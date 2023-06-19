NBC, USA broadcast schedule for rest of NASCAR Cup, Xfinity season

By Jun 19, 2023, 7:00 AM EDT
NBC Sports is gearing up for its 2023 NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series coverage, which begins when the Cup Series hits Nashville Superspeedway June 25, in primetime at 7 p.m. ET on NBC. Highlighted by 10 Cup Series races on the NBC broadcast network, a total of 39 races (20 Cup, 19 Xfinity) will be presented live on NBC, USA Network and Peacock during the second half of the 2023 NASCAR season.

The much-anticipated inaugural running of the Chicago Street Race for the Cup Series will air on Sunday, July 2, at 5:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, marking the broadcast network’s second consecutive race to start the 2023 campaign.

Both the Cup and Xfinity Series Chicago Street Races will be presented “Radio Style,” NBC Sports’ signature fan-favorite broadcast style with announcers positioned from vantage points around the racetrack featuring high-paced, around-the-horn commentary. Lead NASCAR race announcer Rick Allen and Daytona 500-winning crew chief Steve Letarte will be located in the main broadcast booth, with two-time Daytona 500 champion and NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., 21-time Cup Series race winner and “The Mayor” of NASCAR Jeff Burton, and veteran MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio announcer Mike Bagley located throughout the streets of Chicago.

Following are additional highlights from NBC Sports’ 2023 NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series schedule:

  • The final six races of the Cup Series Playoffs will be shown on NBC, including Talladega (Oct. 1; 2 p.m. ET), the Charlotte Roval (Oct. 8; 2 p.m. ET), and the Championship Race in Phoenix (Nov. 5; 3 p.m. ET);
  • The Cup Series regular-season finale will air in primetime on NBC for the fourth consecutive season at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, August 26, at 7 p.m. ET;
  • USA Network enters its second season as NBC Sports’ cable home of NASCAR, presenting 25 Cup and Xfinity Series races in 2023. Xfinity Series racing will begin from Nashville Superspeedway on Saturday, June 24, at 3:30 p.m. ET on USA Network, while the Cup Series premieres on USA Network at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 9, in primetime at 7 p.m. ET;
  • NBC will broadcast the Cup Series at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course on Sunday, August 13, at 2:30 p.m. ET, marking the fourth consecutive year of the NASCAR/INDYCAR doubleheader at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on NBC. INDYCAR races at the IMS Road Course on Saturday, August 12, at 2 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock;
  • Peacock will simulstream three Cup Series, including the Chicago Street Race, and four Xfinity Series races live throughout the season. Complete details around the races to stream on Peacock can be found below.

Below are NBC Sports’ 2023 NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series schedules featuring networks and race start times*:

NBC SPORTS 2023 NASCAR CUP SERIES SCHEDULE
Date Location Platform(s) Time (ET)
Sunday, June 25 Nashville Superspeedway NBC 7 p.m.
Sunday, July 2 Chicago Street Race NBC, Peacock 5:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 9 Atlanta USA Network 7 p.m.
Sunday, July 16 New Hampshire USA Network 2:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 23 Pocono USA Network 2:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 30 Richmond USA Network 3 p.m.
Sunday, August 6 Michigan USA Network 2:30 p.m.
Sunday, August 13 Indianapolis Road Course NBC 2:30 p.m.
Sunday, August 20 Watkins Glen USA Network 3 p.m.
Saturday, August 26 Daytona NBC, Peacock 7 p.m.
Sunday, September 3 Darlington USA Network 6 p.m.
Sunday, September 10 Kansas USA Network 3 p.m.
Saturday, September 16 Bristol USA Network 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, September 24 Texas USA Network 3:30 p.m.
Sunday, October 1 Talladega NBC 2 p.m.
Sunday, October 8 Charlotte ROVAL NBC 2 p.m.
Sunday, October 15 Las Vegas NBC 2:30 p.m.
Sunday, October 22 Homestead-Miami NBC 2:30 p.m.
Sunday, October 29 Martinsville NBC 2 p.m.
Sunday, November 5 Phoenix NBC, Peacock 3 p.m.
NBC SPORTS 2023 NASCAR XFINITY SERIES SCHEDULE
Date Location Platform(s) Time (ET)
Saturday, June 24 Nashville Superspeedway USA Network 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 1 Chicago Street Race USA Network 5 p.m.
Saturday, July 8 Atlanta USA Network 8 p.m.
Saturday, July 15 New Hampshire USA Network 3 p.m.
Saturday, July 22 Pocono USA Network 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 29 Road America NBC, Peacock 3 p.m.
Saturday, August 5 Michigan NBC, Peacock 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, August 12 Indianapolis Road Course USA Network 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, August 19 Watkins Glen USA Network 3:30 p.m.
Friday, August 25 Daytona USA Network 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 2 Darlington USA Network 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 9 Kansas NBC, Peacock 3 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 15 Bristol USA Network 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 23 Texas USA Network 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, October 7 Charlotte ROVAL NBC, Peacock 3 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 14 Las Vegas USA Network 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 21 Homestead-Miami USA Network 3 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 28 Martinsville USA Network 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 4 Phoenix USA Network 7 p.m.

