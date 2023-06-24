Nashville Cup starting lineup

By Jun 24, 2023, 3:11 PM EDT
0 Comments

LEBANON, Tenn. — Ross Chastain will lead the field to the green flag for Sunday’s Cup race at Nashville Superspeedway after winning his first career Cup pole.

The pole also is the first in Cup for Trackhouse Racing.

MORE: Nashville Cup starting lineup

MORE: Nashville Cup race details 

Chastain will be joined on the front row by Tyler Reddick.

The second row has Justin Haley and Joey Logano. Haley’s third starting spot is his career best in Cup. His previous best was sixth.

The third row has William Byron and Martin Truex Jr., who is coming off his victory two weeks ago at Sonoma in the most recent Cup race.

The race is scheduled to begin at 7:22 p.m. ET Sunday on NBC.

Ross Chastain scores his first career Cup pole

By Jun 24, 2023, 2:46 PM EDT
0 Comments

LEBANON, Tenn. — Ross Chastain scored his first career Cup pole and the first pole for Trackhouse Racing on Saturday at Nashville Superspeedway.

Chastain won the pole with a lap of 160.687 mph.

“This is a day I’ll never forget,” Chastain said.

MORE: Nashville Cup starting lineup

Chastain’s Trackhouse Racing teammate Daniel Suarez saw his hopes to contend for the pole end when he wrecked in Turn 4 in the final round of qualifying. Chastain’s pole was assured when Bubba Wallace, the final driver in the last round, spun off Turn 4. Earlier in qualifying, Corey LaJoie also hit the wall in Turn 4. Kyle Busch spun off Turn 4 in Friday’s practice.

Tyler Reddick qualified second after a lap of 159.573 mph. He was followed by Justin Haley (159.557 mph), Joey Logano (159.515) and William Byron (159.398).

Haley’s starting spot is his career best in Cup. His previous best starting spot was sixth at the Bristol Dirt race in 2022.

Martin Truex Jr., who won at Sonoma in the most recent Cup race, qualified sixth. Chase Elliott, who won this race last year, qualified 14th.

Nashville Xfinity starting lineup: Cole Custer claims pole

By Jun 24, 2023, 1:11 PM EDT
0 Comments

LEBANON, Tenn. — Cole Custer will lead the starting lineup to the green flag in Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Nashville Speedway.

Custer won his third pole of the season with a lap of 157.020 mph around the 1.33-mile concrete track.

Rookie Chandler Smith (156.302 mph) will start second. He’s followed by rookie Sammy Smith (156.083), Ty Gibbs (155.692) and Riley Herbst (155.652). Herbst has a new crew chief this weekend after a change at Stewart-Haas Racing earlier this week.

MORE: Nashville Xfinity starting lineup

Carson Hocevear, Friday night’s Truck winner at Nashville, qualified eighth. Kyle Sieg qualified a career-best ninth. Sage Karam, Chad Finchum and Dawson Cram failed to qualfiy.

There have been 11 different winners in the last 11 Xfinity races.

The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:49 p.m. ET Saturday on USA Network.

Sunday Cup race at Nashville Superspeedway: Start time, TV info, weather

By Jun 24, 2023, 10:00 AM EDT
0 Comments

The Cup Series begins 20 consecutive weekends of racing with Sunday’s race at Nashville Superspeedway on NBC.

There have been 10 different winners in the first 16 races. Ten races remain until the playoffs being in September. Sonoma Martin Truex Jr. is looking for his second consecutive victory. Chase Elliott won last year’s Nashville race.

Details for Sunday’s Cup race at Nashville Superspeedway

(All times Eastern)

START: Old Dominion will give the command to start engines at 7:12 p.m. … The green flag is scheduled to wave at 7:22 p.m.

PRERACE: Cup garage opens at 4 p.m. … Drivers meeting is at 6:20 p.m. … Driver intros are at 6:35 p.m. … Fort Campbell Chaplain Sharon McQueary will give the invocation at 7:04 p.m. … SFC Christine Permenter of the 101st Airborne Division Band will perform the national anthem at 7:05 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 300 laps (399 miles) on the 1.33-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 90. Stage 2 ends at Lap 185.

STARTING LINEUP: Nashville Cup starting lineup

TV/RADIO: NBC will broadcast the race at 7 p.m. … Post-race show will air on Peacock. … Performance Racing Network coverage begins at 6 p.m. and also will stream at goprn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the PRN broadcast.

STREAMING: NBC Sports

FORECAST: Weather Underground — Sunny with a high of 87 degrees and a 9% chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST YEAR: Chase Elliott won, finishing ahead of Kurt Busch and Ryan Blaney.

CATCH UP ON NBC SPORTS COVERAGE:

Friday 5: Tony Stewart discusses NASCAR penalties, charter system and more

Dr. Diandra: Is 2023 the most competitive season in stage racing era?

Josh Berry to drive No. 4 car for Stewart-Haas Racing in 2024

Drivers to watch at Nashville Superspeedway

Noah Gragson back at Nashville after recovering from concussion-like symptoms

Joe Gibbs Racing sells minority stake in team

NASCAR Power Rankings of Cup drivers who are winless in 2023

NASCAR Saturday schedule at Nashville Superspeedway

By Jun 24, 2023, 7:00 AM EDT
0 Comments

NASCAR Cup and Xfinity teams take the track Saturday at Nashville Superspeedway. Cup teams will qualify. Xfinity teams will qualify and race on the 1.33-mile concrete track.

This weekend marks the return of NBC Sports broadcasting the Cup and Xfinity Series. USA Network will carry Xfinity qualifying, Cup qualifying and the Xfinity race Saturday.

Nashville Superspeedway

Weather

Saturday: Sunny with a high of 88 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

Saturday, June 24

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 8 a.m. — Xfinity Series
  • 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.  — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 12 – 12:50 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (USA)
  • 1- 2:20 p.m. — Cup qualifying (USA)
  • 3:30 p.m. — Xfinity race (188 laps, 250.4 miles; USA, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

