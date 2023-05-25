NASCAR moves start time of Saturday’s Xfinity race at Charlotte

By May 25, 2023, 7:16 PM EDT
0 Comments

NASCAR has moved the start time of Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway to noon ET.

NASCAR moved the start time up an hour because of the forecast for rain. The Weather Underground forecast calls for a high of 58 degrees and an 80% chance of rain at start of Xfinity race.

FS1 will televise the race. Performance Racing Network will have the radio coverage. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the PRN broadcast.

The Xfinity garage will open at 9 a.m. ET Saturday. Grandstand gates open at 10 a.m. ET. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 12:19 p.m. ET to begin the race.

At this time, NASCAR Cup practice and qualifying for the Coca-Cola 600 remains at 7 p.m. ET Saturday, as originally scheduled.

Dr. Diandra: Driver injuries, penalties obscure Hendrick Motorsports’ excellence

By May 25, 2023, 11:00 AM EDT
0 Comments

Hendrick Motorsports’ excellence doesn’t leap out from the Cup Series championship standings. William Byron is fifth and Kyle Larson ninth. Alex Bowman, who missed three races with a fractured vertebra, ranks 17th. Chase Elliott (out six races while healing a broken leg) is back in 28th place.

In addition to losing two drivers for multiple races, Hendrick fought a contentious battle over hood louvers it claimed didn’t meet specifications. The modifications initially incurred 100-point/10-playoff-point penalties for all four teams. An appeal reduced those penalties to monetary fines and crew chief suspensions.

Then, at Richmond, Byron and Bowman were each assessed 60-point/five-playoff-point penalties for violations involving their cars’ greenhouses.

Despite being far enough back in the standings that only winning will get him into the playoffs, Elliott has more points than five full-time drivers. Bowman ranks ahead of 15 drivers who have each run three more races than he has.

Without that 60-point penalty, Byron would be leading the standings, 18 points ahead of Ross Chastain.

The points don’t reflect how good Hendrick Motorsports is in 2023 — but the statistics do.

Manufacturer and team domination

Manufacturer advantage changes over time, as the graph below shows. Chevy has rebounded from its 2018 low point, where it won only four races all year. With eight wins in the first 13 races of 2023, Chevy has already beat its season totals from 2018 and ’19.

A stacked verticle bar chart emphasizing Chevy (and Hendrick Motorsports' excellence over the years

Chevy’s excellence translates to Hendrick Motorsports’ excellence. HMS earned five of those eight race wins.

That’s not unusual: Hendrick did the same last year. But this year the team did it with nine fewer chances. That’s not to discount Josh Berry‘s solid subbing for Elliott and then Bowman. But no one expects a first-year driver (with a full-time Xfinity job) to match Cup Series veterans’ numbers.

Byron’s three wins are the most of any driver in the series. Larson joins Kyle Busch as the only other drivers with more than one win in 2023.

Byron also leads the series in top-five finishes with six. Larson, Chastain and Christopher Bell each have five top-five finishes. Byron is tied with Ryan Blaney for second in top-10 results with seven. Christopher Bell leads the top-10 category with eight.

Because two drivers have missed races, performance rates create a clearer picture than straight numbers. The table below summarizes HMS driver performance.

A table showing Hendrick Motorsports' finishines for 2023

I included Josh Berry’s numbers. No one expects a first-year driver (with a full-time Xfinity job) to match Cup Series veterans’ numbers, but he’s been quite a solid substitute driver.

As I pointed out previously, Larson’s numbers are low this year because he hasn’t finished almost a third of the races. The most DNFs Larson ever had in one season is eight, which happened in 2019. With 23 races left, Larson already has half that number. He has been the victim of incidents triggered by Chastain multiple times this season, leading to car owner Rick Hendrick voicing his displeasure about Chastain’s driving after the Darlington race earlier this month.

Another sign of Larson’s season is that he has only one more top-10 finish than Elliott despite running six more races than Elliott.

Running Stats

In distinction to finishes, statistics like running position and average green-flag speed rank show how a driver runs as opposed to just how they finish. These are the numbers that really highlight HMS’s potential.

A table showing Hendrick Motorsports' excellence via their loop data stats

I included average finish for comparing with average running position. For example, the difference between Larson’s average finish versus his average running position shows the impact of his DNFs.

The last three columns compare how each driver ranks, on average, in green-flag speed, speed early in a run and speed late in a run.

While Berry’s numbers are lower than his four colleagues, they’re not much lower.

The table below shows the same data but ranks each driver against all other drivers who have run at least three races.

A table showing how Hendrick Motorsports ranks in various loop data statisticsHendrick Motorsports drivers hold the No. 1 rank in each of the first four metrics shown and the No. 2 rank in three out of the four. The highest rank in speed late in run is third, but their success despite that shows the importance of running in clean air. If you build a lead at the start of a run, you don’t have to be the fastest at the end — as Larson showed at the All-Star Race.

It’s a shame for the Hendrick drivers — and especially Alex Bowman, who was on track to have a statistically strong year — that their chances at a season championship may be impaired by missed races and unfulfilled potential. But it’s a good reminder for fans that season rankings rarely tell the whole story.

