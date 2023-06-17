NASCAR Cup playoff standings with 10 races left in regular season

The regular season resumes June 25 at Nashville Superspeedway (7 p.m. ET on NBC). The final 10 Cup races of the regular season and all 10 Cup playoff races will air on NBC or USA.
Alex Bowman holds what would be the final transfer spot for the playoffs. Daniel Suarez, the first driver outside a playoff spot, is three points behind Bowman. Rookie Ty Gibbs is 11 points behind Bowman. Michael McDowell is 14 points behind Bowman.
“It’s just nice to kind of have them (with you),” Blaney said. “It makes you feel like you’re taking your home with you. That part is important, honestly, with how much we travel.”
Blaney said Sturgill is well behaved.
“He’s been a great dog,” Blaney said. “He had a toilet paper phase for like two weeks when he was a puppy at the house, but then after that, he’s been fantastic.”
Chase Briscoe and his wife have three dogs. Two are French bulldogs (Ricky and Callie) and one is a Great Dane (Blue).
Briscoe says Ricky can be feisty, while Callie is relaxed and Blue is “massive and super lazy.
“All of them get along well. Ricky kind of does his own thing. Callie … and Blue, they just play and fight all the time. Our son is in love with (Blue). He crawls all over him and climbs on him and he’s really good with him.”
Alex Bowman has two dogs. Roscoe is a brown Rottweiler/German Shepherd that Bowman rescued in 2013. Finn is a black Labrador that Bowman has had since 2017.
Bowman’s favorite story about walking them at the track involves fans. He said that the driver/owner lot at Darlington has no grass, so he had to walk them beyond that area to a grassy place.
“I was picking up dog poop, had dog poop in a bag and a bunch of fans wanted autographs, and I kind of got stuck in a crowd,” Bowman said. “I had to have a NASCAR fan hold the dog poop while I signed some stuff because I didn’t have enough hands.”
2. Looking ahead to Chicago
After the Cup Series returns from having the weekend off, teams will head to Nashville Superspeedway. Looming beyond that is the inaugural Chicago street race July 2 on NBC.
Most drivers have yet to spend much time in the simulator for that race but will soon. Ross Chastain said he’s done a little in the simulator but most of his preparation has been with iRacing at this point.
“I’m not going up and taking an Uber around the town or driving a rental car,” Chastain said. “Simulator time, iRacing, more iRacing right now (than simulator time). The simulator will ramp up.”
As to what he experienced in iRacing and the simulator on the Chicago course?
“All my impacts are with the front bumper into the wall,” he said. “When I miss the brake zones, it was straight into the walls in the 90-degree turns. You wake up, go to sleep thinking about that. If you miss the brake zone, there’s no run off, no grass, not many access areas.”
Bubba Wallace said he would focus on that after the weekend off and quipped that teammate “Tyler (Reddick), I think he sleeps and thinks about it every night.”
Daniel Suarez said he’s spent less than an hour in the simulator for Chicago at this point.
“It’s going to be tricky, it’s going to be different,” Suarez said of the course. “I personally think it’s going to be an amazing event. I’ve been fortunate enough to attend a couple of street course races. The event is unbelievable.
“In my opinion, there is two ways to do things. We bring the fans to the racetrack, or we bring the racetrack to the fans. In my opinion, that is what a street course is.
“I think the event is going to be amazing. The racetrack is going to have some challenges, just like any other street course, but I’m looking forward to it.”
Austin Cindric, who has competed in street course events earlier in his career, says he’s looking forward to the event but also knows it will be challenging.
“The layout is pretty basic,” Cindric said. “But I think from a (track) width standpoint, I’ve raced on places significantly narrower than what that seems to be.”
3. Streakin’
The Xfinity Series has had 11 consecutive different winners heading into the June 24 race at Nashville Superspeedway (3:30 p.m. ET on USA).
How much longer will the streak of different winners go? Well, Allgaier won last year’s Nashville race, dominating the event. He won both stages and finished 4.5 seconds ahead of the runner-up at the finish.
4. Truck playoffs near
Four races remain in the regular season for the Craftsman Truck Series before the playoffs start.
The remaining races in the regular season are Nashville (June 23), Mid-Ohio (July 8), Pocono (July 22) and Richmond (July 29).
The playoffs begin Aug. 11 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.
During this rare off-week, winless drivers are mentally reviewing the remaining 10 regular-season races to identify which tracks offer them the best chances to make the playoffs. I’ve crunched the numbers.
No one wants to rely on the wild-card races — two superspeedways and the Chicago street course. Two other courses, Nashville Superspeedway and the Indianapolis road course, have only been on the Cup Series schedule for two years.
Given those limits, I examined the careers of drivers and more recent numbers to identify the tracks at which each winless driver has the best chance to clinch a playoff berth.
