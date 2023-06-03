Portland Xfinity race results, driver points

By Jun 3, 2023, 7:53 PM EDT
Portland Xfinity results
Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images
0 Comments

Cole Custer went from fourth to first on the overtime restart when the top three cars made contact and went on to win Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Portland International Raceway. Custer is the 10th different winner in 13 races this season.

MORE: Portland Xfinity race results

MORE: Driver points after Portland Xfinity race

JR Motorsports took the next three spots: Justin Allgaier placed second, Sam Mayer was third and Josh Berry was fourth. Austin Hill completed the top five.

John Hunter Nemechek remains the points leader after 13 races. He has a 14-point lead on Hill. Nemechek leads Allgaier by 44 points.

Read more about NASCAR

Cole Custer Portland Xfinity
Cole Custer wins Xfinity race at Portland in overtime
Truck race results WWT Raceway
Truck race results at WWT Raceway: Grant Enfinger wins
NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 300
Xfinity starting lineup at Portland: Sheldon Creed wins pole

Cole Custer wins Xfinity race at Portland in overtime

By Jun 3, 2023, 7:25 PM EDT
0 Comments

Cole Custer held off Justin Allgaier at the finish to win Saturday’s Xfinity Series race in overtime at Portland International Raceway. It is Custer’s first victory of the season.

JR Motorsports placed second, third and fourth with Allgaier, Sam Mayer and Josh Berry. Austin Hill finished fifth.

MORE: Race results, driver points

Custer went from fourth to first on the overtime restart when Parker Kligerman, who restarted third, attempted to pass Allgaier, who was leading. Sheldon Creed was on the outside of Allgaier. All three cars made contact entering Turn 1, allowing Custer to slip by. Creed finished seventh. Kligerman placed 14th.

Custer won the second stage when John Hunter Nemechek made contact with Creed’s car while racing for the lead on the final lap of the stage. The contact spun Creed and Custer inched by Nemechek at the line.

Early in the final stage, Creed gained revenge with contact that spun Nemechek, who went on to finish 10th. A few laps later, Nemechek and Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Sammy Smith had issues. Smith spun Nemechek. After getting back around, Nemechek quickly caught Smith and turned into Smith’s car, damaging it.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Sheldon Creed

STAGE 2 WINNER: Cole Custer

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Despite the contact on the overtime restart, runner-up Justin Allgaier managed to score his fourth consecutive top-three finish. … Sam Mayer’s third-place finish is his best on a road course. … Austin Hill’s fifth-place finish gives him four consecutive top-five results.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Daniel Hemric finished 33rd after a fire in his car. … Riley Herbst placed 32nd after an engine issue. After opening the season with six top 10s in a row, Herbst has gone seven races in a row without a top 10.

NEXT: The series competes June 10 at Sonoma Raceway (8 p.m. ET on FS1).

Read more about NASCAR

Portland Xfinity results
Portland Xfinity race results, driver points
Truck race results WWT Raceway
Truck race results at WWT Raceway: Grant Enfinger wins
NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 300
Xfinity starting lineup at Portland: Sheldon Creed wins pole

Truck race results at WWT Raceway: Grant Enfinger wins

By Jun 3, 2023, 4:55 PM EDT
0 Comments

Grant Enfinger took the lead when the leaders wrecked in the final laps and held off the field in overtime to win Saturday’s Craftsman Truck Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway.

It is Enfinger’s second win in the last five races. He also collected a $50,000 bonus for winning the Triple Truck Challenge.

MORE: Truck race results

MORE: Driver points after WWT Raceway

Christian Eckes finished second and was followed by Stewart Friesen, Carson Hocevar and Chase Purdy.

Ty Majeski and Zane Smith wrecked while racing for the lead with six laps to go. Majeski, running on the inside of Smith, slid up the track and clipped Smith’s truck. Both hit the wall. That put Enfinger in the lead.