*subject to change

Dr. Diandra: Six more winless drivers’ best chances to make the playoffs

By Jun 18, 2023, 10:00 AM EDT
In the first part of this series examining which tracks offer winless drivers the best chances at making the playoffs, I covered Kevin Harvick, Ross Chastain, Daniel Suárez, Brad Keselowski and Chris Buescher. Here, I tackle six more winless drivers.

I use average finishing position as the primary metric given that running near the front is a prerequisite to winning. But I also consider previous wins, top-five and top-10 finishes.

In the tables that follow, a number without a decimal point indicates a single race result rather than an average.

Bubba Wallace

Currently 15th in points, Bubba Wallace has best finishes this year of fourth at Charlotte, Kansas and Las Vegas. Unfortunately, the last 10 races of the regular season don’t contain a non-superspeedway 1.5-mile track.

Road courses are Wallace’s worst track type. He has an average finish position at road courses of 25.1 from 2018 to the present. However, the 23XI Racing driver has had success at the Indy road course. Although there have only been two races at the track, Wallace’s  average is ninth and he finished fifth last year.

Wallace shines on superspeedways. He has a 16.5 average finish for all superspeedways, a win at Talladega and four top-five finishes at Daytona in 12 races there. Superspeedway averages tend to be lower than other types of tracks because of the disproportionate number of multi-car wrecks. Atlanta and Daytona are both possibilities.

Because I’m loathe to rely on any wild-card tracks, though, I also want to note that, although Wallace has an 18.5 average finish at Michigan, he finished second there last year. Given the uncertainty of the Indy road course, Michigan might be a better chance for a win. A third-place finish in New Hampshire last year makes that track a possibility.

Wallace’s main challenge at any of these tracks, however, is avoiding DNFs – he already has five this year.

Wallace Average Finish Position
2018-2023 2022-2023
Michigan 18.5 2
New Hampshire 19.6 3
Indy Road Course 9.0 5

Alex Bowman

Alex Bowman started the season with six top-10 finishes in the first seven races but hasn’t scored a top 10 since. Bowman was assessed a 100-point penalty for out-of-spec hood louvers, but the points were returned. A few weeks later, his team was hit with a 60-point penalty for greenhouse modifications. He also missed three points races due to a back injury.

Despite all that, Bowman is 16th in the standings. That rank tells you that his performance this summer has been much better than 16th because he is beating a lot of drivers who have run all 16 races.

From 2018 (when Bowman joined Hendrick Motorsports full-time) to now, Bowman’s best track type has been road courses. Unfortunately, his biggest successes are mostly not the road courses left on the regular-season schedule. For example, he’s yet to earn a top-10 at Watkins Glen.

Bowman has strong finishing averages at Richmond and Pocono. Two of his seven career wins are at those tracks. He finished eighth at Richmond in the spring. Between Bowman’s talent and Chevy’s domination of the series, bet on Bowman making the playoffs.

Bowman Average Finish Position
2018-2023 2022-2023
Richmond 12.8 9
Michigan 17.1 9
Pocono 13.3 11

Bowman’s biggest challenge to winning his way into the playoffs might be a number of other winless drivers are also good at the same tracks.

Austin Cindric

Last year’s Daytona 500 winner, Austin Cindric, is a challenge to analyze because this is only his second full season in the Cup Series. There just isn’t much data there.

Of the 10 tracks remaining in the regular season, Cindric’s best finishes have come at the Indy road course. He finished second there last year and has an average finish of 5.5 over the two races he’s contested.

Cindric’s next best track is probably Nashville. I say probably because he’s only raced once there — but he finished seventh.

And one can’t count out a previous Daytona winner from taking that final race of the regular season.

