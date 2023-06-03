Sunday Cup race at WWT Raceway: Start time, TV info, weather

Twelve races remain until the playoffs begin in early September. Ten drivers have won races. The pressure to secure a playoff spot builds as the Cup Series heads into the summer months.
Details for Sunday’s Cup race at WWT Raceway
(All times Eastern)
START: Six-time Olympian Jackie Joyner-Kersee will give the command to start engines at 3:32 p.m. … The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:42 p.m.
PRERACE: Cup garage opens at 12:30 p.m. … Drivers meeting is at 2:40 p.m. … Driver intros are at 2:55 p.m. … Tim Bounds, pastor at The Crossing Church St. Louis, will give the invocation at 3:24 p.m. … The national anthem will be performed by Bebe Winans and the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra at 3:25 p.m.
DISTANCE: The race is 240 laps (300 miles) on the 1.25-mile track.
STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 45. Stage 2 ends at Lap 140.
STARTING LINEUP: Cup starting lineup
TV/RADIO: FS1 will broadcast the race at 3:30 p.m. … Coverage begins at 2 p.m. … Motor Racing Network coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. and also will stream at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.
STREAMING: Fox Sports
FORECAST: Weather Underground — Partly cloudy with a high of 90 degrees and a 15% chance of rain at the start of the race.
LAST YEAR: Joey Logano won the inaugural Cup race at this track. Kyle Busch was second. Kurt Busch placed third.
CATCH UP ON NBC SPORTS COVERAGE:
Kyle Busch wins Cup pole at WWT Raceway
Friday 5: NASCAR’s $1 million question is can the culture change?
Dr. Diandra: How level is the playing field after 50 Next Gen races?
NASCAR issues major penalties to Chase Briscoe team for Charlotte infraction
NASCAR Cup playoff standings after Coca-Cola 600