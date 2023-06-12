Winners and Losers at Sonoma Raceway

By Jun 12, 2023, 7:00 AM EDT
0 Comments

SONOMA, Calif. — A look at the winners and losers from Sunday’s Cup race at Sonoma Raceway:

WINNERS

Martin Truex Jr.He led 51 of 110 laps to win for the fourth time in his career at Sonoma Raceway. Only Jeff Gordon has won more Cup races at Sonoma with five victories there. Truex also took the points lead with Sunday’s victory. And he got to meet Shaq, who was there to do a post-race concert as DJ Diesel.

Kyle BuschFollowed his win at WWT Raceway with a runner-up finish at Sonoma. He has scored four consecutive finishes of seventh or better.

Chris BuescherHis fourth-place result is his seventh consecutive top 10 on a road course

Ryan Preece While most wouldn’t celebrate a 13th-place finish, it is meaningful. After recording seven finishes of 24th or worse in the first 12 races, Preece has put together four consecutive finishes of 17th or better.

LOSERS

Denny HamlinHe started on the pole and led the first 32 laps, but his race would go downhill. A caution in the middle of green flag pit stops put him back in the field, and he crashed with less than 20 laps left to finish last.

Tyler ReddickThe winner at Circuit of the Americas in March wasn’t a factor. The team decided to not pit during last caution for track position. He later had a flat left front and  finished 33rd.

Ryan BlaneyHe entered as the points leader but his 31st-place finish dropped him to third in the season standings.

Read more about NASCAR

Sonoma
Drivers leave Sonoma pondering what might have been
NASCAR Cup Series Toyota / Save Mart 350
What drivers said at Sonoma
NASCAR Cup Series Toyota / Save Mart 350
Sonoma Cup race results, driver points

 

 

 

Drivers leave Sonoma pondering what might have been

By Jun 11, 2023, 9:32 PM EDT
0 Comments

SONOMA, Calif. — Throughout pit road, the thought of what might have been was prevalent after Martin Truex Jr. scored his second Cup win of the season Sunday at Sonoma Raceway.

Even if everything went well for competitors, it still would have been difficult to beat Truex and his Joe Gibbs Racing team. Truex led 51 of 110 laps and won by nearly three seconds.

For Michael McDowell, it was a slow pit stop that cost him seven spots and ended any chance of winning.

McDowell was third when the caution waved on Lap 93 for Denny Hamlin’s accident. McDowell exited pit road 10th. With three cars not pitting, McDowell restarted 13th.

“We had great stops all day, (but) the money stop just didn’t go how we needed it to go,” McDowell said after his seventh-place finish. “That’s all it takes in the Cup Series. We had a fast car today. We had a shot at it. If we had rolled off pit road there second or third, we would have a shot to win the race. Not saying that we would have —  because (Truex) was the car to beat all day — but I felt like we had the second-best car.”

A victory would have put McDowell in the playoffs. Instead, he is 19th in points but has 10 more races — including the Chicago street course race, road course events at Watkins Glen and Indianapolis and the regular-season finale at Daytona — to score a win before the playoffs begin.

Kyle Busch was looking for what would have been a series-high fourth win of the season Sunday and more playoff points, but he had to settle for second place and a stage victory.

“I just wish we had a little bit more,” said Busch, whose runner-up finish Sunday follows his victory the previous week at WWT Raceway. “I tried hard to keep Martin Truex, Jr. honest. I felt like I could beat him a little on a lap, and then I would mess up and he would beat me by more on the next lap. We were trading a little bit, but he was able to pull away late.”

Kyle Larson had one of the best cars this weekend, but his race turned when the caution waved on Lap 51 for an errant tire that was in the middle of pit road. The caution came in the middle of a green-flag pit cycle. He had yet to pit before the caution. After doing so, he restarted 18th and spent the rest of the race trying to claw his way back into the top 10. He finished eighth.

“We fought our way back to (ninth),” Larson said of his position before Hamlin’s accident brought out the caution. “Again, there was some people that stayed out. Just didn’t work out, but our race car was really good, I was happy about that.”

