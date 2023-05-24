Alex Bowman returns to No. 48 car at Charlotte

By May 24, 2023, 11:46 AM EDT
0 Comments

Alex Bowman will return to the No. 48 Cup car for this weekend’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Hendrick Motorsports announced Wednesday.

Bowman suffered a fractured vertebra in an April 25 sprint car crash in Iowa. He missed Cup events at Dover, Kansas, Darlington and the All-Star Race North Wilkesboro.

He drove a Cup car 170 laps Tuesday during a NASCAR-approved medical evaluation test at North Wilkesboro.

NASCAR granted Bowman a waiver to be playoff eligible. He fell from 10th in the standings to 17th after missing the points races at Dover, Kansas and Darlington.

“It’s a boost for all of us to have Alex return to the No. 48 car this weekend at our home track,” said Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports, in a statement. “He’s still 17th in points, which says a lot about how well the team performed at the start of the year. Alex has worked hard to rehab the injury and come back strong, and I look for him to continue having a championship-caliber season.”

Read more about NASCAR

NASCAR safety
NASCAR allows teams to make safety modifications
NASCAR drivers to watch
Drivers to watch at Charlotte Motor Speedway
North Wilkesboro
MotorMouths: What should be next for North Wilkesboro?

 

NASCAR allows teams to make safety modifications

By May 24, 2023, 1:03 PM EDT
0 Comments

NASCAR teams may employ safety modifications to the their cars starting this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway, NASCAR announced Wednesday.

The modifications are a result of NASCAR’s investigation into the damage to Kyle Larson‘s car after it was hit by Ryan Preece‘s car in last month’s Talladega race. The severe impact moved the right side door bars on Larson’s car.

NASCAR is allowing teams to add six right side door bar gussets to prevent the door bars from buckling in such an impact. NASCAR is providing the gussets to teams at no charge.

NASCAR states that the front clip V-brace must be removed from the assembly.

Teams were provided this information in a May 12 memo from NASCAR. The memo stated that additional chassis updates are under consideration. NASCAR is conducting two days or crash testing Wednesday and Thursday at a facility in Ohio.

Here is a look at where the gussets will be located on the right side door bar:

A look at the locations of gussets teams can place in the right side door bars. (Photo: NASCAR)

 

Read more about NASCAR

Alex Bowman
Alex Bowman returns to No. 48 car at Charlotte
NASCAR drivers to watch
Drivers to watch at Charlotte Motor Speedway
North Wilkesboro
MotorMouths: What should be next for North Wilkesboro?

Drivers to watch at Charlotte Motor Speedway

By May 24, 2023, 7:00 AM EDT
0 Comments

After a short All-Star Race dominated by Kyle Larson, the NASCAR Cup Series moves on to its longest race of the season — Sunday’s 600-miler at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Last year’s race was extended to two overtimes and ended as the longest race in miles — 619.5 — in NASCAR history. Denny Hamlin was the winner.

MORE: Long: Don’t judge North Wilkesboro’s future by All-Star Race

Twelve cars failed to finish last year’s marathon, and the 18 caution flags that extended the time of the race were the second most all-time in the 600 (there were 22 cautions in 2005).

A look at drivers to watch in Sunday’s race:

FRONTRUNNERS

Kyle Larson

  • Points position: 10th
  • Best season finish: 1st (Richmond 1, Martinsville 1)
  • Past at Charlotte: Four top 10s in past five oval races, including a win

Larson rolls into Charlotte after an All-Star Race win that embarrassed the rest of the field. He has led 378 laps in eight starts in the 600, and all those laps were led in the past two races.

William Byron

  • Points position: 5th
  • Best season finish: 1st (Las Vegas 1, Phoenix 1, Darlington 1)
  • Past at Charlotte: Best career finish in the 600 is fourth

Byron won two weeks ago at Darlington to become the season’s first three-time winner. He has four straight finishes of seventh or better.

Martin Truex Jr.

  • Points position: 6th
  • Best season finish: 1st (Dover)
  • Past at Charlotte: Wins in the 600 in 2016, 2019

Truex is a perpetual threat in the year’s longest race. In four of the past eight 600s, he has led the most laps.

QUESTIONS TO ANSWER

Kevin Harvick

  • Points position: 3rd
  • Best season finish: 2nd (Darlington 1)
  • Past at Charlotte: Wins in the 600 in 2011, 2013

Harvick has four straight top-10 finishes in the 600 and has led a total of 216 laps in the past 12 races. Halfway through the Cup regular season, he continues to search for his first win.

Bubba Wallace

  • Points position: 15th
  • Best season finish: 4th (Las Vegas 1, Kansas 1)
  • Past at Charlotte: Best finish of 14th

Wallace has scored two straight top-five runs and finished second in the All-Star Race, but he has struggled in the 600, leading only one lap across five starts. He finished 28th last year.

Jimmie Johnson

  • Points position: 39th (not racing for points)
  • Best season finish: 31st (Daytona 1)
  • Past at Charlotte: Four wins in the 600

Johnson is back for his third start in the Legacy Motor Club No. 84. He has failed to finish in his two starts this season — a 31st at Daytona and a 38th at Circuit of the Americas. He has eight career wins at Charlotte, the most all-time.

Read more about NASCAR

NASCAR safety
NASCAR allows teams to make safety modifications
Alex Bowman
Alex Bowman returns to No. 48 car at Charlotte
North Wilkesboro
MotorMouths: What should be next for North Wilkesboro?

