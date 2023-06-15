Dr. Diandra: Five winless drivers’ best chances to make the playoffs

By Jun 15, 2023


Editor’s Note: Part 1 of 2. The second part will run Sunday

During this rare off-week, winless drivers are mentally reviewing the remaining 10 regular-season races to identify which tracks offer them the best chances to make the playoffs. I’ve crunched the numbers.

No one wants to rely on the wild-card races — two superspeedways and the Chicago street course. Two other courses, Nashville Superspeedway and the Indianapolis road course, have only been on the Cup Series schedule for two years.

Given those limits, I examined the careers of drivers and more recent numbers to identify the tracks at which each winless driver has the best chance to clinch a playoff berth.

In each table below, numbers without decimal points represent single races rather than averages.

Kevin Harvick

Kevin Harvick has options.

The first is Nashville, where he has an average finish of 7.5 thanks to fifth- and 10th-place finishes. Harvick’s career average finish of 11.9 at tracks between 1 and 1.49 miles boosts his chances at Nashville.

An even better bet, however, is Richmond. Harvick broke his winless streak there last year with his fourth career win at the 0.75-mile track. He has a 9.54 career average finishing position at Richmond, with 30 top-10 finishes in 44 starts. Harvick’s average finish in the Next Gen car at Richmond is 2.7 and he finished fifth in the spring race.

After winning Richmond last year, Harvick won the next week at Michigan, where he has an 11.0 career average finish and six wins. A repeat win there is also a possibility.

Harvick’s chances of winning in the next 10 races are boosted by his 9.0 average finishing position in the last five races — the best among winless drivers.

Harvick Average Finish Position
Career 2022-2023
Nashville 7.5 10
Richmond 9.5 2.7
Michigan 10.9 1

Ross Chastain

Last year’s second-place finisher Ross Chastain isn’t running badly: He’s only 29 points off current leader Martin Truex Jr. But Chastain and crew chief Phil Surgen just haven’t been able to cement a win. Chastain had two by this time last year. His best finish this year is second place at Dover.

Because Chastain ran in marginal equipment for much of his early career, I base my long-term numbers on data from 2021 (when he joined Chip Ganassi Racing) to the present.

Chastain’s best tracks over that time are those between 1 and 1.49 miles, where he has a 12.2 average finish. So even with only two races worth of data at Nashville, Chastain’s second- and fifth-place finishes bode well for success at the 1.33-mile oval. New Hampshire, where Chastain has an 8.0 average finish, also falls under that category.

Chastain Average Finish Position
2021-2023 2022-2023
Nashville 3.5 5
Atlanta N/A 5.7
New Hampshire 8.0 8

Superspeedways are a gamble, but drivers who have only 10 races left must gamble. Chastain has run well at Atlanta’s new configuration, with an average finish of 5.7 over three races. And one of Chastain’s 2022 wins came at another superspeedway: Talladega.

One potential negative is that Chastain finished 22nd or worse in three of his last four points races. He came back with a 10th-place finish last week at Sonoma.

Daniel Suárez

Daniel Suárez started the season with three top-10 finishes, including a fourth at Fontana. Since then, his best finish is a seventh at Gateway. His season has been plagued by mistakes and accidents, including last week’s missed shift at Sonoma, the site of his first career victory last year.

I exclude his 2020 season from his ‘career’ numbers because those results are out of line with the rest of his statistics. Another caveat: Suárez’s finishes often don’t reflect his performance. He sometimes races well but crashes while running near the front of the field.

Pocono looks like one of Suárez’s top bets in the next 10 races. He finished consistently in the top 15 during his time at Trackhouse Racing, with a third-place finish last year.

Suárez Average Finish Position
Career (excluding 2020) 2022-2023
Pocono 12.3 3
Watkins Glen 12.0 5

Suárez’s finishes at Watkins Glen have been inconsistent; however, he finished fifth last year and has a total of five top-five finishes. He shouldn’t place too much hope on the Indy road course: His average finish in two races is 32.2.

