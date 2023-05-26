Charlotte Truck race results: Ben Rhodes wins

Ben Rhodes scored his first Craftsman Truck win of the season Friday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
The ThorSport Racing driver gave Ford its first Truck win at Charlotte. The victory also was worth a $50,000 bonus for Rhodes for winning the Triple Truck Challenge race.
“It means a lot,” Rhodes said of giving Ford its first Charlotte Truck win. “I spend a lot of time actually in Charlotte even though I live in Kentucky. I come down here to the Ford Performance Technical Center that is right down the road. This is their home track as far as that goes. They’ve got a lot of really hard-working people at Ford and they deserve this as much as anybody, too. To think that they’ve gone this long and not gotten a win in their backyard in that sense, that’s really cool. I’m just happy we could do it.
Corey Heim finished second. Dean Thompson placed a career-best third. Carson Hocevar finished fourth. Grant Enfinger completed the top five.
STAGE 1 WINNER: Corey Heim
STAGE 2 WINNER: Carson Hocevar
WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Dean Thompson’s best career finish had been ninth, which came earlier this month at Darlington. He topped that result by placing third. That came a few hours after he finished runner-up in the ARCA race at Charlotte. … Carson Hocevar scored his third consecutive top-five finish.
WHO HAD A BAD RACE: After winning his first career Truck pole, Tanner Gray finished 27th.
NEXT: The series races June 3 at World Wide Technology Raceway (1:30 p.m. ET on FS1)
Justin Allgaier won the pole for Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Allgaier scored his eighth career pole after a lap of 181.172 mph on Friday.
John Hunter Nemechek (1780.246 mph) will start second. He’s followed by Ty Gibbs (180.228 mph), Cole Custer (179.940) and Allgaier’s teammate at JR Motorsports, Brandon Jones (179.057).
Kyle Busch, driving a Kaulig Racing car, qualified sixth with a lap of 178.826 mph.
The race is scheduled to begin at 12:19 p.m. ET on Saturday.
Tanner Gray will lead the field to the green flag Friday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway after scoring his first career NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series pole.
The 24-year-old Gray earned the top spot with a lap of 180.385 mph Friday afternoon. Ty Majeski will join Gray on the front row after a lap of 180.180 mph.
Corey Heim qualified third with a lap of 180.102 mph. He was followed by rookie Rajah Caruth (179.581 mph) and Stewart Friesen (179.158).
David Gilliland, making his first series start since 2021, qualified ninth with a lap of 178.560 mph.
Friday’s race is the opening event of the Triple Truck Challenge. The winner of Friday’s race receives a $50,000 bonus. The race is scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m. ET Friday.
The Xfinity Series is scheduled to race for only the second time in May with a 300-mile race Saturday afternoon at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Cup Series driver Kyle Larson won the May 13 Xfinity race at Darlington Raceway. Cup regulars Kyle Busch and Ty Gibbs are scheduled to compete in Saturday’s race.
A look at the Saturday Xfinity schedule:
Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Charlotte Motor Speedway
(All times Eastern)
START: The command to start engines will be given at 12:08 p.m. … The green flag is scheduled to be waved at 12:19 p.m.
PRERACE: Xfinity garage opens at 9 a.m. … Driver introductions begin at 11:40 a.m. … The invocation will be given by U.S. Air Force retired master sergeant Monty Self at 12 p.m. … The national anthem will be performed by recording artist Cash Crawford at 12:01 p.m.
DISTANCE: The race is 200 laps (300 miles) on the 1.5-mile track.
STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 45. Stage 2 ends at Lap 90.
STARTING LINEUP: Charlotte Xfinity starting lineup
TV/RADIO: FS1 will broadcast the race at 1 p.m.. ... NASCAR RaceDay airs at 12:30 p.m. on FS1. … Performance Racing Network coverage begins at 1 p.m. and can be heard on goprn.com. … SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the PRN broadcast.
STREAMING: Foxsports.com
FORECAST: Weather Underground — The forecast calls for a high of 57 degrees and an 73% chance of rain at start of Xfinity race.
LAST TIME: Josh Berry won last May’s Xfinity race. Ty Gibbs was second and Sam Mayer third.
Charlotte Motor Speedway has a busy schedule Friday. Xfinity Series, Craftsman Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series drivers are scheduled to be on track Friday at the 1.5-mile speedway.
A look at the Friday schedule:
Charlotte Motor Speedway
Weekend weather
Friday: Cloudy during the day. Forecast calls for a high of 64 degrees and a 1% chance of rain at the start of the Truck race.
Friday, May 26
(All times Eastern)
Garage open
- 7 a.m. — ARCA Series
- 8:30 a.m. — Craftsman Truck Series
- 10:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series
Track activity
- 11:40 a.m. – 12:25 p.m. — ARCA practice
- 12:40 – 1 p.m. — ARCA qualifying
- 1:35 – 2:05 p.m. — Truck practice (FS1)
- 2:05 – 3 p.m. — Truck qualifying (FS1)
- 3:35 – 4:05 p.m. — Xfinity practice (FS1)
- 4:05 – 5 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (FS1)
- 6 p.m. — ARCA race (100 laps, 150 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network)
- 8:30 p.m. — Truck race (134 laps, 201 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)