Smith finished 20th. Majeski placed 30th.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Grant Enfinger

STAGE 2 WINNER: Stewart Friesen

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Grant Enfinger’s victory is his fourth top 10 in the last five races. … Carson Hocevar’s fourth-place finish is his fourth consecutive top-five result. … Stewart Friesen’s third-place finish moved him into a playoff spot with four races left in the regular season. … Matt DiBenedetto‘s sixth-place finish is his third consecutive top 10. … Jesse Love finished ninth in his series debut.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Ty Majeski had a chance to take the points lead with series leader Corey Heim out because of illness, but Majeski’s 30th-place finish after running at the front most of the day, leaves him behind Heim. … Hailie Deegan finished 32nd after contact sent her truck into the wall hard. … After finishing a career-high third last week at Charlotte, Dean Thompson placed 34th Saturday due to an engine issue.

NEXT: The series races June 23 at Nashville Superspeedway (8 p.m. ET on FS1)

Read more about NASCAR

Portland Xfinity results
Portland Xfinity race results, driver points
Cole Custer Portland Xfinity
Cole Custer wins Xfinity race at Portland in overtime
NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 300
Xfinity starting lineup at Portland: Sheldon Creed wins pole

Xfinity starting lineup at Portland: Sheldon Creed wins pole

By Jun 3, 2023, 1:27 PM EDT
0 Comments

Sheldon Creed scored his first career Xfinity Series pole by taking the top spot for Saturday’s race at Portland International Raceway.

Creed, making his 50th career series start, earned the pole with a lap of 95.694 mph on the 1.97-mile road course.

MORE: Portland Xfinity starting lineup

Cole Custer will start second with a lap of 95.398 mph. He is followed by Josh Berry (94.242 mph), John Hunter Nemechek (95.127) and Charlotte winner Justin Allgaier (94.897). Road racing specialist Jordan Taylor, driving for Kaulig Racing, qualified sixth at 94.772 mph.

The green flag is scheduled to wave 4:46 p.m. ET Saturday on FS1.

Read more about NASCAR

Portland Xfinity results
Portland Xfinity race results, driver points
Cole Custer Portland Xfinity
Cole Custer wins Xfinity race at Portland in overtime
Truck race results WWT Raceway
Truck race results at WWT Raceway: Grant Enfinger wins

Sunday Cup race at WWT Raceway: Start time, TV info, weather

By Jun 3, 2023, 12:48 PM EDT
0 Comments

Twelve races remain until the playoffs begin in early September. Ten drivers have won races. The pressure to secure a playoff spot builds as the Cup Series heads into the summer months.

Details for Sunday’s Cup race at WWT Raceway

(All times Eastern)

START: Six-time Olympian Jackie Joyner-Kersee will give the command to start engines at 3:32 p.m. … The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:42 p.m.

PRERACE: Cup garage opens at 12:30 p.m. … Drivers meeting is at 2:40 p.m. … Driver intros are at 2:55 p.m. … Tim Bounds, pastor at The Crossing Church St. Louis, will give the invocation at 3:24 p.m. … The national anthem will be performed by Bebe Winans and the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra at 3:25 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 240 laps (300 miles) on the 1.25-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 45. Stage 2 ends at Lap 140.

STARTING LINEUP: Cup starting lineup

TV/RADIO: FS1 will broadcast the race at 3:30 p.m. … Coverage begins at 2 p.m. … Motor Racing Network coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. and also will stream at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

STREAMING: Fox Sports

FORECAST: Weather Underground — Partly cloudy with a high of 90 degrees and a 15% chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST YEAR: Joey Logano won the inaugural Cup race at this track. Kyle Busch was second. Kurt Busch placed third.

CATCH UP ON NBC SPORTS COVERAGE:

Kyle Busch wins Cup pole at WWT Raceway

Friday 5: NASCAR’s $1 million question is can the culture change?

Dr. Diandra: How level is the playing field after 50 Next Gen races?

NASCAR issues major penalties to Chase Briscoe team for Charlotte infraction

NASCAR Cup playoff standings after Coca-Cola 600

Drivers to watch at World Wide Technology Raceway

Read more about NASCAR

Portland Xfinity results
Portland Xfinity race results, driver points
Cole Custer Portland Xfinity
Cole Custer wins Xfinity race at Portland in overtime
Truck race results WWT Raceway
Truck race results at WWT Raceway: Grant Enfinger wins