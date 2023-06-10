Sonoma Xfinity results, driver points

SONOMA, Calif. — Aric Almirola led the final 15 laps to win the inaugural Xfinity Series race at Sonoma Raceway on Saturday.

It is Almirola’s fourth career Xfinity Series win.

The top four finishers were Cup drivers. AJ Allmendinger placed second. Kyle Larson, who won both stages, was third. Ty Gibbs placed fourth. Parker Kligerman was the top Xfinity Series regular, finishing fifth.

John Hunter Nemechek is the points leader after Saturday’s race at Sonoma. He has a four-point lead on Austin Hill. Justin Allgaier is third in the standings, 25 points behind Nemechek after 14 races. Parker Kligerman’s fifth-place finish moved him from 14th in the standings to 12th, which would be the final transfer spot to the playoffs. Twelve races remain until the playoffs being.

Sonoma Xfinity starting lineup: Kyle Larson wins pole

By Jun 10, 2023, 4:07 PM EDT
0 Comments

SONOMA, Calif. — Kyle Larson will start on the pole for Saturday’s inaugural Xfinity Series race at Sonoma Raceway.

Larson won the pole with an average speed of 91.393 mph around the 1.99-mile road course. Justin Allgaier joins Larson on the front row after a lap of 90.562 mph. Sheldon Creed (90.429 mph) qualified third. Aric Almirola (90.375) will start fourth. AJ Allmendinger (90.274) will start fifth.

MORE: Sonoma Xfinity starting lineup

MORE: Alpha Prime Racing’s road woes don’t keep team from competing

Larson is one of seven Cup drivers entered. The others are Almirola (starting fourth), Allmendinger (fifth), Ty Gibbs (seventh), Ross Chastain (15th), Daniel Suarez (17th) and Ty Dillon (32nd).

The green flag is scheduled to wave at 8:20 p.m. ET Saturday on FS1.

