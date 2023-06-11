Toyota Cup teams look for big turnaround at Sonoma

By Jun 11, 2023, 11:54 AM EDT
SONOMA, Calif. — While Daniel Suarez celebrated his first career Cup win last year at Sonoma Raceway, Toyota left this road course with its worst Cup performance in more than a decade.

The road courses proved difficult for Toyota teams last year, but Sonoma was especially painful. No Toyota cars finished in the top 15. That hadn’t happened since the manufacturer’s inaugural Cup season in 2007.

An improved road course program, helped by Tyler Reddick’s move from Richard Childress Racing to 23XI Racing, sees five Toyotas starting in the top 10 for today’s race at Sonoma. Denny Hamlin will lead the field to green. Reddick, who drives for the team Hamlin co-owns with Michael Jordan, starts second.

While Saturday’s qualifying doesn’t guarantee success in today’s race, it’s a step forward for Toyota.

“I think that Tyler is an element of it, but certainly, I think our cars are better,” Hamlin said of the Toyota teams.

“Last year, we were at a pretty big disadvantage at tracks like this, which gave us an advantage at other tracks. When the cars are so close, when one has an aerodynamic advantage at one spot over another, it is going to be great for one track and bad for another.

“The way we developed our car was really made to have a big spoiler on it, and when NASCAR and the drivers wanted to reduce the downforce, it made it to where our cars weren’t that good. We got to revamp that this year, and certainly, the whole package it put together more for the Toyotas and that is what you are seeing.”

That was a key factor for the turnaround for Toyotas. A nice bonus was getting Reddick, who won twice on road courses last year at Richard Childress Racing.

23XI Racing signed Reddick last summer for the start of the 2024 season. Reddick became available when RCR signed Kyle Busch for this season.

Reddick got an early start to this year. He was the Toyota driver for the Goodyear tire test in January at Circuit of the Americas. When the series raced there in March, Reddick was the lone Toyota driver to qualify in the top 10 and went on to win that race.

Fellow Toyota driver Martin Truex Jr. says that Reddick has been a valuable addition.

“Everybody was looking at his data at COTA,” Truex said. “I guess the benefit for us is that we get to ask him questions and hear about it. ‘Why did you do this? Why did you do that?’

“I think there is a lot of benefit to that these days. Definitely, the simulator time as well. We’ve only raced the one road course this year, so we still have a lot to go and a lot to do here, but, for sure, it was crazy impressive what he did at COTA.”

While it is a collective effort between Toyota and its teams to improve on road courses, Reddick can make an impact, much like AJ Allmendinger has helped the road course program at Kaulig Racing and Michael McDowell has helped Front Row Motorsports’ road course efforts. McDowell starts third today. Allmendinger is fifth.

“Everybody is so good at the top level, you just give a direction to an organization or manufacturer and you show that this is fast,” Allmendinger said of how a driver can help improve performance. “Other drivers adapt to that and then find speed as well.”

Road course racing evolved from exception to essential during Kevin Harvick’s 23-year career. Once just two of 36 points-paying events, as many as seven road courses have been included in recent Cup seasons. There’s even a road course in the playoffs.

Harvick has evolved alongside the NASCAR schedule. People might overlook his road course prowess because he’s so good at other types of tracks. Consider, for example, his 7.3 career average finishing position at Homestead.

The first road course on a ranked list of Harvick’s average finish position doesn’t appear until number 11. That’s an 11.5 average finish for the Daytona road course, which is followed by 11.6 for Charlotte’s Roval. Watkins Glen and Sonoma are numbers 15 and 16, with average finish positions of 12.7 and 12.8 respectively.

Harvick vs. the field

It’s almost unfair to compare Harvick to today’s drivers because of the way road course racing’s role has changed since Harvick started his Cup career in 2001. Harvick has 56 road course starts in 23 full-time seasons. Chase Elliott has 25 road course runs in just eight full-time seasons.

But let’s do it anyway.

Harvick ranks fourth in career average finish at road courses among those competing at Sonoma this weekend, as shown in the figure below. That’s a robust number given that he’s run more road course races than the top three — Elliott, Tyler Reddick and Austin Cindric — combined.

A vertical bar chart comparing Kevin Harvick's overall average finish at road courses with other drivers
Comparison group includes all drivers running in the 2023 Sonoma Cup Series race

Harvick’s average finish is 5.4 positions worse than leader Elliott. But then again, Elliott beats second-place Reddick by four positions.

Harvick finishes in the top 10 at road courses 52.8% of the time. For comparison, road racing ace Marcos Ambrose had a top-10 rate of 85.7%. Jeff Gordon’s top-10 rate was 80%.

A full one-third of Harvick’s road course starts produced top-five finishes.

It seems only fair to take Harvick’s road course evolution into account, though. For example, his average road course finish was 14.3 when he ran for Richard Childress Racing and 12.9 during his years with Stewart Haas Racing.

But even that 12.9 average finish from 2014-23 is a little misleading. A small number of DNFs greatly impact average finishes at tracks the Cup Series has only run a few times. Harvick hasn’t found success at Road America (average finish 18.5), COTA (20.3) or the Indy road course (23.5).

Specializing to Sonoma

This weekend marks Harvick’s 22nd contest at Sonoma Raceway. Among all drivers with 10 or more Sonoma starts, Harvick ranks eighth in average finish at 12.8. Jeff Gordon has the all-time best finishing average at 8.3, followed by Dale Earnhardt at 8.6.

