With drivers tightly bunched at the top of the points standings, the 2023 season is poised to be one of the most competitive seasons in recent memory. But are the statistics deceiving?

NASCAR’s playoff format rewards sustained performance during the first 26 races because the driver leading the points at the end of the regular season earns 15 additional playoff points. The second-place driver earns 10 points. Chase Elliott demonstrated how important those points can be last year when they helped get him through less-than-stellar execution during early playoff rounds.

I list the Cup Series points standings after 16 races in the table below, along with how far behind the leader each driver is.

Six drivers are within 32 points of leader Martin Truex Jr. That list includes two drivers, Ross Chastain and Kevin Harvick, who have not won a race this season.

Four more drivers are within 100 points of Truex. Brad Keselowski is 101 points behind and Tyler Reddick 105 points away from the leader.

This certainly looks like a tight race. The problem is that it’s a snapshot in time. That is, it’s only one set of data points.

Comparing previous seasons

Without context, there’s no way to know if this season is exceptional or merely a little above average. To provide that context, I gathered points standings after 16 races starting with 2011. To simplify the analysis, I calculated how many drivers were within 50 points of the leader after the first 16 races of each season.

There is one caveat in going back so far. The concept of a ‘regular-season championship’ (and getting bonus points for winning it) didn’t start until 2017. In previous years, drivers may not have contested as vigorously for the points lead after 26 races because there wasn’t as much to be gained then compared with now.

With that caveat in mind, I plotted the number of drivers within 50 points of the leader after 16 races from 2011-23.

In three of the 13 years surveyed, the points leader had more than a 50-point lead over his closest competitor.

2015: Harvick (616 points) over Truex (563) for a difference of 53 points

2018: Kyle Busch (696) over Harvick (624) for a difference of 72 points

2020: Harvick (637) over Elliott (552) for a difference of 85 points

In none of these three years did the points leader at 16 weeks go on to win the championship.

In four additional years (2016, ’17, ’19 and ’21), only one driver was within 50 points of the leader. None of the drivers leading the points after the 16th race in these years won the championship, either.

So in a little more than half the seasons, no more than one competitor was within 50 points of the leader after 16 races.

The 2023 season, with its six drivers within 50 points of the leader is the most for the 13 years studied. That necessarily makes the competition tight for the lead, but also for positions two through seven.

The ‘most competitive season’ depends what week you look at

Before we proclaim 2023 the most competitive season, let’s examine what typically happens as the series moves closer to race No. 26 and the end of the regular season. I show the same graph of number of drivers within 50 points of the leader — but after 25 races. When comparing this graph to the previous graph, remember that this graph only goes up to 2022.

The number of competitors within 50 points of the leader increased later in the season in only three of 13 years. It stayed the same in three years and decreased in the other seven years.

Notably, the Cup Series has not had more than one driver within 50 points of the leader going into the 26th race of the season since 2013. That includes 2022, the first year of the Next Gen car.

The 2022 season is a good illustration of how these numbers vary from race to race. I graph below the number of drivers within 50 points of the leader by race number in 2022.

The number of drivers within reach of the leader decreases as a season wears on. In 2022, Elliott had three bad finishes from Kansas (race 13) to Gateway (race 15), allowing five drivers to get within 50 points.

Then Elliott went on a summer tear, earning first or second place in five consecutive races from Nashville to Pocono. By week 20, all five contenders had fallen more than 50 points from Elliott’s lead.

One more caveat

Although this year has six drivers within 50 points of the leader going into Sunday’s race at Nashville Superspeedway (7 p.m. ET, NBC), 2023 has been an extraordinary year for penalties. NASCAR has levied more than $1 million in for technical violations. The sanctioning body has taken back 395 driver points and 45 playoff points for various infractions this season.

In the current standings, William Byron is 13 points behind Truex. Without Byron’s 60-point penalty, he would have 572 points to Truex’s 525. Then Truex would be the sole driver within 50 points of leader Byron. The next closest drivers, Blaney and Chastain, would both be 71 points out of the lead. Instead of six drivers on the graph, there would be only one.

The 2023 season has also been exceptional in the number of drivers missing races.

Neither of those factors changes the current points race. But they do illustrate how much the numbers can change due to external factors.

So is 2023 the most competitive season in the stage-racing era?

This week it is.