Suárez’s best chances for making the playoffs this year is a combination of execution and luck at one of the wild-card races. He has a top-five at Atlanta in the superspeedway configuration.

Brad Keselowski

As Brad Keselowski starts to return to form after a disappointing first year with RFK Racing, it’s fair to consider his entire career when trying to predict 2023. Because he changed teams last year, I don’t weigh Keselowski’s 2022 numbers heavily.

Of the tracks remaining in the regular schedule, Keselowski’s best average finish is at New Hampshire. He has two wins and 15 top-10 finishes in 22 races. He finished seventh last year.

Ford has won only twice this year, and those wins came at larger tracks: Atlanta and Charlotte. So Keselowski’s best shot might be Pocono. He has a career 12.3 average finish at tracks bigger than 1.5 miles that aren’t superspeedways or road courses. Keselowski has one Pocono win and 11 top-five finishes in 25 starts.

Keselowski Average Finish Position
Career 2022-2023
New Hampshire 10.0 7
Pocono 10.7 14
Richmond 12.3 12.7
Michigan 12.6 15

Richmond and Michigan are also possibilities. Keselowski has two wins at Richmond. He hasn’t won at Michigan, but he has 13 top-10 finishes.

As a six-time Talladega winner, you might expect Daytona to be on Keselowski’s list of possibilities. Keselowski’s skill at Talladega doesn’t seem to translate to Daytona. He has more finishes of 30th or worse than he does top-15 finishes at the Florida track. But Keselowski posted his season-best finish, a second place, at Atlanta, and his average finish there in the Next Gen car is 10.7.

Chris Buescher

Chris Buescher gave RFK Racing its only win last year, albeit at Bristol and too late to qualify for the playoffs. With five top-10 finishes in the last seven races, he ranks 11th in the standings, one spot ahead of teammate/boss Keselowski.

I use Buescher’s statistics starting in 2020, when he joined the team now known as RFK Racing. Over those years, Buescher has proven himself a competent road course racer, with an overall finishing average of 10.7.

In two runs at the Indy Grand Prix, Buescher has an average finish of 11.0 — but no top-fives. Buescher finished both races at a track that has produced a lot of DNFs. That gives him a higher-than-average probability of being there at the end to take advantage of end-of-race chaos.

Buescher Average Finish Position
2020-2023 2022-2023
Indy GP 11.0 10
Watkins Glen 13.0 9

Buescher’s next best track is Watkins Glen. Again, he has a reasonable overall average finish but no finishes in the top five. In the one Next Gen race at Watkins Glen, Buescher finished ninth.

Buescher is another of the drivers who might want to pack their car with rabbit’s feet, horseshoes and four-leaf clovers at the two superspeedways. Although his finishes don’t always show it, Buescher is a good superspeedway driver — and a Ford won Atlanta in March.

If your favorite winless driver wasn’t included here, don’t worry. My next post will continue this theme and examine other winless drivers, including the two at Hendrick Motorsports.

TRD boss says Jimmie Johnson will race a Toyota

By Jun 14, 2023


The president of Toyota Racing Development leaves little doubt that seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson will compete in a Cup race for Toyota.

Legacy Motor Club, co-owned by Johnson and Maury Gallagher, announced May 2 that it would leave Chevrolet and join Toyota in 2024. That will make it the third Cup organization with Toyota, joining Joe Gibbs Racing and 23XI Racing.

Asked in May about his driving plans for 2024, Johnson said he had yet to determine them.

David Wilson, president of Toyota Racing Development, was clear Wednesday on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on at least one thing Johnson will do next year.

“Yes, you will see him in a Toyota (in 2024) and that is something that will be very moving and emotional for me personally, professionally, for Toyota,” Wilson said. “I’ll let Jimmie fill in the blank, but I will just say that Jimmie Johnson will be racing a Toyota Camry before he is done as a racecar driver.”

Johnson was one of the three drivers for NASCAR’s Garage 56 entry at the 24 Hours of Le Mans last weekend. He will next race a Cup car for Legacy Motor Club on July 2 at the Chicago street course race on NBC.

