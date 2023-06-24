Nashville Xfinity starting lineup: Cole Custer claims pole

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

LEBANON, Tenn. — Cole Custer will lead the starting lineup to the green flag in Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Nashville Speedway.

Custer won his third pole of the season with a lap of 157.020 mph around the 1.33-mile concrete track.

Rookie Chandler Smith (156.302 mph) will start second. He’s followed by rookie Sammy Smith (156.083), Ty Gibbs (155.692) and Riley Herbst (155.652). Herbst has a new crew chief this weekend after a change at Stewart-Haas Racing earlier this week.

Carson Hocevear, Friday night’s Truck winner at Nashville, qualified eighth. Kyle Sieg qualified a career-best ninth. Sage Karam, Chad Finchum and Dawson Cram failed to qualfiy.

There have been 11 different winners in the last 11 Xfinity races.

The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:49 p.m. ET Saturday on USA Network.