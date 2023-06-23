Nashville Truck race results: Carson Hocevar wins

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

LEBANON, Tenn. — Carson Hocevar led the final 40 laps to win his second NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race of the season Friday night at Nashville Superspeedway.

Hocevar has scored five consecutive top-five finishes. Zane Smith finished second and was followed by pole-sitter Nick Sanchez, points leader Corey Heim and Bayley Currey.

Hocevar held off the field on a restart with three laps to go to collect the victory.

Smith moved to second in the points and trails Heim by 16 points.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Zane Smith

STAGE 2 WINNER: Corey Heim

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Nick Sanchez’s third-place finish is his third top 10 in a row. … Bayley Currey’s fifth-place finish fell one spot short of his career best result in the series. … Chase Purdy‘s sixth-place finish is his third top 10 in the last four races.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Rajah Caruth was running at the front in the first stage when he had a mechanical issue and had to go to the garage. He lost about 30 laps as his team made repairs and finished 32nd. … Ty Majeski, who entered the race second in points, lost power and fell several laps off the pace. He finished 31st and fell to fourth in the points.

NEXT: The series races July 8 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course (1:30 p.m. ET, FS1)