In each table below, numbers without decimal points represent single races rather than averages.
The first is Nashville, where he has an average finish of 7.5 thanks to fifth- and 10th-place finishes. Harvick’s career average finish of 11.9 at tracks between 1 and 1.49 miles boosts his chances at Nashville.
After winning Michigan, Harvick won the next week at Richmond, A repeat win there is also a possibility. He has a 9.54 career average finishing position at Richmond, with 30 top-10 finishes in 44 starts. Harvick’s average finish in the Next Gen car at Richmond is 2.7 and he finished fifth in the spring race.
Harvick’s chances of winning in the next 10 races are boosted by his 9.0 average finishing position in the last five races — the best among winless drivers.
Last year’s second-place finisher Ross Chastain isn’t running badly: He’s only 29 points off current leader Martin Truex Jr. But Chastain and crew chief Phil Surgen just haven’t been able to cement a win. Chastain had two by this time last year. His best finish this year is second place at Dover.
Because Chastain ran in marginal equipment for much of his early career, I base my long-term numbers on data from 2021 (when he joined Chip Ganassi Racing) to the present.
Chastain’s best tracks over that time are those between 1 and 1.49 miles, where he has a 12.2 average finish. So even with only two races worth of data at Nashville, Chastain’s second- and fifth-place finishes bode well for success at the 1.33-mile oval. New Hampshire, where Chastain has an 8.0 average finish, also falls under that category.
Chastain
Average Finish Position
2021-2023
2022-2023
Nashville
3.5
5
Atlanta
N/A
5.7
New Hampshire
8.0
8
Superspeedways are a gamble, but drivers who have only 10 races left must gamble. Chastain has run well at Atlanta’s new configuration, with an average finish of 5.7 over three races. And one of Chastain’s 2022 wins came at another superspeedway: Talladega.
One potential negative is that Chastain finished 22nd or worse in three of his last four points races. He came back with a 10th-place finish last week at Sonoma.
Daniel Suárez
Daniel Suárez started the season with three top-10 finishes, including a fourth at Fontana. Since then, his best finish is a seventh at Gateway. His season has been plagued by mistakes and accidents, including last week’s missed shift at Sonoma, the site of his first career victory last year.
I exclude his 2020 season from his ‘career’ numbers because those results are out of line with the rest of his statistics. Another caveat: Suárez’s finishes often don’t reflect his performance. He sometimes races well but crashes while running near the front of the field.
Pocono looks like one of Suárez’s top bets in the next 10 races. He finished consistently in the top 15 during his time at Trackhouse Racing, with a third-place finish last year.
Suárez
Average Finish Position
Career (excluding 2020)
2022-2023
Pocono
12.3
3
Watkins Glen
12.0
5
Suárez’s finishes at Watkins Glen have been inconsistent; however, he finished fifth last year and has a total of five top-five finishes. He shouldn’t place too much hope on the Indy road course: His average finish in two races is 32.2.
Suárez’s best chances for making the playoffs this year is a combination of execution and luck at one of the wild-card races. He has a top-five at Atlanta in the superspeedway configuration.
As Brad Keselowski starts to return to form after a disappointing first year with RFK Racing, it’s fair to consider his entire career when trying to predict 2023. Because he changed teams last year, I don’t weigh Keselowski’s 2022 numbers heavily.
Of the tracks remaining in the regular schedule, Keselowski’s best average finish is at New Hampshire. He has two wins and 15 top-10 finishes in 22 races. He finished seventh last year.
Ford has won only twice this year, and those wins came at larger tracks: Atlanta and Charlotte. So Keselowski’s best shot might be Pocono. He has a career 12.3 average finish at tracks bigger than 1.5 miles that aren’t superspeedways or road courses. Keselowski has one Pocono win and 11 top-five finishes in 25 starts.
Keselowski
Average Finish Position
Career
2022-2023
New Hampshire
10.0
7
Pocono
10.7
14
Richmond
12.3
12.7
Michigan
12.6
15
Richmond and Michigan are also possibilities. Keselowski has two wins at Richmond. He hasn’t won at Michigan, but he has 13 top-10 finishes.
As a six-time Talladega winner, you might expect Daytona to be on Keselowski’s list of possibilities. Keselowski’s skill at Talladega doesn’t seem to translate to Daytona. He has more finishes of 30th or worse than he does top-15 finishes at the Florida track. But Keselowski posted his season-best finish, a second place, at Atlanta, and his average finish there in the Next Gen car is 10.7.
I use Buescher’s statistics starting in 2020, when he joined the team now known as RFK Racing. Over those years, Buescher has proven himself a competent road course racer, with an overall finishing average of 10.7.
In two runs at the Indy Grand Prix, Buescher has an average finish of 11.0 — but no top-fives. Buescher finished both races at a track that has produced a lot of DNFs. That gives him a higher-than-average probability of being there at the end to take advantage of end-of-race chaos.
