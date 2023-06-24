NASCAR Saturday schedule at Nashville Superspeedway

By Jun 24, 2023, 7:00 AM EDT
NASCAR Cup and Xfinity teams take the track Saturday at Nashville Superspeedway. Cup teams will qualify. Xfinity teams will qualify and race on the 1.33-mile concrete track.

This weekend marks the return of NBC Sports broadcasting the Cup and Xfinity Series. USA Network will carry Xfinity qualifying, Cup qualifying and the Xfinity race Saturday.

Nashville Superspeedway

Weather

Saturday: Sunny with a high of 88 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

Saturday, June 24

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 8 a.m. — Xfinity Series
  • 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.  — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 12 – 12:50 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (USA)
  • 1- 2:20 p.m. — Cup qualifying (USA)
  • 3:30 p.m. — Xfinity race (188 laps, 250.4 miles; USA, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Nashville Truck race results: Carson Hocevar wins

By Jun 23, 2023, 10:49 PM EDT
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Rackley Roofing 200
Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images
LEBANON, Tenn. — Carson Hocevar led the final 40 laps to win his second NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race of the season Friday night at Nashville Superspeedway.

Hocevar has scored five consecutive top-five finishes. Zane Smith finished second and was followed by pole-sitter Nick Sanchez, points leader Corey Heim and Bayley Currey.

MORE: Nashville Truck race results

MORE: Truck Series driver points after Nashville

Hocevar held off the field on a restart with three laps to go to collect the victory.

Smith moved to second in the points and trails Heim by 16 points.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Zane Smith

STAGE 2 WINNER: Corey Heim

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Nick Sanchez’s third-place finish is his third top 10 in a row. … Bayley Currey’s fifth-place finish fell one spot short of his career best result in the series. … Chase Purdy‘s sixth-place finish is his third top 10 in the last four races.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Rajah Caruth was running at the front in the first stage when he had a mechanical issue and had to go to the garage. He lost about 30 laps as his team made repairs and finished 32nd. … Ty Majeski, who entered the race second in points, lost power and fell several laps off the pace. He finished 31st and fell to fourth in the points.

NEXT: The series races July 8 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course (1:30 p.m. ET, FS1)

Noah Gragson back at Nashville after recovering from concussion-like symptoms

By Jun 23, 2023, 10:01 PM EDT
LEBANON, Tenn. — While the result might not have been favorable, the fact that Noah Gragson was back in a car Friday at Nashville Superspeedway was a good sign.

Gragson, 32nd in practice, was in a Cup car for the first time since his June 4 crash at World Wide Technology Raceway. The Legacy Motor Club driver sat out Sonoma because of concussion-like symptoms after that crash. Grant Enfinger drove for Gragson at Sonoma.

Gragson said he was surprised at what helped his recovery. He thought he needed rest. His doctor told him to “train your brain to get back into the environment of loud, chaotic situations.”

The doctor recommend Gragson go to loud restaurants “where there’s a lot of commotion, chaos and loud noises just to be able to train your brain and mentally fatigue yourself.”

Gragson’s reaction to the doctor’s suggestion?

“You messing with me?” Gragson asked his doctor.

Gragson followed doctor’s orders and felt better a few days later.

“It’s better than sitting in a room for a week and a half with the lights off and not talking to anyone.” Gragson said.

He was well enough to go home to Las Vegas and attended the Vegas Golden Knights Stanley Cup-clinching game.

Gragson said he’s never felt like what he did in the days after that crash at World Wide Technology Raceway.

“The next day you’re pretty sore, and then Tuesday you’re ready to get back to it, but the symptoms, they kept getting worse Tuesday, got worse Wednesday,” Gragson said. “That was the first time I ever felt like I needed to get help and treatment.”

Gragson said he talked often with Alex Bowman, who missed five races late last year because of concussion-like symptoms. Gragson said he also texted with Dale Earnhardt Jr., who missed races because of concussion-like symptoms during his driving career.

Tyler Reddick proves fastest in Cup practice at Nashville

By Jun 23, 2023, 7:31 PM EDT
LEBANON, Tenn. — Tyler Reddick ran the fastest lap in Saturday’s Cup practice at Nashville Superspeedway.

Reddick led the way with a lap of 162.250 mph.

He was followed by Martin Truex Jr. (161.408 mph), Ross Chastain (161.370), Erik Jones (160.990) and William Byron (160.914).

MORE: Nashville Cup practice

Kyle Busch spun during practice off Turn 4 and went through the infield grass. He made no contact with the wall and drove his car back to the garage. Busch finished the session 21st on the speed chart with a top lap of 160.011 mph.

Cup qualifying is scheduled to take place at 1 p.m. ET Saturday on USA Network. The series will race at 7 p.m. ET Sunday on NBC.

Ty Gibbs posts fastest lap in Xfinity practice at Nashville

By Jun 23, 2023, 6:43 PM EDT
LEBANON, Tenn. — Ty Gibbs had the fastest lap in Friday’s 50-minute Xfinity Series practice at Nashville Superspeedway.

Gibbs paced the field with a lap around the 1.33-mile concrete track at 155.520 mph. He was followed by Cole Custer (154.816 mph), Riley Herbst (154.686), Sam Mayer (154.327) and Kyle Sieg (154.079). This is Herbst’s first weekend with new crew chief Davin Restivo, who takes over for Richard Boswell. Boswell was moved to be Chase Briscoe‘s crew chief in the Cup Series.

MORE: Nashville Xfinity practice

Gibbs is one of two Cup drivers competing in this weekend’s Xfinity race. AJ Allmendinger also is competing in the Xfinity race. He was 10th on the speed chart.

Chandler Smith ran the most laps in the session with 60. C.J. McLaughlin crashed in the session.

Qualifying will take place at noon ET Saturday on USA Network. The green flag for Saturday’s race on USA is scheduled for 3:48 p.m. ET.