Larson looked back to Saturday’s qualifying session when he failed to make the final round and started Sunday’s race 16th.

“I think if I had qualified better,” he said, “it would have been a different result, maybe.”

Ross Chastain was one who benefitted from that caution on Lap 51. He had not run higher than 12th to that point. Chastain was on pit road when the caution came out. That allowed him to restart fourth. The second stage ended two laps after the restart and he placed third. Chastain was sixth when Hamlin wrecked and restarted eighth after pit stops.

“It’s definitely not the speed we wanted or the balance, we were just way too loose,” Chastain said.

But after three consecutive finishes outside the top 20, Chastain scored a top 10.

“Everybody’s tagging bumper-to-bumper there at the end down in Turn 11,” Chastain said of the end of the race. “It was all we had to hang on to 10th.”

Read more about NASCAR

Sonoma winners losers
Winners and Losers at Sonoma Raceway
NASCAR Cup Series Toyota / Save Mart 350
What drivers said at Sonoma
NASCAR Cup Series Toyota / Save Mart 350
Sonoma Cup race results, driver points

What drivers said at Sonoma

By Jun 11, 2023, 7:50 PM EDT
0 Comments

SONOMA, Calif. — Here’s what drivers said after Sunday’s Cup race at Sonoma Raceway:

Martin Truex Jr. — WINNER: “I felt like our Bass Pro Shops Camry TRD was really close yesterday in practice, if we could make a few adjustments, I thought we would be good. They definitely made the right adjustments. This place is all about rear traction, rear drive and being able to manage that and keep turning and keep momentum. We were able to do that today. The car was really, really good. Just a total team effort. Everybody works really, really hard. We were awful here last year, and at road course in general, so to come back here – this has kind of been a playground for us before, and to be able to get back here with this car and do it again feels really, really special. It’s really gratifying. We’ve worked hard for this one.”

Kyle Busch — Finished 2nd:  “I just wish we had a little bit more. I tried hard to keep Martin Truex Jr. honest. I felt like I could beat him a little on a lap, and then I would mess up and he would beat me by more on the next lap. We were trading a little bit, but he was able to pull away late. Overall, great job by all the RCR and ECR guys on this Camaro. I’m proud of the effort. We gave it everything we had. We made a lot of changes. We got a lucky break with the yellow with only three laps on tires. We were able to cycle to the front. Once we got up there, we could maintain pace with some of the good cars and had a good top-three speed race car. Good fortunes for us, and it’s nice to come out here with a second-place finish after a win last week. We have three wins at this point in the season, and this team is really stringing together some good runs, so I don’t know if I want an off week. It will be good to regroup, focus and set up for the last 18 races of the season, though. Overall, I’m just really proud of the guys on this team, the communication, and the way they are able to go to work, work through some of our issues and try to improve on what I need to be able to feel in a race car and pull out finishes like the one we had today. If we can keep doing those things, we will be a force for the championship.”

Joey Logano — Finished 3rd: “You start in the back you’re gonna get beat up a little bit. Overall, I’m very proud of the Autotrader team today. Yesterday was ugly for all the Penske cars, but (crew chief Paul Wolfe) made some good adjustments and got it to where we were top-five speed, legit, and we just had to get there. He made a great call with a four-stop strategy and getting a lucky caution and getting through everything, so luck was on our side a little bit, but also a decent car. It was nothing to go up there and win with, but we maximized the last two weeks and I’m proud of that, so we’ll go into the off week with a bit of momentum.”

Chris Buescher — Finished 4th: “Everybody did a good job. Our Fifth Third Bank Mustang had really solid speed on the day. It was a methodical race. I thought we were in a good spot there at the end and got a little caught up in the retaliation stuff going on right in front of us and checked us up a good amount. I don’t know. It’s hard to say if we had anything for (Truex). We never quite got to him today, so I think we still have a little work to do yet, but it was a good job by everybody.”

