at Atlanta — where the series races in two weeks. He won last year at Pocono — where the series races in four weeks.

Elliott’s season has had a start-stop feel to it. He ran the first two races, missed the next six. He ran the next six races, missed one and ran one. Elliott has three top 10s in his last four starts, but he’s failed to score a stage point in any of those races.

The sport’s most popular driver already has faced questions about if he can make the playoffs. This year marks the first time in five seasons he’s not had a victory after 16 races. He enters Sunday’s race at Nashville (7 p.m. ET, NBC) well outside a playoff spot. He’s 27th in the standings, 84 points out of the final transfer spot.

“I don’t think we need to push too hard or do anything crazy,” said Elliott, who qualified 14th, of any push to make the playoffs. “I think our approach needs to be the same and just make sure we’re executing the things that we talk about and the things we’re zoned in on.

“No, I don’t think we really need to change anything. But personally, I’m looking forward to it. As bad as the year has been to a lot of people, I feel like it’s kind of fun. We’ve got 10 weeks left, and you either get in the show or you don’t.

“The playoffs are kind of like that. When you get in those last 10, you either have to run well the next week or you go home. So it’s kind of that way now. For me, I kind of enjoy it. I’m kind of looking forward to just the challenge and seeing if we can figure it out.”

Elliott has made it to the title race each of the past three seasons.  He’s won four playoffs races in that stretch, so he’s excelled in pressure situations. He’s done it by understanding what to do and what not to do. Those lessons should help him as he seeks to secure a playoff spot.

“We’re in a tough spot, but I think it’s a great opportunity to go and have some fun and embrace the challenge,” Elliott said. “That’s really kind of where my head’s at.”

Questions persist about what Chastain’s mindset when he races. His aggressive style helped him climb NASCAR’s ranks from low-budget Xfinity rides to a premium Cup ride, but that style also has caused problems on the track.

His run-ins with Hamlin seem over after Hamlin wrecked him at Phoenix and they discussed it on pit road after the race. But Chastain was involved in three incidents with Kyle Larson in four races this season, culminating with a crash as they raced for the lead at Darlington.

Larson’s car owner, Rick Hendrick, had enough, saying at Darlington about Chastain’s actions: “If you wreck us, you’re going to get it back.”

Trackhouse Racing car owner Justin Marks talked to Chastain about his driving style afterward. Chastain hasn’t had any controversy since, but has only one top 10 in the three points races since Darlington.

“I’m definitely going to learn from Darlington,” Chastain said. “I don’t want to wreck myself. I want to win races. Whatever I can do to wreck less and win more will definitely be top of mind and priority.

“I take what people say to heart though, especially my boss, my owner. The guy that hires me and guides me. He’s a racer himself, so we’ve talked as just racers and buddies just as much as we’ve talked as owner and driver. People can think what they want. I know what our path is, has been and is currently in what we’re planning, and I’m totally comfortable in the spot we’re in.”

Last year, Chastain used a more measured driving style after multiple incidents with Hamlin, but Chastain later said that inhibited his success and he went back to his aggressive style. That helped him get to the championship race after his video game move on the last lap at Martinsville to secure the final spot in the Championship 4.

Starting on pole and the speed his car had in practice gives him confidence he could be headed for his first victory in more than a year tonight.

“After driving the rocket ship I had (Friday) in practice, my expectations are high,” Chastain said. “We’ll have a shot. We’ll be able to go and … we’ll be able to race throughout (Sunday) night’s race and put ourselves in position.

“Expectations are to go compete. We have fast cars. We have good support. Trying to tie up all the little loose ends. We just want a shot.. that’s it. It’s going to come down to restarts throughout the final stage and adjusting our car throughout the night.

“I feel like that’s been a bit where I struggled. I feel like when we’ve been better throughout the weekend or early in the race, I get kind of complacent because I’m not sure what to tell them. I’m pushing the car; I have good balance. And then somebody nails their balance – it’s been a little bit slower and they’ve nailed it because they kept firing changes at it.

“I’m a little more reserved in my desire – as long as it’s close, I’ll go get the rest. But at this level, at the end of these races, it has to be pretty darn perfect. I feel like we’ve been beat there, so I’ve worked on just mentally, how do I push myself past where I’m comfortable with the car. I feel like I’ve got everything I need to go win.”