Cindric Average Finish Position
Career 2022-2023
Indy Road Course 5.5 2
Nashville 7 7
Daytona 10.5 9.0

Cindric faces the additional challenge all Ford drivers have been dealing with this year, so it’s not just a question of being the better driver, but of having the best car and setup.

Michael McDowell

I’m using McDowell’s data from 2018, when he first joined Front Row Motorsports. Given that McDowell is one of the drivers who adjusted well to the Next Gen car, I weigh his recent data more strongly than data from five years ago.

Road courses are not McDowell’s strongest suit. He has a better average finishing position at the three Bristol dirt races than he does at road courses. Given that there aren’t anymore dirt races this year, McDowell’s best hope for a win is Watkins Glen, a classic road course that demands precision. He finished sixth there last year.

McDowell Average Finish Position
2018-2023 2022-2023
Watkins Glen 15.3 6
Pocono 19.1 6
Indy Road Course 19.0 8

I rank his chances at Pocono better than at Indianapolis. His career average is about the same, but he finished sixth at Pocono last year and eighth at the Indy road course. I rank Indy higher on the chaos index than Pocono.

And, again, we can’t rule out the 2020 Daytona 500 winner at Daytona.

A.J. Allmendinger

A.J. Allmendinger is struggling more than I expected in his first year of full-time competition in the Cup Series with Kaulig Racing. If he does make it into the playoffs, he’s a long shot for proceeding past the first round.

Allmendinger is 20th in points after 16 races. He has not finished in the top five this season and has earned only two top-10s. His best results are two sixth-place finishes: Daytona and Sonoma.

Those two races bookend Allmendinger’s chances for making the playoffs. He’s got a 9.0 career average at Watkins Glen over 10 races, including a second-place finish last year.

Allmendinger also has performed well at the Indianapolis road course. He has a 4.0 average finish over the two races there, including a second place last year.

While Allmendinger’s superspeedway average finish position hovers around 20, his sixth-place finish at the Daytona 500 raises hopes that ‘the Dinger’ might pull off a victory in the last race of the regular season.

Allmendinger Average Finish Position
2009-2023 2022-2023
Watkins Glen 9.0 2
Indy Road Course 4.0 7
Daytona 19.5 6

Chase Elliott

Chase Elliott is the biggest surprise on the list of winless drivers 16 races into the season. A snowboarding accident and a behavioral penalty cost him seven races so far this season. That put him in 27th place going into the break.

Except for Charlotte, the No. 9 driver has finished no worse than 12th since returning from the leg injury. Given his history, Elliott could probably win at any of the 10 tracks left, but let’s limit the list to four.

Elliott Average Finish Position
Career 2022-2023
Watkins Glen 5.6 4
Nashville 20.0 1
Pocono 14.1 1
New Hampshire 14.7 2

Elliott won Nashville last year. His career average at Nashville is so low because he was disqualified for having five lug nuts loose after the race. He had finished 13th.

Elliott also won last year’s Pocono race, but that win came about only after Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch were disqualified. Elliott he has four top-five finishes at Pocono, including the win.

He finished second at New Hampshire last year, third at Atlanta and fourth at Watkins Glen. I rank Watkins Glen his top probability for a win because his career average is 5.6.

If you don’t see your driver here, check my last post and see if I covered him previously.

NASCAR Cup playoff standings with 10 races left in regular season

By Jun 17, 2023, 10:00 AM EDT
Ten races remain in the Cup regular season. Ten drivers have scored victories, leaving six of the 16 playoff spots open via points at this time.

Among the drivers without a victory this season are former Cup champions Chase Elliott, Kevin Harvick and Brad Keselowski.

The regular season resumes June 25 at Nashville Superspeedway (7 p.m. ET on NBC). The final 10 Cup races of the regular season and all 10 Cup playoff races will air on NBC or USA.

Alex Bowman holds what would be the final transfer spot for the playoffs. Daniel Suarez, the first driver outside a playoff spot, is three points behind Bowman. Rookie Ty Gibbs is 11 points behind Bowman. Michael McDowell is 14 points behind Bowman.

Friday 5: Dogs make weekends at the track better for many Cup drivers

By Jun 16, 2023, 6:00 AM EDT
Erik Jones’ dog flies to races in style.

Oscar, an 85-pound German Shepherd, sits in his own seat on the team charter next to Jones. Oscar likes the window seat.

“He just kind of stares out the window and watches along,” Jones said.

Oscar is among several dogs that travel with Cup drivers throughout the season, providing a sense of home and companionship at the track.

