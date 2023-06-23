Tyler Reddick proves fastest in Cup practice at Nashville

By Jun 23, 2023, 7:31 PM EDT
LEBANON, Tenn. — Tyler Reddick ran the fastest lap in Saturday’s Cup practice at Nashville Superspeedway.

Reddick led the way with a lap of 162.250 mph.

He was followed by Martin Truex Jr. (161.408 mph), Ross Chastain (161.370), Erik Jones (160.990) and William Byron (160.914).

MORE: Nashville Cup practice

Kyle Busch spun during practice off Turn 4 and went through the infield grass. He made no contact with the wall and drove his car back to the garage. Busch finished the session 21st on the speed chart with a top lap of 160.011 mph.

Cup qualifying is scheduled to take place at 1 p.m. ET Saturday on USA Network. The series will race at 7 p.m. ET Sunday on NBC.

Noah Gragson back at Nashville after recovering from concussion-like symptoms

By Jun 23, 2023, 10:01 PM EDT
LEBANON, Tenn. — While the result might not have been favorable, the fact that Noah Gragson was back in a car Friday at Nashville Superspeedway was a good sign.

Gragson, 32nd in practice, was in a Cup car for the first time since his June 4 crash at World Wide Technology Raceway. The Legacy Motor Club driver sat out Sonoma because of concussion-like symptoms after that crash. Grant Enfinger drove for Gragson at Sonoma.

Gragson said he was surprised at what helped his recovery. He thought he needed rest. His doctor told him to “train your brain to get back into the environment of loud, chaotic situations.”

The doctor recommend Gragson go to loud restaurants “where there’s a lot of commotion, chaos and loud noises just to be able to train your brain and mentally fatigue yourself.”

Gragson’s reaction to the doctor’s suggestion?

“You messing with me?” Gragson asked his doctor.

Gragson followed doctor’s orders and felt better a few days later.

“It’s better than sitting in a room for a week and a half with the lights off and not talking to anyone.” Gragson said.

He was well enough to go home to Las Vegas and attended the Vegas Golden Knights Stanley Cup-clinching game.

Gragson said he’s never felt like what he did in the days after that crash at World Wide Technology Raceway.

“The next day you’re pretty sore, and then Tuesday you’re ready to get back to it, but the symptoms, they kept getting worse Tuesday, got worse Wednesday,” Gragson said. “That was the first time I ever felt like I needed to get help and treatment.”

Gragson said he talked often with Alex Bowman, who missed five races late last year because of concussion-like symptoms. Gragson said he also texted with Dale Earnhardt Jr., who missed races because of concussion-like symptoms during his driving career.

Ty Gibbs posts fastest lap in Xfinity practice at Nashville

By Jun 23, 2023, 6:43 PM EDT
LEBANON, Tenn. — Ty Gibbs had the fastest lap in Friday’s 50-minute Xfinity Series practice at Nashville Superspeedway.

Gibbs paced the field with a lap around the 1.33-mile concrete track at 155.520 mph. He was followed by Cole Custer (154.816 mph), Riley Herbst (154.686), Sam Mayer (154.327) and Kyle Sieg (154.079). This is Herbst’s first weekend with new crew chief Davin Restivo, who takes over for Richard Boswell. Boswell was moved to be Chase Briscoe‘s crew chief in the Cup Series.

MORE: Nashville Xfinity practice

Gibbs is one of two Cup drivers competing in this weekend’s Xfinity race. AJ Allmendinger also is competing in the Xfinity race. He was 10th on the speed chart.

Chandler Smith ran the most laps in the session with 60. C.J. McLaughlin crashed in the session.

Qualifying will take place at noon ET Saturday on USA Network. The green flag for Saturday’s race on USA is scheduled for 3:48 p.m. ET.

Saturday Nashville Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather

By Jun 23, 2023, 3:48 PM EDT
After a weekend off, the Xfinity Series returns to action at Nashville Superspeedway. The last 11 series races have been won by 11 different drivers. Aric Almirola continued the streak two weeks ago at Sonoma. The last six Xfinity Series races have been won by six different organizations.

Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Nashville Superspeedway

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 3:39 p.m. … The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:49 p.m.

PRERACE: Xfinity garage opens at 8 a.m. … Qualifying begins at 12:05 p.m. … Driver introductions begin at 3 p.m. … The invocation will be given by Jacob Armstrong, lead pastor, Providence Church, at 3:31 p.m. … The national anthem will be performed by Annie Bosko at 3:32 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 188 laps (250.04 miles) on the 1.33-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 45. Stage 2 ends at Lap 90.

STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying begins at 12:05 p.m. Saturday

TV/RADIO: USA Network will broadcast the race at 3:30 p.m. ... Coverage begins with Countdown to Green at 3 p.m. on USA … Performance Racing Network coverage begins at 3 p.m. and can be heard on goprn.com. … SiriusXN NASCAR Radio will carry the PRN broadcast.

FORECAST: Weather Underground — Sunny with a high of 88 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Justin Allgaier scored a dominating victory, leading 134 of 188 laps last year and winning by 4.5 seconds. Trevor Bayne was second. Riley Herbst placed third.

NASCAR Friday schedule at Nashville Superspeedway

By Jun 23, 2023, 7:00 AM EDT
NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Craftsman Truck teams will be on track Friday at Nashville Superspeedway.

Cup and Xfinity teams each will have 50 minutes of practice on the 1.33-mile concrete track. Truck teams will practice, qualify and race Friday night.

This weekend marks the return of NBC Sports broadcasting the Cup and Xfinity Series. Both Cup and Xfinity practice sessions Friday can be seen on USA Network.

Nashville Superspeedway

Weather

Friday: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a high of 81 degrees. Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies and a high of 78 degrees at the start of the Truck race.

Friday, June 23

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 11 a.m. — Craftsman Truck Series
  • 3:30 – 8:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series
  • 3:30 – 10 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 4 – 4:30 p.m. — Truck practice (FS1)
  • 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. — Truck qualifying (FS1)
  • 5:35 – 6:25 p.m. — Xfinity practice (USA)
  • 6:30 – 7:20 p.m. — Cup practice (USA)
  • 8 p.m. — Truck race (150 laps, 199.5 miles; FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