Chase Elliott — Finished 5th: “It’s nice to get a top-five, no doubt, so proud of that. We were trying to do something a little different with strategy. We had pit about six or eight laps there before that caution. We just felt like our only play was to stay out. I was really hoping that more people would do that with us so we’d have three or four rows. It still probably wouldn’t have been enough, but I do think it would have been nicer to have a couple more rows and a buffer for those with tires.”

AJ Allmendinger — Finished 6th: “We started off pretty good there. We got up to fourth there in Stage 1, and I thought at that point, we were the third- or fourth- fastest car. We were about one lap away from being really good. I got really loose the second run, so we were going to pit and right before we pit, the caution came out. That made us restart 16th and then it was just kind of a dog fight from there. I felt like we had pretty good pace with short-run speed, but I would get super loose in traffic, so I had to fight that. It’s just so hard to pass.”

Michael McDowell — Finished 7th: “We ran good all weekend. We had a top-five, top-three car. I think we legitimately had the pace to run with the 19 there. We were starting to run him back down on that long run and that last pit stop hurt us. It is what it is. I’m proud of everybody at Front Row. They brought a really fast car and had a shot at it. We almost executed all day, it’s just that last stop. We came off pit road 12th or 13th and thankfully we were able to get back up to seventh and get a top 10, but I felt like we had a car that could contend today, so proud of the effort.”

Kyle Larson — Finished 8th: “We fought our way back to (ninth before Hamlin’s accident brought out the caution). Again, there was some people that stayed out. Just didn’t work out, but our race car was really good, I was happy about that.”

Christopher Bell — Finished 9th: “The whole Toyota group was a lot stronger than last year. I’m proud of the effort from those guys and I’m proud of this 20 group. I felt like at times we deserved better than a ninth, and then at times we didn’t deserve ninth. We got some good stage points and a top 10 in our Rheem Camry, and we will move on to Nashville.”

Ross Chastain — Finished 10th: “It’s definitely not the speed we wanted or the balance, we were just way too loose, so to fight for a top 10 at the end for Kubota and them to donate $10,000 to the Farmer Veteran Coalition is a little extra incentive for me to fight for it. Everybody’s tagging bumper-to-bumper there at the end down in Turn 11. It was all we had to hang on to 10th.”

Ryan Preece — Finished 13th: “Today was a good day for our 41 team. Like I’ve said, we’re moving in the right direction each weekend. I wish we got ourselves a few more spots to grab a top 10. I’m not a road course guy at all, but I always enjoy them and our team worked really hard to make our program better. I did a lot of studying and work in the sim for this weekend. I’m proud of the effort we made and all the hard work from my team. Looking forward to the off weekend and then getting to one of my strong tracks, Nashville.”

Austin Dillon — Finished 19th: “We were strong today, but the results don’t show just how strong we were. I got loose in Turn 11 and thought I would be able to recover, but contact in the right rear from another car sent me into the tire bundle and we spun. It’s just very typical of the season we’ve been having. After the spin, we were last but we were able to climb back up to 19th before the checkered.”

Justin Haley — Finished 21st: “Overall, it was not a bad day for this No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection team. I feel like we were really good in the high-speed areas and not so great in the braking zones. I felt like we had some speed, but my biggest issue was not being able to pass. We will regroup after the off week for Nashville.”

Austin Cindric — Finished 25th: “We worked to make our America’s Tire/Discount Tire Ford Mustang better throughout the day with tire pressure adjustments to make the car hold on a little longer. It was obviously not the day we were wanting, but the last caution really gave us an opportunity to get some spots on the restart and some decent track position with newer tires. Great effort by everyone, but definitely leaving wanting more.”

Aric Almirola — Finished 28th: “It felt like we had something like the diffuser break in the middle of the day. I just lost all grip and couldn’t keep the pace. I think we had about a 15th-place car today if we didn’t have to come back down pit road. I’m glad we could get it done in the Xfinity Series (Saturday) and have my family here with me to enjoy it. I’m looking forward to this off weekend to relax and we’ll come back fresh and ready to turn this season around.”