Oscar is one of the bigger dogs at the track among those owned by Cup drivers and that can prove intimidating for dogs of fellow competitors, Jones notes.

Erik Jones’ dog Oscar on a plane the team flies. (Photo: Erik Jones)

“He’s a good dog,” Jones said. “He’s calm and listens well, so that helps a lot. … He makes a lot of other dogs nervous in the (driver/owner) lot.”

Jones said about the only dog Oscar gets to play with because of his size is Ruby, a golden doodle that belongs to Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Ruby is about a year and a half.

“She’s pretty chill,” Stenhouse said. “Even at home, she’s never really torn up furniture or anything like that.”

Ruby travels with Stenhouse and his wife to most races unless it is a long flight.

“We love having Ruby with us,” said Stenhouse, who had Ruby join him and his wife in Victory Lane after winning this year’s Daytona 500.

“The times that we don’t have her there are like ‘Dang, we miss her.’ Most of the time we take her.”

Harrison Burton has a golden retriever named Remi. She’s about a year-and-a-half old.

Other than a brief period when she tore some molding where Burton lived, she’s been calm and hasn’t gotten into any of his racing gear.

“She always carries toys around but no shoes,” Burton said. “That’s a good thing.”

Burton said that his dog and Stenhouse’s dog are “buddies. Whenever they’re around each other, there’s chaos, for sure.”

Ryan Blaney and his girlfriend have two dogs and bring them to the track.

“I don’t have children yet, so those are my children,” Blaney said. “I’ve enjoyed having them. It just makes it feel a little bit more like home when you have your dogs there.”

Blaney got Sturgill in 2018 when he was single.

“He’s my guy,” Blaney said. “I brought him lots of times to the racetrack when I was single. I wanted him to come to the track with me just to kind of have someone there to hang out with.”

Sturgill, a Labrador/German Shepherd mix, also has joined Blaney in Victory Lane.

“It’s just nice to kind of have them (with you),” Blaney said. “It makes you feel like you’re taking your home with you. That part is important, honestly, with how much we travel.”

Blaney said Sturgill is well behaved.

“He’s been a great dog,” Blaney said. “He had a toilet paper phase for like two weeks when he was a puppy at the house, but then after that, he’s been fantastic.”

Chase Briscoe and his wife have three dogs. Two are French bulldogs (Ricky and Callie) and one is a Great Dane (Blue).

Briscoe says Ricky can be feisty, while Callie is relaxed and Blue is “massive and super lazy.

“All of them get along well. Ricky kind of does his own thing. Callie … and Blue, they just play and fight all the time. Our son is in love with (Blue). He crawls all over him and climbs on him and he’s really good with him.”

Alex Bowman has two dogs. Roscoe is a brown Rottweiler/German Shepherd that Bowman rescued in 2013. Finn is a black Labrador that Bowman has had since 2017.

Bowman’s favorite story about walking them at the track involves fans. He said that the driver/owner lot at Darlington has no grass, so he had to walk them beyond that area to a grassy place.

“I was picking up dog poop, had dog poop in a bag and a bunch of fans wanted autographs, and I kind of got stuck in a crowd,” Bowman said. “I had to have a NASCAR fan hold the dog poop while I signed some stuff because I didn’t have enough hands.”

2. Looking ahead to Chicago

After the Cup Series returns from having the weekend off, teams will head to Nashville Superspeedway. Looming beyond that is the inaugural Chicago street race July 2 on NBC.

Most drivers have yet to spend much time in the simulator for that race but will soon. Ross Chastain said he’s done a little in the simulator but most of his preparation has been with iRacing at this point.

“I’m not going up and taking an Uber around the town or driving a rental car,” Chastain said. “Simulator time, iRacing, more iRacing right now (than simulator time). The simulator will ramp up.”

As to what he experienced in iRacing and the simulator on the Chicago course?

“All my impacts are with the front bumper into the wall,” he said. “When I miss the brake zones, it was straight into the walls in the 90-degree turns. You wake up, go to sleep thinking about that. If you miss the brake zone, there’s no run off, no grass, not many access areas.”

Bubba Wallace said he would focus on that after the weekend off and quipped that teammate “Tyler (Reddick), I think he sleeps and thinks about it every night.”

Daniel Suarez said he’s spent less than an hour in the simulator for Chicago at this point.

“It’s going to be tricky, it’s going to be different,” Suarez said of the course. “I personally think it’s going to be an amazing event. I’ve been fortunate enough to attend a couple of street course races. The event is unbelievable.