Xfinity to serve as founding partner for Chicago Street Race

By May 25, 2023, 9:00 AM EDT
0 Comments

NASCAR has named Xfinity as a founding partner of its inaugural Chicago Street Race weekend, which will be held July 1-2 in Grant Park on NBC.

As a founding partner, Xfinity will have official presenting, marketing, and promotional rights for the Chicago Street Race event including the Cup Series’ Grant Park 220 and Xfinity Series’ The Loop 121 races. Xfinity joins McDonald’s and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois as the founding partners of NASCAR’s Chicago Street Race Weekend.

The Xfinity 10G Network will be featured prominently and integrated on the course with significant branding in Turn 10, which will be called the Xfinity 10G Turn. The Xfinity brand will have visibility throughout the Chicago Street Race weekend with additional on-course branding in a dedicated founding partner section as well as the historic start-finish line near Buckingham Fountain, fan entrances, concert stage, wayfinding signage, and other locations throughout the event’s footprint.

SPORTS-CAR-NASCAR-CHICAGO-SPORTSPLUS-2-TB
Grant Park will play host to Chicago’s NASCAR street race. (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

“The Chicago Street Race is an incredible moment in NASCAR history, and we can’t think of a better platform to showcase the Xfinity 10G Network and Xfinity Mobile with the iconic Chicago skyline as a backdrop,” said Matt Lederer, vice president, Xfinity Brand Partnerships.

Xfinity is in its fourth season as a Premier Partner of NASCAR and ninth season as entitlement partner of the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Xfinity also entitles the Xfinity 500, the Championship 4 elimination race of the Cup Series Playoffs at Martinsville Speedway.

 “Whenever we want to do something bold to advance the sport and the fan experience, Xfinity has always been there to help us move NASCAR forward,” said Julie Giese, Chicago Street Race president. “The Founding Partner model is really unique to the Chicago Street Race, and we can’t think of a better organization to add to this incredible list of partners for our first-ever street race.”

NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 weekend schedule at Charlotte

By May 25, 2023, 7:00 AM EDT
0 Comments

The second half of the Cup regular season begins with this weekend’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The weekend also includes the ARCA, Craftsman Truck and Xfinity Series competing on the 1.5-mile speedway. Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 again will feature a salute to military members.

Charlotte Motor Speedway

Weekend weather

Friday: Cloudy throughout the day and evening. High of 63 degrees with a 4% chance of rain at the start of the Truck race.

Saturday: Rain in the forecast. High of 62 degrees with a 39% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race. High of 60 degrees and a 68% chance of rain at the start of Cup qualifying at night.

Sunday: High of 67 degrees with a 62% chance of rain at the start of the Coca-Cola 600.

Friday, May 26

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 7 a.m. — ARCA Series
  • 8:30 a.m. — Craftsman Truck Series
  • 10:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

  • 11:40 a.m. – 12:25 p.m. — ARCA practice
  • 12:40 – 1 p.m. — ARCA qualifying
  • 1:35 – 2:05 p.m. — Truck practice (FS1)
  • 2:05 – 3 p.m. — Truck qualifying (FS1)
  • 3:35 – 4:05 p.m. — Xfinity practice (FS1)
  • 4:05 – 5 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (FS1)
  • 6 p.m. — ARCA race (100 laps, 150 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network)
  • 8:30 p.m. — Truck race (134 laps, 201 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, May 27

Garage open

  • 9 a.m. — Xfinity Series
  • 1 – 9 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 12 p.m. — Xfinity race (200 laps, 300 miles; FS1, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 7 – 7:45 p.m. — Cup practice (FS1)
  • 7:45 – 9 p.m.. — Cup qualifying (FS1)

Sunday, May 28

Garage open

  • 3 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 6 p.m. — Coca-Cola 600 (400 laps, 600 miles; Fox, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

NASCAR opens investigation into hacked radio channel at All-Star Race

Associated PressMay 24, 2023, 8:01 PM EDT
1 Comment

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR has opened an investigation into how a derogatory message was broadcast on the radio channel of Bubba Wallace’s race team during last weekend’s All-Star Race.

Wallace, NASCAR’s only Black driver in the Cup series, had just finished Sunday’s race at North Wilkesboro Speedway when a person not on the 23XI Racing team said over the radio, “Go back to where you came from” and then added another non-racial expletive.

NASCAR spokesman Mike Forde said Wednesday the series immediately had its security and racing electronic teams look into the hack. He said Wallace did not hear the remark.

Forde said NASCAR is trying to determine who cracked Wallace’s radio communications and how it was done, as well the best method toward preventing it from happening in the future.

Forde said the investigation was ongoing and would have happened no matter the nature of the comment.

“We certainly take that seriously, no doubt about that,” he said. “But we can’t have fans interfering with team radio and potential competition implications.”

Wallace’s 23XI Racing team did not immediately return a request for comment.

NASCAR had already said earlier this week there were no plans to penalize Wallace after he appeared to make an obscene gesture on camera before a live interview with Fox Sports.

