Kyle Petty Charity Ride raises more than $1.7 million on recent trip

The 27th Anniversary Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America raised more than $1.7 million, the organization announced Tuesday. Funds raised directly benefit Victory Junction, a camp in Randleman, North Carolina, that services children with chronic medical illnesses.

The Ride took place April 29 – May 5. Petty led more than 125 motorcycles on a seven-day trip, covering more than 1,500 miles in Nevada and Utah. The ride started and ended in Salt Lake City.

“We had a phenomenal Ride! But I knew all along that Nevada and Utah would not disappoint,” said Petty, also an analyst for NBC Sports. “These are two of the most beautiful states to ride motorcycles in. Everywhere we stopped, we were greeted with open arms from fans near and far. And we also had a handful of Victory Junction campers come out to see us along our route.

“Seeing their excitement and gratitude for our riders is incredible. It really puts into perspective what and who we are riding for. All of our miles lead to all of their smiles!”

Victory Junction has served as the Ride’s primary beneficiary since its establishment by Petty and his family in 2004 in honor of his late son, Adam. The Ride, which began in 1995, has raised more than $21 million for Victory Junction and other children’s charities. That funding has allowed Victory Junction to mobilize resources to provide more than 115,000 camp experiences for children of all levels of abilities who are living with complex medical conditions at no cost to their families.

“We could not do what we do each year on the Ride without the generosity of our sponsors,” Petty said. “Some of our sponsors have been a part of the Ride since the very beginning. They do so much more than just make contributions to support our cause. From providing gifts to our riders to funding meals, fuel and/or activities, they have a genuine passion for making the Ride a memorable experience for everyone involved.”

The 2023 Ride is made possible by presenting sponsor Cox Automotive, as well as Coca-Cola, Harley-Davidson Motor Company, Dodge Law, Racing Electronics, WinCraft Racing, FLUIDYNE Racing Products, Petty Family Foundation, Headbands of Hope, Piedmont Moving Systems, Wiley X, Blue Emu, Goody’s and Fuel Me.

This year’s Ride also featured several celebrity riders, including NASCAR Hall of Famer and seven-time champion Richard Petty; former NASCAR drivers Ken Schrader and Kenny Wallace; former NFL great and Heisman Trophy winner Herschel Walker; and NBC Sports NASCAR broadcaster Rick Allen.

Later this week, Petty will join Coca-Cola Racing Family legends Jeff Burton, Dale Jarrett and Bobby Labonte as grand marshals for the Coca-Cola 600. They will give the command to start engines before Sunday night’s race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.