“In my opinion, there is two ways to do things. We bring the fans to the racetrack, or we bring the racetrack to the fans. In my opinion, that is what a street course is.

“I think the event is going to be amazing. The racetrack is going to have some challenges, just like any other street course, but I’m looking forward to it.”

Austin Cindric, who has competed in street course events earlier in his career, says he’s looking forward to the event but also knows it will be challenging.

“The layout is pretty basic,” Cindric said. “But I think from a (track) width standpoint, I’ve raced on places significantly narrower than what that seems to be.”

3. Streakin’

The Xfinity Series has had 11 consecutive different winners heading into the June 24 race at Nashville Superspeedway (3:30 p.m. ET on USA).

Those winners have been:

Sonoma — Aric Almirola

Portland — Cole Custer

Charlotte — Justin Allgaier

Darlington — Kyle Larson

Dover — Ryan Truex

Talladega — Jeb Burton

Martinsville — John Hunter Nemechek

Richmond — Chandler Smith

COTA — AJ Allmendinger

Atlanta — Austin Hill

Phoenix — Sammy Smith

How much longer will the streak of different winners go? Well, Allgaier won last year’s Nashville race, dominating the event. He won both stages and finished 4.5 seconds ahead of the runner-up at the finish.

4. Truck playoffs near

Four races remain in the regular season for the Craftsman Truck Series before the playoffs start.

The remaining races in the regular season are Nashville (June 23), Mid-Ohio (July 8), Pocono (July 22) and Richmond (July 29).

The playoffs begin Aug. 11 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.

Six drivers have secured a playoff spot via a win: Christian Eckes, Grant Enfinger, Zane Smith, Corey Heim, Carson Hocevar and Ben Rhodes.

Ty Majeski (+113 on the cutline), Matt Crafton (+21), Stewart Friesen (+14) and Matt DiBenedetto (+7) hold the final four spots.

5. NBC, USA, Peacock broadcast coverage returns

NBC, USA and Peacock coverage of the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series returns next weekend at Nashville Superspeedway.

Here is a look at the remaining Cup and Xfinity races and where to watch the race (All times Eastern):

Dr. Diandra: Five winless drivers’ best chances to make the playoffs

By Jun 15, 2023, 11:00 AM EDT
Editor’s Note: Part 1 of 2. The second part will run Sunday

During this rare off-week, winless drivers are mentally reviewing the remaining 10 regular-season races to identify which tracks offer them the best chances to make the playoffs. I’ve crunched the numbers.

No one wants to rely on the wild-card races — two superspeedways and the Chicago street course. Two other courses, Nashville Superspeedway and the Indianapolis road course, have only been on the Cup Series schedule for two years.

Given those limits, I examined the careers of drivers and more recent numbers to identify the tracks at which each winless driver has the best chance to clinch a playoff berth.

In each table below, numbers without decimal points represent single races rather than averages.

Kevin Harvick

Kevin Harvick has options.

The first is Nashville, where he has an average finish of 7.5 thanks to fifth- and 10th-place finishes. Harvick’s career average finish of 11.9 at tracks between 1 and 1.49 miles boosts his chances at Nashville.

Harvick broke his winless streak at Michigan last year  where he has an 11.0 career average finish and six wins.

After winning Michigan, Harvick won the next week at Richmond, A repeat win there is also a possibility. He has a 9.54 career average finishing position at Richmond, with 30 top-10 finishes in 44 starts. Harvick’s average finish in the Next Gen car at Richmond is 2.7 and he finished fifth in the spring race.

Harvick’s chances of winning in the next 10 races are boosted by his 9.0 average finishing position in the last five races — the best among winless drivers.

Harvick Average Finish Position
Career 2022-2023
Nashville 7.5 10
Richmond 9.5 2.7
Michigan 10.9 1

Ross Chastain

Last year’s second-place finisher Ross Chastain isn’t running badly: He’s only 29 points off current leader Martin Truex Jr. But Chastain and crew chief Phil Surgen just haven’t been able to cement a win. Chastain had two by this time last year. His best finish this year is second place at Dover.

Because Chastain ran in marginal equipment for much of his early career, I base my long-term numbers on data from 2021 (when he joined Chip Ganassi Racing) to the present.

Chastain’s best tracks over that time are those between 1 and 1.49 miles, where he has a 12.2 average finish. So even with only two races worth of data at Nashville, Chastain’s second- and fifth-place finishes bode well for success at the 1.33-mile oval. New Hampshire, where Chastain has an 8.0 average finish, also falls under that category.

