Charlotte Truck race results: Ben Rhodes wins

Ben Rhodes scored his first Craftsman Truck win of the season Friday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The ThorSport Racing driver gave Ford its first Truck win at Charlotte. The victory also was worth a $50,000 bonus for Rhodes for winning the Triple Truck Challenge race.

“It means a lot,” Rhodes said of giving Ford its first Charlotte Truck win. “I spend a lot of time actually in Charlotte even though I live in Kentucky. I come down here to the Ford Performance Technical Center that is right down the road. This is their home track as far as that goes. They’ve got a lot of really hard-working people at Ford and they deserve this as much as anybody, too. To think that they’ve gone this long and not gotten a win in their backyard in that sense, that’s really cool. I’m just happy we could do it.

Corey Heim finished second. Dean Thompson placed a career-best third. Carson Hocevar finished fourth. Grant Enfinger completed the top five.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Corey Heim

STAGE 2 WINNER: Carson Hocevar

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Dean Thompson’s best career finish had been ninth, which came earlier this month at Darlington. He topped that result by placing third. That came a few hours after he finished runner-up in the ARCA race at Charlotte. … Carson Hocevar scored his third consecutive top-five finish.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: After winning his first career Truck pole, Tanner Gray finished 27th.

NEXT: The series races June 3 at World Wide Technology Raceway (1:30 p.m. ET on FS1)