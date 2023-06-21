Josh Berry to drive No. 4 car for Stewart-Haas Racing in 2024

By Jun 21, 2023, 1:02 PM EDT
Nearly eight years after Dale Earnhardt Jr. all but pleaded for a company to align with Josh Berry to run a full Xfinity season, Berry will get the chance to be a full-time Cup driver.

Stewart-Haas Racing announced Wednesday that Berry will take over the ride for Kevin Harvick when the future Hall of Famer retires after this season.

“Every time he’s got an opportunity, he’s made the most of it and that’s the traits that championship drivers are built off of,” SHR co-owner Tony Stewart said of Berry at Wednesday’s announcement at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

MORE: Stewart-Haas Racing makes crew chief changes 

Earnhardt is thrilled with the opportunity Berry will have.

“What a team will get when they sign Josh Berry to a Cup deal is a driver with great race craft and a turn-key winner,” Earnhardt said. “Whereas it’s incredible and a great opportunity to sign a young driver that will develop into a champion, I believe you get to skip those years of development with a guy like Josh, and you get right into working on the championship part and winning races because he’s there mentally, professionally, and in talent.”

This completes quite a journey for Berry, who seemed headed only for a successful Late Model stock car career at one point.

“It was an amazing journey to get here,” Berry said Wednesday.

Berry was 24 years old when he finished seventh at Richmond in Sept. 2015, scoring his first Xfinity top 10. It came in his third career Xfinity start and only one of that season. After the race, Earnhardt said: “I’m ready to race Josh every week. We’ve just got to find a partner.’’

None was found for years.

Berry’s big chance in the Xfinity Series came in 2021 when he was scheduled to run 12 races for JR Motorsports before Sam Mayer turned 18 and could run the series.

Berry won at Martinsville in his sixth start that season. Earnhardt admits he “cried like a baby” for joy because of the long road Berry had traveled to that point.

“I felt like I had watched my own son or brother win a race,” Earnhardt said.

Berry’s success in those limited races led to a full-time Xfinity Series ride with JRM last season. Berry won three races and finished fourth in the points.

He returned for this season. Berry, 32, also drove five races for Chase Elliott in Cup when Elliott was injured in a snowboarding accident. Berry finished a season-high second at Richmond. He drove three races for Alex Bowman after Bowman was injured in a sprint car crash.

Stewart said that the team had made its decision before Berry served as a sub for either Hendrick driver.

Harvick will become an analyst for Fox Sports next year for the company’s NASCAR broadcasts. With 20 races left in his Cup career, Harvick has won 60 races and scored 437 top 10s in 806 starts. He also won the 2014 Cup title.

Berry will join a Stewart-Haas Racing team that has Chase Briscoe, Ryan Preece and possibly Aric Almirola. Although Almirola signed a multi-year contact extension last year, he recently admitted that his plans for next season are “fluid.” Stewart said sponsorship on the No. 4 car for next season is open as the team talks with existing sponsors and other potential sponsors.

Kevin Harvick Inc. also announced that Berry has joined the group as a client. Other drivers who are clients of KHI are Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ryan Preece, Harrison Burton, Todd Gilliland, Riley Herbst, William Sawalich, Brent Crews and Keelan Harvick.

Noah Gragson is cleared to race at Nashville

By Jun 21, 2023, 1:05 PM EDT
Noah Gragson has been medically cleared to return to racing and will be back in the No. 42 car for Legacy Motor Club, the team announced Wednesday.

Gragson suffered concussion-like symptoms after a crash June 4 at World Wide Technology Raceway. He sat out the June 11 race at Sonoma.

Gragson enters Sunday’s race at Nashville Superspeedway (7 p.m. ET, NBC) 33rd in points. His best finish this season is 12th at Atlanta. The team stated that NASCAR has granted Gragson a waiver for playoff eligibility.

Drivers to watch at Nashville Superspeedway

By Jun 21, 2023, 7:00 AM EDT
Cup drivers are back in action after enjoying a weekend off. Sunday’s race at Nashville Superspeedway (7 p.m. ET on NBC) marks the first of 20 consecutive weekends of racing.

Ten races remain until the playoffs start. The pressure increases for those who have yet to secure a playoff spot.

FRONTRUNNERS

Ross Chastain

  • Points position: 4th
  • Best finish this season: 2nd (Dover)
  • Past at Nashville: Top-five finishes in both starts

Chastain and Kyle Larson are the only drivers to score top-five finishes in both Nashville races. Chastain continues to search for his first victory of the season. This is a big race for Chastain and Trackhouse Racing teammate Daniel Suarez. Team owner Justin Marks lives in the Nashville area and the organization has sponsor ties in Nashville.

Chase Elliott

  • Points position: 27th
  • Best finish this season: 2nd (Fontana)
  • Past at Nashville: Won last year’s race

Elliott is focused on a win to make the playoffs after missing seven of the first 16 races this season (six due to injury, one due to suspension). Hendrick Motorsports has won the two Cup races at Nashville. Kyle Larson won in 2021. Elliott won last year’s race.

Martin Truex Jr.

  • Points position: 1st
  • Best finish this season: 1st (Dover, Sonoma)
  • Past at Nashville: Has finished 22nd twice but led 82 laps last year

Truex was in position to start on the front row on the final restart in last year’s race until a mistake on his part. He was told to stay out if he could get a spot on the front row, but he followed teammates Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch to pit road. Truex never got the win he needed last year to make the playoffs. This year, he’s secured a playoff spot with two wins and seeks more playoff points.