Dr. Diandra: Do some drivers race better during certain parts of the season?

By Jun 25, 2023, 6:00 AM EDT
Tony Stewart was famous for being — depending on your point of view — either a ‘slow starter’ or a driver who didn’t get hot on the track until temperatures rose. But is this just a maxim that’s been repeated so many times that everyone believes it?

And if there are drivers who perform better during certain parts of the season, what might that tell us about the race for the championship?

Tony Stewart really did perform better in the summer

I calculated Stewart’s average finishing position by month to test this theory. In the graph below, I plot the results from his 618-race career. My scale uses red to mean good average finish (‘hot’) and blue meaning not-so-good average finish. The scale runs from 9 (bright red) to 20 (bright blue.)

A heatmap showing Tony Stewart's average finish by month for his entire career as part of an effort to determine whether drivers race better during certain parts of the season

Stewart’s graph runs from medium blue in the early months of the season to redder in the latter portion.

Stewart’s worst results happened in February, where he had only a 17.5 average finish. Remember, however that Stewart drove during a time when February was mostly Daytona.

March and April were marginally better for Stewart, but his best results really did come in the summer. Stewart’s average finishing position in June was a full 5.1 positions better than in February.

The trend continued throughout the rest of the year, with an average finish that hovered around 13 in every month except November. But Stewart’s average finish in November was still 3.1 positions better than in February.

One might question whether this result is simply a consequence of which tracks the series visits in which months. But Stewart’s success at Daytona in July (four wins) stands in stark contrast to his lack of success in the Daytona 500 in February.

Stewart’s numbers are unusual, but not unique.

One caveat to analyzing the data this way is that a career-level calculation isn’t as enlightening for drivers in the very early stages of their careers, or for drivers who moved from less-competitive to more-competitive teams.

But among drivers for whom this way of looking at the data is useful, most graphs look like that of Denny Hamlin.

A heatmap showing Denny Hamlin's average finish by month for his entire career as part of an effort to determine whether drivers race better during certain parts of the season

Hamlin’s numbers don’t show many extremes. His average finishes range between 12.1 and 14.9. On my scale of 9 as most red and 20 as most blue, Hamlin’s graph is mostly peach.

Although most drivers’ graphs show similarly consistent results, there are exceptions. Some current drivers do statistically perform better in some months of the year than in other months.

June and July: Ryan Blaney and Tyler Reddick

June is historically Ryan Blaney’s best month. His average finish of 12.4 is 5.4 positions better than his July average of 17.8.

A heatmap showing Ryan Blaney's average finish by month for his entire career as part of an effort to determine whether drivers race better during certain parts of the season

Like Stewart, Blaney tends to do better in the latter parts of the season rather than the first parts.

Tyler Reddick shows a much higher peak in July, with a 9.5 average finish. His graph, however, highlights a more concerning trend: Reddick fades in later months.

A heatmap showing Tyler Reddick's average finish by month for his entire career as part of an effort to determine whether drivers race better during certain parts of the season

Some of this trend may be because Reddick is in only his fourth year of full-time Cup Series competition. But in three seasons, his average finishing position in October has never been better than 12.8. Worse, Reddick’s best average finish for November races is 19.0.

Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson favor August and September

Chase Elliott, last year’s Nashville winner, tends to perform best as summer turns to fall. Since 2018, Elliott hasn’t had an August average finishing position worse than 6.7. That’s despite July being his second-worst month.

A heatmap showing Chase Elliot's average finish by month for his entire career as part of an effort to determine whether drivers race better during certain parts of the season

Given the number of races Elliott has missed this year, it’s risky to project this trend too far. It is worth noting, however, that Elliott is working on his best numbers for June this year with a 5.0 average finishing position headed into Nashville.

A career average finish of 8.5 over any single month is an impressive accomplishment by itself. Kyle Larson’s average September finish is 8.6 positions better than his February performance.

A heatmap showing Kyle Larson's average finish by month for his entire career as part of an effort to determine whether drivers race better during certain parts of the season

A career-long record shows only averages. Larson has had outstanding Marches, Aprils, and Mays in some years of his career, but numbers vary over the years. September is robust: The worst average finish Larson has ever had in September is 11.5.