Denny Hamlin — Finished 36th: “I was really close behind the 24 (William Bryon) and I couldn’t really see where I was going and then I went to turn left to try to peak under him, and the wall was there.”

Read more about NASCAR

Sonoma winners losers
Winners and Losers at Sonoma Raceway
Sonoma
Drivers leave Sonoma pondering what might have been
NASCAR Cup Series Toyota / Save Mart 350
Sonoma Cup race results, driver points

 

 

 

Sonoma Cup race results, driver points

By Jun 11, 2023, 7:17 PM EDT
0 Comments

SONOMA, Calif. — Martin Truex Jr. pulled away late to score his fourth career Cup victory at Sonoma Raceway.

Kyle Busch finished second and was followed by Joey Logano, Chris Buescher and Chase Elliott.

MORE: Sonoma Cup results

Truex took the points lead with his victory Sunday. He leads William Byron by 13 points. Truex leads Ryan Blaney, who had entered the race as the series leader, by 24 points. Ross Chastain also is 24 points behind Truex.

Ten races remain in the regular season.

MORE: Driver points after Sonoma Cup race

Read more about NASCAR

Sonoma winners losers
Winners and Losers at Sonoma Raceway
Sonoma
Drivers leave Sonoma pondering what might have been
NASCAR Cup Series Toyota / Save Mart 350
What drivers said at Sonoma

Martin Truex Jr. cruises to Cup victory at Sonoma

By Jun 11, 2023, 6:30 PM EDT
1 Comment

SONOMA, Calif. — Martin Truex Jr. couldn’t wait to get on track this weekend at Sonoma Raceway to see how much his Toyota had improved after the manufacturer failed to have a car finish in the top 15 at this track a year ago.

Truex showed how good his Toyota was, winning Sunday’s race for his second victory of the season, fourth at Sonoma and 33rd of his Cup career. Only Jeff Gordon has won more Cup races at Sonoma (five) than Truex.

MORE: Cup  race results, driver points

MORE: What drivers said at Sonoma 

MORE: Drivers leave Sonoma pondering what might have been

Truex took the lead with 14 laps left and cruised to the victory. He led 51 of the 110 laps.

“Great freaking car,” Truex radioed his team after the victory.

Kyle Busch finished second a week after winning at WWT Raceway.

“I wish we had a little bit more,” Busch said. “I tried really hard at the end to at least try to keep Martin honest. Felt like I could beat him a little bit on a lap, then I would mess up. He would beat me by a little bit more on the next lap. We were just kind of trading a little bit there. He was able to pull away there late.”

Joey Logano placed third. Chris Buescher was fourth. Chase Elliott, back after serving a one-race suspension last weekend, finished fifth.

Truex and Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Denny Hamlin led 84 of the 110 laps. Hamlin started on the pole and finished last after an accident. He was the only car not to finish.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Denny Hamlin

STAGE 2 WINNER: Kyle Busch

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Not only did Martin Truex Jr. win the race, but he also took the points lead. … Ross Chastain‘s 10th-place result snapped a streak of three consecutive finishes of 20th or worse. … AJ Allmendinger‘s sixth-place finish is his best in 12 starts at Sonoma.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: After leading the first 32 laps and winning the first stage, Denny Hamlin’s race soured. He was on track when the caution came on on Lap 51 during the middle of a cycle of green flag stops, putting him deep in the field on the restart and then later crashed and finished last.

NOTABLE: Chris Buescher’s fourth-place finish is his seventh consecutive top 10 on a road course. That is tied for the eighth longest streak all-time in Cup.

NEXT: The series is off next weekend. Cup returns June 25 at Nashville Superspeedway (7 p.m. ET on NBC)

Read more about NASCAR

Sonoma winners losers
Winners and Losers at Sonoma Raceway
Sonoma
Drivers leave Sonoma pondering what might have been
NASCAR Cup Series Toyota / Save Mart 350
What drivers said at Sonoma

 

 

 

 