Buescher
Average Finish Position
2020-2023
2022-2023
Indy Road Course
11.0
10
Watkins Glen
13.0
9
Buescher’s next best track is Watkins Glen. Again, he has a reasonable overall average finish but no finishes in the top five. In the one Next Gen race at Watkins Glen, Buescher finished ninth.
Buescher is another of the drivers who might want to pack their car with rabbit’s feet, horseshoes and four-leaf clovers at the two superspeedways. Although his finishes don’t always show it, Buescher is a good superspeedway driver — and a Ford won Atlanta in March.
If your favorite winless driver wasn’t included here, don’t worry. My next post will continue this theme and examine other winless drivers, including the two at Hendrick Motorsports.
The president of Toyota Racing Development leaves little doubt that seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson will compete in a Cup race for Toyota.
Legacy Motor Club, co-owned by Johnson and Maury Gallagher, announced May 2 that it would leave Chevrolet and join Toyota in 2024. That will make it the third Cup organization with Toyota, joining Joe Gibbs Racing and 23XI Racing.
David Wilson, president of Toyota Racing Development, was clear Wednesday on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on at least one thing Johnson will do next year.
“Yes, you will see him in a Toyota (in 2024) and that is something that will be very moving and emotional for me personally, professionally, for Toyota,” Wilson said. “I’ll let Jimmie fill in the blank, but I will just say that Jimmie Johnson will be racing a Toyota Camry before he is done as a racecar driver.”
Chicago will be Johnson’s fourth Cup race this season. He competed in the Daytona 500 in February, at Circuit of the Americas in March and in the Coca-Cola 600 in May. His best finish among those races is 31st in the Daytona 500.
Johnson, who is tied for sixth on the all-time Cup wins list with 83, has made all of his 689 previous series starts with Chevrolet.
Johnson said in May that the move for Legacy MC to Toyota is a “foundational piece” for the organization.
“This gives us the best opportunity we have to be successful year after year,” he said.
Wilson knows there is work to do with Legacy MC — which fields cars for Erik Jones and rookie Noah Gragson — once the team joins Toyota.
“Legacy Motor Club is really in its infancy,” Wilson said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “They’re struggling big time right now, but I’ll be very candid at saying the singular element that convinced me that this was a no-brainer was seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson. I’ve gotten to know Jimmie over the past year and realized just what a quality human being he is and what a great fit he will be to Toyota’s culture.
“Jimmie and his partner Maury have sold us on their commitment to invest in that team and bring the resources and people they need to run at the front. That takes time. We’re going to help them with that. I think overall they will contribute to our overall presence at the top level of NASCAR.”
Not a bad way to go into the final off weekend of the season. The series returns to action June 25 at Nashville Superspeedway on NBC.
NBC SPORTS NASCAR POWER RANKINGS
(Previous ranking in parenthesis)
1. Martin Truex Jr. (4) — His victory at Sonoma is his second of the season. In the last six points races, Truex has two wins, four top fives and five top 10s. He has led 343 laps during that stretch. His average running position at Sonoma was 2.4.
2. Kyle Busch (2) — Runner-up finish at Sonoma was his fourth consecutive top 10. In his last seven races, he has two wins, three top fives and five top 10s.
3. William Byron (1) — Rough weekend at Sonoma that left him scratching his head. His 14th-place finish snapped a streak of six consecutive top 10s. His seven stage wins remain the most in Cup this season. His 165 stage points also ranks first this season by a wide margin.
4. Kyle Larson (3) — His eighth-place finish could have been so much more, but the timing of cautions thwarted this team. He does have back-to-back top 10s for only the second time this season. In 16 races, he has two wins, six top fives, seven top 10s and six finishes of 29th or worse.
5. Joey Logano (7) — Sonoma gave him back-to-back third-place finishes. It’s the first time he’s had consecutive top 10s since the first two races of the season.
6. Denny Hamlin (5) — Won the pole and led 33 laps at Sonoma before an accident left him with a 36th-place. In the last five races, he has a win, a runner-up finish and two finishes of 35th or worse.
7. Ryan Blaney (6) — Finished 31st at Sonoma for only his second result outside the top 10 in the last eight races.
8. Ross Chastain (9) — Fortunate caution at Sonoma helped him score a 10th-place finish and snap a streak of three consecutive finishes of 20th or worse. He ranks second to William Byron in stage points scored this season with 131.
9. Kevin Harvick (8) — Placed 11th at Sonoma. In the last five points races, Harvick has finished 11th, 2nd, 11th, 10th, 11th.
10. Chris Buescher (NR) — His fourth-place finish at Sonoma gives him five top 10s in the last seven races. He’s climbed from 16th to 11th in the points during that time.