Larson also finishes strongly in June. He won the 2021 Nashville race, so keep an eye on him in Sunday’s race (NBC, 7 p.m. ET), where he starts seventh.

I did not find a current driver with a statistical preference for October.

The closer

Kevin Harvick is known for closing races. He also turns out to be a season closer, with a 9.0 average finish in November races.

A heatmap showing Kevin Harvick's average finish by month for his entire career as part of an effort to determine whether drivers race better during certain parts of the season

Since 2012, Harvick has had only one average finish worse than 6.3 in November. But unlike some of the previous drivers, Harvick’s averages are fairly close during the other months.

None of the drivers I asked had given much thought to whether they performed better during certain months of the year. But for the drivers who do show a statistical preference for one month over the others, examination of why those months are so productive might shed some light on how they could improve in the other months.

Nashville Xfinity results, driver points

By Jun 24, 2023, 7:13 PM EDT
LEBANON, Tenn. — AJ Allmendinger collected his second victory of the season and the 17th of his Xfinity Series career Saturday at Nashville Superspeedway.

Riley Herbst placed second and was followed by Sam Mayer, Austin Hill and Josh Berry.

MORE: Nashville Xfinity results

MORE: Xfinity driver points after Nashville

The race had 11 cautions. Twenty-one of the 38 cars in the race were involved in accidents. The 11 cautions tied an event record.

John Hunter Nemechek remains the points leader. He leads Austin Hill by nine points and Justin Allgaier by 41 points.

AJ Allmendinger pulls away to win Nashville Xfinity race

By Jun 24, 2023, 6:58 PM EDT
LEBANON, Tenn. — AJ Allmendinger pulled away from the field on the second overtime to win Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Nashville Superspeedway and claim his second victory of the year.

Allmendinger’s win snapped the streak of 11 consecutive different winners this season.

Riley Herbst, working with new crew chief Davin Restivo in a change made this week, finished second to tie his career series best. Sam Mayer placed third and was followed by Austin Hill and Josh Berry in a race that had 11 cautions and 21 cars involved in accidents.

MORE: Race results 

Allmendinger passed Parker Kligerman for the lead with 11 laps left in the scheduled distance as Kligerman tried to save fuel. A caution for Chad Chastain’s spin sent the race into overtime. Contact on the restart led to Chandler Smith spinning. That set up the second overtime restart.

There were three cautions in the first 20 laps for multi-car accidents.

The field failed to complete a lap before a five-car incident in Turn 2 that collected Justin Allgaier, who entered the race third in the points. Shortly after the race restarted, the caution came back out again for an incident that included Hill bouncing off the wall. Hill entered the race second in the points.

The start of the second stage had a caution almost immediately. Hill, who was on older tires, slid up into Ty Gibbs, triggering an incident that collected Allmendinger and Carson Hocevar, ending Hocevar’s race. Hill was on older tires because he had put on new tires earlier after he was involved in an incident early in the first stage. With limits on tires, Hill’s team did not pit for tires at the end of the first stage. He moved to the lead when the rest of the field pitted during the stage break.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Ty Gibbs

STAGE 2 WINNER: Chandler Smith

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Stefan Parsons was collected in an accident on the opening lap and finished last. … After winning the first stage, Ty Gibbs was collected in a crash and finished 36th.

NOTABLE: There were five cautions for multi-car crashes in the first two stages of the race. There had been five cautions for multi-car crash in the previous five races combined. … The 11 cautions tied an event record.

NEXT: The series races July 1 on the Chicago street course (5 p.m. ET on USA Network)

Nashville Cup starting lineup

By Jun 24, 2023, 3:11 PM EDT
LEBANON, Tenn. — Ross Chastain will lead the field to the green flag for Sunday’s Cup race at Nashville Superspeedway after winning his first career Cup pole.

The pole also is the first in Cup for Trackhouse Racing.

MORE: Nashville Cup starting lineup

MORE: Nashville Cup race details 

Chastain will be joined on the front row by Tyler Reddick.

The second row has Justin Haley and Joey Logano. Haley’s third starting spot is his career best in Cup. His previous best was sixth.

The third row has William Byron and Martin Truex Jr., who is coming off his victory two weeks ago at Sonoma in the most recent Cup race.

The race is scheduled to begin at 7:22 p.m. ET Sunday on NBC.