A vertical bar chart showing how Harvick Sonoma finishes compare to other drivers with 10 or more starts
Among all drivers with 10 or more starts at Sonoma

While Elliott has a better average finish at road courses overall, Harvick beats Elliott at Sonoma, where Elliott has a 13.3 average finish.

Harvick’s learning curve is especially apparent at Sonoma. Since 2015, he’s finished out of the top 10 only once, giving him a 6.4 average finishing position over that time.

His sole non-top-10 finish was in 2021, where he was involved in an accident. Harvick still finished on the lead lap in 22nd place. If we eliminate that race, Harvick’s recent average finish at Sonoma is an impressive 3.8.

Reasons to bet on Harvick at Sonoma this weekend

Harvick tends to stay out of trouble at Sonoma. He’s finished all 21 Sonoma races running and all but one race on the lead lap.

He’s led laps at six of the 21 Sonoma races, and at three of the last six Sonoma races — although not the most recent three.

Harvick comes into the race with momentum. Although he hasn’t won in 2023, his average finish in the last three races is 7.7. That’s fourth best, behind Byron, Busch and Blaney — and the highest among winless drivers.

His season average finishing position is 12.3. Harvick’s only finish out of the top 21 this year was a DNF at Atlanta.

Although track position is important at Sonoma, Harvick has proven himself capable of moving up through the field during a race. Last year’s fourth-place finish came from a 23rd-place start.

On the negative side, only one Ford has won at Sonoma in the last seven races. But that winner was Harvick in 2017.

Finally, Harvick likes Sonoma, and drivers typically run better at courses they enjoy racing. Sonoma is close enough to his Bakersfield home that friends and family can be there to watch his final race there.

“It’s definitely my favorite road course,” Harvick said. “To be able to go out and race in California one last time will, for me, be a lot of fun and an honor. It’ll bring back a lot of good memories of where it all started out there.”

Sonoma Xfinity results, driver points

By Jun 10, 2023, 11:07 PM EDT
SONOMA, Calif. — Aric Almirola led the final 15 laps to win the inaugural Xfinity Series race at Sonoma Raceway on Saturday.

It is Almirola’s fourth career Xfinity Series win.

The top four finishers were Cup drivers. AJ Allmendinger placed second. Kyle Larson, who won both stages, was third. Ty Gibbs placed fourth. Parker Kligerman was the top Xfinity Series regular, finishing fifth.

John Hunter Nemechek is the points leader after Saturday’s race at Sonoma. He has a four-point lead on Austin Hill. Justin Allgaier is third in the standings, 25 points behind Nemechek after 14 races. Parker Kligerman’s fifth-place finish moved him from 14th in the standings to 12th, which would be the final transfer spot to the playoffs. Twelve races remain until the playoffs being.

Aric Almirola wins inaugural Xfinity race at Sonoma

By Jun 10, 2023, 10:28 PM EDT
SONOMA, Calif. — Aric Almirola used a good restart late, held off a challenge from Kyle Larson and went on to win Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Sonoma Raceway.

The victory is Almirola’s fourth in his Xfinity career. It comes in the first Xfinity Series race at Sonoma Raceway.

“Holy cow!” Almirola said on his team’s radio after winning.

AJ Allmendinger finished second.

“We ran, basically, second all day,” Allmendinger said. “We just ran second to a different person at the end of the race.”

Larson, who led 53 of 79 laps and had a 13-second lead on second place before a caution with 19 laps left, finished third. Larson challenged Almirola for the lead with eight laps to go before clipping a tire barrier in Turn 11. Larson said it knocked the steering wheel out of his hand briefly. Allmendinger passed him and Larson couldn’t get back by.

“I find every way to lose for you guys, sorry,” Larson said on his team’s radio after the race.

Ty Gibbs finished fourth, making it Cup drivers in the top four spots. Parker Kligerman finished fifth.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Kyle Larson

STAGE 2 WINNER: Kyle Larson

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Parker Kligerman’s fifth-place finish moved him from 14th to 12th in the points, which would the last transfer spot to the playoffs. … Cole Custer‘s sixth-place finish was his eighth consecutive top 10.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Anthony Alfredo had to go to a backup car after a crash in practice Friday. He finished 37th among 38 cars after a suspension issue ended his race Saturday. … Josh Berry‘s 33rd-place finish is his worst result of the season.

NOTABLE: Aric Almirola is the 11th consecutive different winner in the Xfinity Series this season.

NEXT: The series is off next weekend. The series resumes June 24 at Nashville Superspeedway (3:30 p.m. ET on USA).

Sonoma Cup starting lineup

By Jun 10, 2023, 7:49 PM EDT
SONOMA, Calif. — Denny Hamlin earned his 38th career Cup pole Saturday at Sonoma Raceway.

Tyler Reddick, who drives for the 23XI Racing team Hamlin co-owns with Michael Jordan, qualified second. Michael McDowell, Christopher Bell and AJ Allmendinger completed the top five.

Ryan Blaney, who took the points lead last week, qualified 31st. William Byron, who is second in the points, qualified 26th.

Chase Elliott, returning from a one-race suspension, qualified 10th. Grant Enfinger qualified 35th for Noah Gragson, who is sitting out this week after suffering concussion-like symptoms from a crash last weekend at WWT Raceway.