Chicago will be Johnson’s fourth Cup race this season. He competed in the Daytona 500 in February, at Circuit of the Americas in March and in the Coca-Cola 600 in May. His best finish among those races is 31st in the Daytona 500.

Johnson, who is tied for sixth on the all-time Cup wins list with 83, has made all of his 689 previous series starts with Chevrolet.

Johnson said in May that the move for Legacy MC to Toyota is a “foundational piece” for the organization.

“This gives us the best opportunity we have to be successful year after year,” he said.

Wilson knows there is work to do with Legacy MC — which fields cars for Erik Jones and rookie Noah Gragson — once the team joins Toyota.

“Legacy Motor Club is really in its infancy,” Wilson said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “They’re struggling big time right now, but I’ll be very candid at saying the singular element that convinced me that this was a no-brainer was seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson. I’ve gotten to know Jimmie over the past year and realized just what a quality human being he is and what a great fit he will be to Toyota’s culture.

“Jimmie and his partner Maury have sold us on their commitment to invest in that team and bring the resources and people they need to run at the front. That takes time. We’re going to help them with that. I think overall they will contribute to our overall presence at the top level of NASCAR.”

 

 

NASCAR Power Rankings: Martin Truex Jr. ascends to No. 1

By Jun 13, 2023


Martin Truex Jr. won at Sonoma, took the points lead, got to meet Shaquille O’Neal and climbs to No. 1 in the NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings.

Not a bad way to go into the final off weekend of the season.  The series returns to action June 25 at Nashville Superspeedway on NBC.

NBC SPORTS NASCAR POWER RANKINGS

(Previous ranking in parenthesis)

1. Martin Truex Jr. (4) — His victory at Sonoma is his second of the season. In the last six points races, Truex has two wins, four top fives and five top 10s. He has led 343 laps during that stretch. His average running position at Sonoma was 2.4.

2. Kyle Busch (2) — Runner-up finish at Sonoma was his fourth consecutive top 10. In his last seven races, he has two wins, three top fives and five top 10s.

3. William Byron (1) — Rough weekend at Sonoma that left him scratching his head. His 14th-place finish snapped a streak of six consecutive top 10s. His seven stage wins remain the most in Cup this season. His 165 stage points also ranks first this season by a wide margin.

4. Kyle Larson (3) — His eighth-place finish could have been so much more, but the timing of cautions thwarted this team. He does have back-to-back top 10s for only the second time this season. In 16 races, he has two wins, six top fives, seven top 10s and six finishes of 29th or worse.

5. Joey Logano (7) — Sonoma gave him back-to-back third-place finishes. It’s the first time he’s had consecutive top 10s since the first two races of the season.

6. Denny Hamlin (5) — Won the pole and led 33 laps at Sonoma before an accident left him with a 36th-place. In the last five races, he has a win, a runner-up finish and two finishes of 35th or worse.

7. Ryan Blaney (6) — Finished 31st at Sonoma for only his second result outside the top 10 in the last eight races.

8. Ross Chastain (9) — Fortunate caution at Sonoma helped him score a 10th-place finish and snap a streak of three consecutive finishes of 20th or worse. He ranks second to William Byron in stage points scored this season with 131.

9. Kevin Harvick (8) — Placed 11th at Sonoma. In the last five points races, Harvick has finished 11th, 2nd, 11th, 10th, 11th.

10. Chris Buescher (NR) — His fourth-place finish at Sonoma gives him five top 10s in the last seven races. He’s climbed from 16th to 11th in the points during that time.

Dropped out: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (10)

Winners and Losers at Sonoma Raceway

By Jun 12, 2023


SONOMA, Calif. — A look at the winners and losers from Sunday’s Cup race at Sonoma Raceway:

WINNERS

Martin Truex Jr.He led 51 of 110 laps to win for the fourth time in his career at Sonoma Raceway. Only Jeff Gordon has won more Cup races at Sonoma with five victories there. Truex also took the points lead with Sunday’s victory. And he got to meet Shaq, who was there to do a post-race concert as DJ Diesel.