QUESTIONS TO ANSWER

Chase Briscoe 

  • Points position: 31sh
  • Best finish this season: 4th (Talladega I)
  • Past at Nashville: Has not finished in the top 30 in two previous races

Is in a must-win situation to return to the playoffs this season. His best finish at Nashville is 31st. Has not finished better than 17th in the last five points races at ovals. Briscoe enters this weekend with a new crew chief.

Alex Bowman

  • Points position: 16th
  • Best finish this season: 3rd (Las Vegas I, COTA)
  • Past at Nashville: He finished 14th in 2021 and 36th last year after a crash

Sunday’s race is sponsored by Bowman’s team sponsor, adding pressure for a driver who holds what would be the final playoff transfer spot. He has failed to score a top-10 finish in his last six starts.

Daniel Suarez

  • Points position: 17th
  • Best finish this season: 4th (Fontana)
  • Past at Nashville: Finished seventh in 2021 and 15th in 2022

After starting the season with three consecutive top-10 finishes, Suarez has only two in the last 13 races. He enters the weekend three points behind Alex Bowman for the final playoff transfer position.

Joe Gibbs Racing sells minority stake in team

By Jun 20, 2023, 10:58 AM EDT
Joe Gibbs Racing has sold a minority equity stake in the organization to Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment and Arctos Partners, JGR announced Tuesday.

Josh Harris, the founder of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, is the head of the new ownership group for the NFL’s Washington Commanders, pending approval by team owners.

MORE: NBC, USA Network broadcast schedule for Cup, Xfinity races

In a release, JGR announced it had “received a significant investment” for the minority stake in the team. Joe Gibbs Racing also stated Gibbs will become a limited partner in Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, pending approval by the NBA and NHL. Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment owns the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers and the NHL’s New Jersey Devils.

“Josh Harris, David Blitzer and their entire team have a vision that has delivered winning franchises in basketball, hockey, soccer and youth sports. Their teams are among the most successful in their leagues in growing audience and sponsorship and their commitment to the communities they work in are unparalleled.  I am excited to join the HBSE family and to have their support in growing Joe Gibbs Racing,” said Joe Gibbs in a statement.

Said Harris: “In recent years I’ve been fortunate enough to get to know Coach Gibbs and am proud to count him as a trusted friend and advisor. Joe is a winner. First in football and then with Joe Gibbs Racing, he has led organizations that build winning cultures based on strong values and a deep commitment to family and faith. This investment and partnership aims to support his vision and allow Joe Gibbs Racing to continue its track record of excellence long into the future.”

Joe Gibbs Racing was founded in 1992. Its first win was the 1993 Daytona 500. The organization has 204 Cup wins and 197 Xfinity wins. JGR’s Cup drivers this season are Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin, Christopher Bell and Ty Gibbs.

Stewart-Haas Racing makes crew chief changes

By Jun 20, 2023, 10:16 AM EDT
Chase Briscoe will have a new crew chief this weekend at Nashville Superspeedway, part of a shuffle Stewart-Haas Racing announced Tuesday.

Richard Boswell, who won eight Xfinity races with Briscoe from 2018-20, will be reunited with Briscoe in the Cup Series. Boswell replaces John Klausmeier, who moves to SHR’s vehicle performance group.

Davin Restivo replaces Boswell as the crew chief for Riley Herbst in the Xfinity Series. Restivo has been the lead engineer for Aric Almirola‘s Cup team.

The change comes as Briscoe enters Sunday’s Cup race at Nashville Superspeedway (7 p.m. ET, NBC) 31st in points and needing a victory to make the playoffs for the second year in a row. Briscoe is so far in the standings after penalties that included the loss of 120 points for a counterfeit part found on his car after the Coca-Cola 600.

Briscoe has four top 10s in the first 16 races of the season. He has nine finishes of 20th or worse this season, including five of the last six points races.

“I feel like Chase just needs something different right now,” Greg Zipadelli, chief competition officer for Stewart-Haas Racing, told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on Tuesday. “He needs someone to help him grow in a different way, help hold him a little more accountable, and Richard has done that in the past.

“When we first moved him over (to Cup), Chase, we contemplated whether we needed to move Richard with him just because they had a good relationship. Even Richard thought it would be a lot, a rookie driver and crew chief with this new car and things of that nature. We elected to do what we did. (Briscoe and Klausmeier) won last year. They made the (playoffs). They had a pretty solid year, had opportunities to win two or three other races. That’s all you can ask for.

“We didn’t start the year like we thought we should with them. We have great expectations for (Briscoe). We need to get him to living up to the expectations that I know that he’s capable of and he knows himself. Thought this was the perfect time to make some changes with the week off.”

Boswell has been a full-time crew chief in the Xfinity Series since 2019. He served as a crew chief in selected Xfinity races from 2016-18. He has been Herbst’s crew chief since 2021. Herbst is winless but has made the playoffs each of the past two seasons.

Boswell served as a Cup crew chief for two races with Clint Bowyer in 2017.

“He deserves the opportunity,” Zipadelli told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio about Boswell’s promotion to the Cup Series. “He’s been with us for a while. … He has been a huge part of our Xfinity program and where it is today. If it wasn’t for him, I don’t know if we would have been where we’re at. He’s kind of taken it on personally. He’s done a lot more than crew chief over there in the past.

“I like his leadership. He’s pretty disciplined and has his ways and holds everyone accountable around him, including Chase. Really looking forward to getting them a few weeks under their belt and seeing if we can’t make some progress there.”

