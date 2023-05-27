Charlotte NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup: Rain cancels qualifying

By May 27, 2023, 4:30 PM EDT
CONCORD, N.C. — William Byron and Kevin Harvick will start Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series 600-mile race at Charlotte Motor Speedway on the front row after wet weather cancelled Saturday night qualifying.

Rain pelted the CMS area much of the day Saturday, and NASCAR announced at 3:45 p.m. that Cup practice and qualifying, scheduled for Saturday night, had been cancelled.

MORE: Alex Bowman confident as he returns to cockpit

The starting field was set by the NASCAR rulebook.

Following Byron and Harvick in the starting top 10 will be Brad Keselowski, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, Bubba Wallace, Ryan Blaney, Christopher Bell and Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

The elimination of the practice session was particularly problematic for Alex Bowman, scheduled to return to racing Sunday after missing three weeks with a back injury, and Jimmie Johnson, who will be starting only his third race this year. Johnson will start 37th — last in the field.

Charlotte Cup starting lineup

Alex Bowman confident as he returns to racing from back injury

By May 27, 2023, 4:57 PM EDT
CONCORD, N.C. — Alex Bowman watched the rain-filled skies over Charlotte Motor Speedway Saturday with more than a touch of disappointment.

As weather threatened to cancel Saturday night’s scheduled NASCAR Cup Series practice at the speedway, Bowman saw his chances to testing his car — and his body — dissolving in the raindrops. NASCAR ultimately cancelled practice and qualifying because of rain.

MORE: Wet weather cancels Charlotte Cup practice, qualifying

Bowman suffered a fractured vertebra in a sprint car accident last month and has missed three Cup races while he recovers. Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600, the season’s longest race, is scheduled to mark his return to the Hendrick Motorsports No. 48 Chevrolet.

“It would have been really nice to kickstart that with practice today,” Bowman said. “I haven’t raced or competitively driven a race car in a month. I’m trying to understand where my rusty areas are going to be and where I’m still good.”

Bowman ran 200 laps in a test season at North Wilkesboro Speedway this week, but, of course, that doesn’t compare with the faster speeds and tougher G-forces he’ll experience over 400 laps Sunday at CMS.

Bowman admitted that he is still experiencing pain from the back injury — his car flipped several times — and that he expects some pain during the race. But he said he is confident he’ll be OK and that the longer race distance won’t be an issue.

“I broke my back a month ago, and there’s definitely things that come along with that for a long time,” he said. “I have some discomfort here and there and there are things I do that don’t feel good. That’s just part of it. It’s stuff I’ll have to deal with. But, for the most part, I’m back to normal.

“I’m easing back into being in the gym. I’m trying to be smart with things. If I twist the wrong way, sometimes it hurts. In the race car at the end of a six-hour race, I’m probably not going to be the best.”

The sprint car crash interrupted what had been a fine seasonal start for Bowman. Although winless, he had three top fives and six top 10s in the first 10 races.

“I’m excited to be back,” Bowman said. “Hopefully, we can pick up where we left off and be strong right out of the gate.”

He said he hopes to return to short-track racing but not in the near future.

“Someday I want to get back in a sprint car or midget,” he said. “I felt like we were just getting rolling in a sprint car. That night we were pretty fast. Definitely a bummer there. That’s something I really want to conquer and be competitive at in the World of Outlaws or High Limits races. Somebody I’ll get back to that. It’s probably smart if I give my day job a little alone time for a bit.”

Wet weather cancels Charlotte Cup Series practice, qualifying

By May 27, 2023, 4:11 PM EDT
CONCORD, N.C. — NASCAR Cup Series drivers will start the longest race of the season with no practice or qualifying.

Wet weather and predictions of more to come led NASCAR to cancel Saturday night’s Cup Series practice and qualifying in mid-afternoon. The field for Sunday’s 600-mile race was set by the NASCAR rulebook, placing William Byron and Kevin Harvick on the front row for the  scheduled 6 p.m. start.

MORE: Charlotte Cup starting lineup

MORE: Alex Bowman confident as he returns to cockpit

Weather also could be an issue Sunday as more rain is predicted for the speedway area.

Drivers were scheduled to practice at 7 p.m. Saturday. That session was to be followed by qualifying at 7:45 p.m. The cancellations were announced at 3:45 p.m.

The time-trial cancellation marked the first time in 64 years that qualifying has been canceled for the 600.

Charlotte Xfinity race postponed to Monday by weather

By May 27, 2023, 3:59 PM EDT
CONCORD, N.C. — Persistent rain forced the postponement of Saturday’s scheduled 300-mile NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway to Monday.

The race is scheduled to start at noon ET. It will be televised by FS1 and broadcast by the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Driver introductions and other pre-race activities were held at the track Saturday, but rain that had dampened the track in the morning hours returned. After several attempts at drying the track, the race was postponed after heavier rain returned in mid-afternoon.

Justin Allgaier will start the race from the pole position.

Sunday Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte: Start time, TV info, weather

By May 27, 2023, 2:00 PM EDT
The NASCAR Cup Series’ longest race also marks the beginning of the second half of the regular season. Through 13 races, Ross Chastain leads the points and William Byron is the victory leader with three.

Kyle Larson, winner of last week’s All-Star Race, has led the most laps (378) over the past five Charlotte races. Alex Bowman, No. 2 on that list with 228 laps led, is scheduled to return to competition Sunday after recovering from an injury.

Former series champion Jimmie Johnson is scheduled to make his third start of the season.

Details for Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given by USO regional president Lisa Marie Riggins and former drivers Jeff Burton, Dale Jarrett, Bobby Labonte and Kyle Petty at 6:10 p.m. … The green flag is scheduled to wave at 6:21 p.m.

PRERACE: Cup garage opens at 3 p.m. … Drivers meeting is at 5:10 p.m. … Driver intros are at 5:25 p.m. … 82nd Airborne Division Captain Stephen Townsend will give the invocation at 6 p.m. … The national anthem will be performed by Lance Corporal Elizabeth Marino of the 2nd Aircraft Marine Corps Band at 6:03 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 400 laps (600 miles) on the 1.5-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 100. Stage 2 ends at Lap 200. Stage 3 ends at Lap 300.

STARTING LINEUP: William Byron is on the pole after qualifying was rained out.

TV/RADIO: Fox will broadcast the race at 6 p.m. … Coverage begins at 4:30 p.m. on FS1. … Performance Racing Network coverage begins at 5 p.m. and also will stream at goprn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the PRN broadcast.

STREAMING: foxsports.com

FORECAST: Weather Underground — Rain. High of 61 degrees with an 87% chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST YEAR: Denny Hamlin won last year’s 600. The race stretched into two overtimes and at 619.5 miles was the longest race in Cup history.

CATCH UP ON NBC SPORTS COVERAGE:

Friday 5: How soon before trading pit crew members occurs in NASCAR?

Dr. Diandra: Driver injuries, penalties obscure Hendrick Motorsports’ excellence

The night the lights went on in Charlotte

NASCAR allows teams to make safety modifications 

Drivers to watch at Charlotte Motor Speedway

NBC Sports Power Rankings: Kyle Larson moves to No. 1