Chastain Average Finish Position
2021-2023 2022-2023
Nashville 3.5 5
Atlanta N/A 5.7
New Hampshire 8.0 8

Superspeedways are a gamble, but drivers who have only 10 races left must gamble. Chastain has run well at Atlanta’s new configuration, with an average finish of 5.7 over three races. And one of Chastain’s 2022 wins came at another superspeedway: Talladega.

One potential negative is that Chastain finished 22nd or worse in three of his last four points races. He came back with a 10th-place finish last week at Sonoma.

Daniel Suárez

Daniel Suárez started the season with three top-10 finishes, including a fourth at Fontana. Since then, his best finish is a seventh at Gateway. His season has been plagued by mistakes and accidents, including last week’s missed shift at Sonoma, the site of his first career victory last year.

I exclude his 2020 season from his ‘career’ numbers because those results are out of line with the rest of his statistics. Another caveat: Suárez’s finishes often don’t reflect his performance. He sometimes races well but crashes while running near the front of the field.

Pocono looks like one of Suárez’s top bets in the next 10 races. He finished consistently in the top 15 during his time at Trackhouse Racing, with a third-place finish last year.

Suárez Average Finish Position
Career (excluding 2020) 2022-2023
Pocono 12.3 3
Watkins Glen 12.0 5

Suárez’s finishes at Watkins Glen have been inconsistent; however, he finished fifth last year and has a total of five top-five finishes. He shouldn’t place too much hope on the Indy road course: His average finish in two races is 32.2.

Suárez’s best chances for making the playoffs this year is a combination of execution and luck at one of the wild-card races. He has a top-five at Atlanta in the superspeedway configuration.

Brad Keselowski

As Brad Keselowski starts to return to form after a disappointing first year with RFK Racing, it’s fair to consider his entire career when trying to predict 2023. Because he changed teams last year, I don’t weigh Keselowski’s 2022 numbers heavily.

Of the tracks remaining in the regular schedule, Keselowski’s best average finish is at New Hampshire. He has two wins and 15 top-10 finishes in 22 races. He finished seventh last year.

Ford has won only twice this year, and those wins came at larger tracks: Atlanta and Charlotte. So Keselowski’s best shot might be Pocono. He has a career 12.3 average finish at tracks bigger than 1.5 miles that aren’t superspeedways or road courses. Keselowski has one Pocono win and 11 top-five finishes in 25 starts.

Keselowski Average Finish Position
Career 2022-2023
New Hampshire 10.0 7
Pocono 10.7 14
Richmond 12.3 12.7
Michigan 12.6 15

Richmond and Michigan are also possibilities. Keselowski has two wins at Richmond. He hasn’t won at Michigan, but he has 13 top-10 finishes.

As a six-time Talladega winner, you might expect Daytona to be on Keselowski’s list of possibilities. Keselowski’s skill at Talladega doesn’t seem to translate to Daytona. He has more finishes of 30th or worse than he does top-15 finishes at the Florida track. But Keselowski posted his season-best finish, a second place, at Atlanta, and his average finish there in the Next Gen car is 10.7.

Chris Buescher

Chris Buescher gave RFK Racing its only win last year, albeit at Bristol and too late to qualify for the playoffs. With five top-10 finishes in the last seven races, he ranks 11th in the standings, one spot ahead of teammate/boss Keselowski.

I use Buescher’s statistics starting in 2020, when he joined the team now known as RFK Racing. Over those years, Buescher has proven himself a competent road course racer, with an overall finishing average of 10.7.

In two runs at the Indy Grand Prix, Buescher has an average finish of 11.0 — but no top-fives. Buescher finished both races at a track that has produced a lot of DNFs. That gives him a higher-than-average probability of being there at the end to take advantage of end-of-race chaos.

Buescher Average Finish Position
2020-2023 2022-2023
Indy Road Course 11.0 10
Watkins Glen 13.0 9

Buescher’s next best track is Watkins Glen. Again, he has a reasonable overall average finish but no finishes in the top five. In the one Next Gen race at Watkins Glen, Buescher finished ninth.

Buescher is another of the drivers who might want to pack their car with rabbit’s feet, horseshoes and four-leaf clovers at the two superspeedways. Although his finishes don’t always show it, Buescher is a good superspeedway driver — and a Ford won Atlanta in March.

If your favorite winless driver wasn’t included here, don’t worry. My next post will continue this theme and examine other winless drivers, including the two at Hendrick Motorsports.

