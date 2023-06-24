Nashville Xfinity starting lineup: Cole Custer claims pole

By Jun 24, 2023, 1:11 PM EDT
LEBANON, Tenn. — Cole Custer will lead the starting lineup to the green flag in Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Nashville Speedway.

Custer won his third pole of the season with a lap of 157.020 mph around the 1.33-mile concrete track.

Rookie Chandler Smith (156.302 mph) will start second. He’s followed by rookie Sammy Smith (156.083), Ty Gibbs (155.692) and Riley Herbst (155.652). Herbst has a new crew chief this weekend after a change at Stewart-Haas Racing earlier this week.

MORE: Nashville Xfinity starting lineup

Carson Hocevear, Friday night’s Truck winner at Nashville, qualified eighth. Kyle Sieg qualified a career-best ninth. Sage Karam, Chad Finchum and Dawson Cram failed to qualfiy.

There have been 11 different winners in the last 11 Xfinity races.

The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:49 p.m. ET Saturday on USA Network.

Sunday Cup race at Nashville Superspeedway: Start time, TV info, weather

By Jun 24, 2023, 10:00 AM EDT
The Cup Series begins 20 consecutive weekends of racing with Sunday’s race at Nashville Superspeedway on NBC.

There have been 10 different winners in the first 16 races. Ten races remain until the playoffs being in September. Sonoma Martin Truex Jr. is looking for his second consecutive victory. Chase Elliott won last year’s Nashville race.

Details for Sunday’s Cup race at Nashville Superspeedway

(All times Eastern)

START: Old Dominion will give the command to start engines at 7:12 p.m. … The green flag is scheduled to wave at 7:22 p.m.

PRERACE: Cup garage opens at 4 p.m. … Drivers meeting is at 6:20 p.m. … Driver intros are at 6:35 p.m. … Fort Campbell Chaplain Sharon McQueary will give the invocation at 7:04 p.m. … SFC Christine Permenter of the 101st Airborne Division Band will perform the national anthem at 7:05 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 300 laps (399 miles) on the 1.33-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 90. Stage 2 ends at Lap 185.

STARTING LINEUP: Cup qualifying begins at 1 p.m.

TV/RADIO: NBC will broadcast the race at 7 p.m. … Post-race show will air on Peacock. … Performance Racing Network coverage begins at 6 p.m. and also will stream at goprn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the PRN broadcast.

STREAMING: NBC Sports

FORECAST: Weather Underground — Sunny with a high of 87 degrees and a 9% chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST YEAR: Chase Elliott won, finishing ahead of Kurt Busch and Ryan Blaney.

CATCH UP ON NBC SPORTS COVERAGE:

Friday 5: Tony Stewart discusses NASCAR penalties, charter system and more

Dr. Diandra: Is 2023 the most competitive season in stage racing era?

Josh Berry to drive No. 4 car for Stewart-Haas Racing in 2024

Drivers to watch at Nashville Superspeedway

Noah Gragson back at Nashville after recovering from concussion-like symptoms

Joe Gibbs Racing sells minority stake in team

NASCAR Power Rankings of Cup drivers who are winless in 2023

NASCAR Saturday schedule at Nashville Superspeedway

By Jun 24, 2023, 7:00 AM EDT
NASCAR Cup and Xfinity teams take the track Saturday at Nashville Superspeedway. Cup teams will qualify. Xfinity teams will qualify and race on the 1.33-mile concrete track.

This weekend marks the return of NBC Sports broadcasting the Cup and Xfinity Series. USA Network will carry Xfinity qualifying, Cup qualifying and the Xfinity race Saturday.

Nashville Superspeedway

Weather

Saturday: Sunny with a high of 88 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

Saturday, June 24

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 8 a.m. — Xfinity Series
  • 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.  — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 12 – 12:50 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (USA)
  • 1- 2:20 p.m. — Cup qualifying (USA)
  • 3:30 p.m. — Xfinity race (188 laps, 250.4 miles; USA, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Nashville Truck race results: Carson Hocevar wins

By Jun 23, 2023, 10:49 PM EDT
LEBANON, Tenn. — Carson Hocevar led the final 40 laps to win his second NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race of the season Friday night at Nashville Superspeedway.

Hocevar has scored five consecutive top-five finishes. Zane Smith finished second and was followed by pole-sitter Nick Sanchez, points leader Corey Heim and Bayley Currey.

MORE: Nashville Truck race results

MORE: Truck Series driver points after Nashville

Hocevar held off the field on a restart with three laps to go to collect the victory.

Smith moved to second in the points and trails Heim by 16 points.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Zane Smith

STAGE 2 WINNER: Corey Heim

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Nick Sanchez’s third-place finish is his third top 10 in a row. … Bayley Currey’s fifth-place finish fell one spot short of his career best result in the series. … Chase Purdy‘s sixth-place finish is his third top 10 in the last four races.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Rajah Caruth was running at the front in the first stage when he had a mechanical issue and had to go to the garage. He lost about 30 laps as his team made repairs and finished 32nd. … Ty Majeski, who entered the race second in points, lost power and fell several laps off the pace. He finished 31st and fell to fourth in the points.

NEXT: The series races July 8 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course (1:30 p.m. ET, FS1)

Noah Gragson back at Nashville after recovering from concussion-like symptoms

By Jun 23, 2023, 10:01 PM EDT
LEBANON, Tenn. — While the result might not have been favorable, the fact that Noah Gragson was back in a car Friday at Nashville Superspeedway was a good sign.

Gragson, 32nd in practice, was in a Cup car for the first time since his June 4 crash at World Wide Technology Raceway. The Legacy Motor Club driver sat out Sonoma because of concussion-like symptoms after that crash. Grant Enfinger drove for Gragson at Sonoma.

Gragson said he was surprised at what helped his recovery. He thought he needed rest. His doctor told him to “train your brain to get back into the environment of loud, chaotic situations.”

The doctor recommend Gragson go to loud restaurants “where there’s a lot of commotion, chaos and loud noises just to be able to train your brain and mentally fatigue yourself.”

Gragson’s reaction to the doctor’s suggestion?

“You messing with me?” Gragson asked his doctor.

Gragson followed doctor’s orders and felt better a few days later.

“It’s better than sitting in a room for a week and a half with the lights off and not talking to anyone.” Gragson said.

He was well enough to go home to Las Vegas and attended the Vegas Golden Knights Stanley Cup-clinching game.

Gragson said he’s never felt like what he did in the days after that crash at World Wide Technology Raceway.

“The next day you’re pretty sore, and then Tuesday you’re ready to get back to it, but the symptoms, they kept getting worse Tuesday, got worse Wednesday,” Gragson said. “That was the first time I ever felt like I needed to get help and treatment.”

Gragson said he talked often with Alex Bowman, who missed five races late last year because of concussion-like symptoms. Gragson said he also texted with Dale Earnhardt Jr., who missed races because of concussion-like symptoms during his driving career.