 

 

MotorMouths: What should be next for North Wilkesboro?

By May 23, 2023, 4:25 PM EDT
1 Comment

Now that North Wilkesboro Speedway has hosted its first Cup race since 1996, what should be next for the track?

NASCAR on NBC analysts Kyle Petty, Jeff Burton and Dale Jarrett discussed that topic on this week’s MotorMouths.

Jeff Burton said that even if Cup returns to North Wilkesboro next year, it doesn’t necessarily have to go there every year.

“I think part of the excitement about North Wilkesboro is that we weren’t there,” Burton said. “I’m not saying that it was good to leave, but what I’m saying is if you make North Wilkesboro a regular-season race next year, it doesn’t have to be that way the following year.

“The same way with Indy. Do you have to run the road course? Can it be the oval? The same with the Roval at Charlotte. We are learning that we don’t have to have these permanent facilities that are only owned by NASCAR or (Speedway Motorsports). We are finding out that we can do other things. I think that flexibility is really important.

“Even with the All-Star Race. I think it was the right place, the right time (at North Wilkesboro), no question. That’s not necessarily the case three years from now. We can’t just say, ‘Hey that’s it, that’s how we’re going to do it.’

“We have to remain flexible. We’ve got to give our fans different stuff, different things, different ideas, different thought processes. It’s not a bad thing if you don’t go to a particular racetrack every year. It’s OK to go away from it and come back.

“I think we’re learning that with the (Clash at the ) Coliseum, with this race, with Chicago. There’s some flexibility that we can have now that we’ve never had. Take full advantage of it.”

Petty said there is a place on the schedule for North Wilkesboro.

“I would love to see it go back there,” Petty said. “I never wanted to see them lose the dates. … I think it’s time for these places to come back.”

Petty noted the capacity crowd of nearly 30,000 looked good on the TV broadcast.

“It looks spectacular on TV because the stands were packed,” he said. “There was not a parking place anywhere. The visual of this place on TV was fantastic.

“Listen, we know this sport is a TV sport now. So it’s about eyes watching this thing. So, I don’t care whether they race in your backyard that holds nobody or they race at Wilkesboro that holds … 30,000 or they race at Daytona that holds 120,000 or 150,000 or whatever those numbers are.

“I don’t care about how many people come to the race. I care about how many people see the race. I think this is a venue that people would tune in to see.”

Read more about NASCAR

NASCAR safety
NASCAR allows teams to make safety modifications
Alex Bowman
Alex Bowman returns to No. 48 car at Charlotte
NASCAR drivers to watch
Drivers to watch at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Kyle Petty Charity Ride raises more than $1.7 million on recent trip

By May 23, 2023, 1:25 PM EDT
0 Comments

The 27th Anniversary Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America raised more than $1.7 million, the organization announced Tuesday. Funds raised directly benefit Victory Junction, a camp in Randleman, North Carolina, that services children with chronic medical illnesses.

The Ride took place April 29 – May 5. Petty led more than 125 motorcycles on a seven-day trip, covering more than 1,500 miles in Nevada and Utah. The ride started and ended in Salt Lake City.

“We had a phenomenal Ride! But I knew all along that Nevada and Utah would not disappoint,” said Petty, also an analyst for NBC Sports. “These are two of the most beautiful states to ride motorcycles in. Everywhere we stopped, we were greeted with open arms from fans near and far. And we also had a handful of Victory Junction campers come out to see us along our route.

“Seeing their excitement and gratitude for our riders is incredible. It really puts into perspective what and who we are riding for. All of our miles lead to all of their smiles!”

Victory Junction has served as the Ride’s primary beneficiary since its establishment by Petty and his family in 2004 in honor of his late son, Adam. The Ride, which began in 1995, has raised more than $21 million for Victory Junction and other children’s charities. That funding has allowed Victory Junction to mobilize resources to provide more than 115,000 camp experiences for children of all levels of abilities who are living with complex medical conditions at no cost to their families.

“We could not do what we do each year on the Ride without the generosity of our sponsors,” Petty said. “Some of our sponsors have been a part of the Ride since the very beginning. They do so much more than just make contributions to support our cause. From providing gifts to our riders to funding meals, fuel and/or activities, they have a genuine passion for making the Ride a memorable experience for everyone involved.”

The 2023 Ride is made possible by presenting sponsor Cox Automotive, as well as Coca-Cola, Harley-Davidson Motor Company, Dodge Law, Racing Electronics, WinCraft Racing, FLUIDYNE Racing Products, Petty Family Foundation, Headbands of Hope, Piedmont Moving Systems, Wiley X, Blue Emu, Goody’s and Fuel Me.

This year’s Ride also featured several celebrity riders, including NASCAR Hall of Famer and seven-time champion Richard Petty; former NASCAR drivers Ken Schrader and Kenny Wallace; former NFL great and Heisman Trophy winner Herschel Walker; and NBC Sports NASCAR broadcaster Rick Allen.

Later this week, Petty will join Coca-Cola Racing Family legends Jeff Burton, Dale Jarrett and Bobby Labonte as grand marshals for the Coca-Cola 600. They will give the command to start engines before Sunday night’s race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Read more about NASCAR

NASCAR safety
NASCAR allows teams to make safety modifications
Alex Bowman
Alex Bowman returns to No. 48 car at Charlotte
NASCAR drivers to watch
Drivers to watch at Charlotte Motor Speedway