Kyle BuschFollowed his win at WWT Raceway with a runner-up finish at Sonoma. He has scored four consecutive finishes of seventh or better.

Chris BuescherHis fourth-place result is his seventh consecutive top 10 on a road course

Ryan Preece While most wouldn’t celebrate a 13th-place finish, it is meaningful. After recording seven finishes of 24th or worse in the first 12 races, Preece has put together four consecutive finishes of 17th or better.

LOSERS

Denny HamlinHe started on the pole and led the first 32 laps, but his race would go downhill. A caution in the middle of green flag pit stops put him back in the field, and he crashed with less than 20 laps left to finish last.

Tyler ReddickThe winner at Circuit of the Americas in March wasn’t a factor. The team decided to not pit during last caution for track position. He later had a flat left front and  finished 33rd.

Ryan BlaneyHe entered as the points leader but his 31st-place finish dropped him to third in the season standings.

Drivers leave Sonoma pondering what might have been

By Jun 11, 2023


SONOMA, Calif. — Throughout pit road, the thought of what might have been was prevalent after Martin Truex Jr. scored his second Cup win of the season Sunday at Sonoma Raceway.

Even if everything went well for competitors, it still would have been difficult to beat Truex and his Joe Gibbs Racing team. Truex led 51 of 110 laps and won by nearly three seconds.

For Michael McDowell, it was a slow pit stop that cost him seven spots and ended any chance of winning.

McDowell was third when the caution waved on Lap 93 for Denny Hamlin’s accident. McDowell exited pit road 10th. With three cars not pitting, McDowell restarted 13th.

“We had great stops all day, (but) the money stop just didn’t go how we needed it to go,” McDowell said after his seventh-place finish. “That’s all it takes in the Cup Series. We had a fast car today. We had a shot at it. If we had rolled off pit road there second or third, we would have a shot to win the race. Not saying that we would have —  because (Truex) was the car to beat all day — but I felt like we had the second-best car.”

A victory would have put McDowell in the playoffs. Instead, he is 19th in points but has 10 more races — including the Chicago street course race, road course events at Watkins Glen and Indianapolis and the regular-season finale at Daytona — to score a win before the playoffs begin.

Kyle Busch was looking for what would have been a series-high fourth win of the season Sunday and more playoff points, but he had to settle for second place and a stage victory.

“I just wish we had a little bit more,” said Busch, whose runner-up finish Sunday follows his victory the previous week at WWT Raceway. “I tried hard to keep Martin Truex, Jr. honest. I felt like I could beat him a little on a lap, and then I would mess up and he would beat me by more on the next lap. We were trading a little bit, but he was able to pull away late.”

Kyle Larson had one of the best cars this weekend, but his race turned when the caution waved on Lap 51 for an errant tire that was in the middle of pit road. The caution came in the middle of a green-flag pit cycle. He had yet to pit before the caution. After doing so, he restarted 18th and spent the rest of the race trying to claw his way back into the top 10. He finished eighth.

“We fought our way back to (ninth),” Larson said of his position before Hamlin’s accident brought out the caution. “Again, there was some people that stayed out. Just didn’t work out, but our race car was really good, I was happy about that.”

Larson looked back to Saturday’s qualifying session when he failed to make the final round and started Sunday’s race 16th.

“I think if I had qualified better,” he said, “it would have been a different result, maybe.”

Ross Chastain was one who benefitted from that caution on Lap 51. He had not run higher than 12th to that point. Chastain was on pit road when the caution came out. That allowed him to restart fourth. The second stage ended two laps after the restart and he placed third. Chastain was sixth when Hamlin wrecked and restarted eighth after pit stops.

“It’s definitely not the speed we wanted or the balance, we were just way too loose,” Chastain said.

But after three consecutive finishes outside the top 20, Chastain scored a top 10.

“Everybody’s tagging bumper-to-bumper there at the end down in Turn 11,” Chastain said of the end of the race. “It was all we had to hang on to 10th.”

