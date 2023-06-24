Nashville Xfinity results, driver points

By Jun 24, 2023, 7:13 PM EDT
LEBANON, Tenn. — AJ Allmendinger collected his second victory of the season and the 17th of his Xfinity Series career Saturday at Nashville Superspeedway.

Riley Herbst placed second and was followed by Sam Mayer, Austin Hill and Josh Berry.

The race had 11 cautions. Twenty-one of the 38 cars in the race were involved in accidents. The 11 cautions tied an event record.

John Hunter Nemechek remains the points leader. He leads Austin Hill by nine points and Justin Allgaier by 41 points.

AJ Allmendinger pulls away to win Nashville Xfinity race

By Jun 24, 2023, 6:58 PM EDT
LEBANON, Tenn. — AJ Allmendinger pulled away from the field on the second overtime to win Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Nashville Superspeedway and claim his second victory of the year.

Allmendinger’s win snapped the streak of 11 consecutive different winners this season.

Riley Herbst, working with new crew chief Davin Restivo in a change made this week, finished second to tie his career series best. Sam Mayer placed third and was followed by Austin Hill and Josh Berry in a race that had 11 cautions and 21 cars involved in accidents.

Allmendinger passed Parker Kligerman for the lead with 11 laps left in the scheduled distance as Kligerman tried to save fuel. A caution for Chad Chastain’s spin sent the race into overtime. Contact on the restart led to Chandler Smith spinning. That set up the second overtime restart.

There were three cautions in the first 20 laps for multi-car accidents.

The field failed to complete a lap before a five-car incident in Turn 2 that collected Justin Allgaier, who entered the race third in the points. Shortly after the race restarted, the caution came back out again for an incident that included Hill bouncing off the wall. Hill entered the race second in the points.

The start of the second stage had a caution almost immediately. Hill, who was on older tires, slid up into Ty Gibbs, triggering an incident that collected Allmendinger and Carson Hocevar, ending Hocevar’s race. Hill was on older tires because he had put on new tires earlier after he was involved in an incident early in the first stage. With limits on tires, Hill’s team did not pit for tires at the end of the first stage. He moved to the lead when the rest of the field pitted during the stage break.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Ty Gibbs

STAGE 2 WINNER: Chandler Smith

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Stefan Parsons was collected in an accident on the opening lap and finished last. … After winning the first stage, Ty Gibbs was collected in a crash and finished 36th.

NOTABLE: There were five cautions for multi-car crashes in the first two stages of the race. There had been five cautions for multi-car crash in the previous five races combined. … The 11 cautions tied an event record.

NEXT: The series races July 1 on the Chicago street course (5 p.m. ET on USA Network)

Nashville Cup starting lineup

By Jun 24, 2023, 3:11 PM EDT
LEBANON, Tenn. — Ross Chastain will lead the field to the green flag for Sunday’s Cup race at Nashville Superspeedway after winning his first career Cup pole.

The pole also is the first in Cup for Trackhouse Racing.

Chastain will be joined on the front row by Tyler Reddick.

The second row has Justin Haley and Joey Logano. Haley’s third starting spot is his career best in Cup. His previous best was sixth.

The third row has William Byron and Martin Truex Jr., who is coming off his victory two weeks ago at Sonoma in the most recent Cup race.

The race is scheduled to begin at 7:22 p.m. ET Sunday on NBC.

Ross Chastain scores his first career Cup pole

By Jun 24, 2023, 2:46 PM EDT
LEBANON, Tenn. — Ross Chastain scored his first career Cup pole and the first pole for Trackhouse Racing on Saturday at Nashville Superspeedway.

Chastain won the pole with a lap of 160.687 mph.

“This is a day I’ll never forget,” Chastain said.

Chastain’s Trackhouse Racing teammate Daniel Suarez saw his hopes to contend for the pole end when he wrecked in Turn 4 in the final round of qualifying. Chastain’s pole was assured when Bubba Wallace, the final driver in the last round, spun off Turn 4. Earlier in qualifying, Corey LaJoie also hit the wall in Turn 4. Kyle Busch spun off Turn 4 in Friday’s practice.

Tyler Reddick qualified second after a lap of 159.573 mph. He was followed by Justin Haley (159.557 mph), Joey Logano (159.515) and William Byron (159.398).

Haley’s starting spot is his career best in Cup. His previous best starting spot was sixth at the Bristol Dirt race in 2022.

Martin Truex Jr., who won at Sonoma in the most recent Cup race, qualified sixth. Chase Elliott, who won this race last year, qualified 14th.

Nashville Xfinity starting lineup: Cole Custer claims pole

By Jun 24, 2023, 1:11 PM EDT
LEBANON, Tenn. — Cole Custer will lead the starting lineup to the green flag in Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Nashville Speedway.

Custer won his third pole of the season with a lap of 157.020 mph around the 1.33-mile concrete track.

Rookie Chandler Smith (156.302 mph) will start second. He’s followed by rookie Sammy Smith (156.083), Ty Gibbs (155.692) and Riley Herbst (155.652). Herbst has a new crew chief this weekend after a change at Stewart-Haas Racing earlier this week.

Carson Hocevear, Friday night’s Truck winner at Nashville, qualified eighth. Kyle Sieg qualified a career-best ninth. Sage Karam, Chad Finchum and Dawson Cram failed to qualfiy.

There have been 11 different winners in the last 11 Xfinity races.

The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:49 p.m. ET Saturday on USA Network.

