Kyle Petty Charity Ride raises more than $1.7 million on recent trip

By May 23, 2023, 1:25 PM EDT
0 Comments

The 27th Anniversary Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America raised more than $1.7 million, the organization announced Tuesday. Funds raised directly benefit Victory Junction, a camp in Randleman, North Carolina, that services children with chronic medical illnesses.

The Ride took place April 29 – May 5. Petty led more than 125 motorcycles on a seven-day trip, covering more than 1,500 miles in Nevada and Utah. The ride started and ended in Salt Lake City.

“We had a phenomenal Ride! But I knew all along that Nevada and Utah would not disappoint,” said Petty, also an analyst for NBC Sports. “These are two of the most beautiful states to ride motorcycles in. Everywhere we stopped, we were greeted with open arms from fans near and far. And we also had a handful of Victory Junction campers come out to see us along our route.

“Seeing their excitement and gratitude for our riders is incredible. It really puts into perspective what and who we are riding for. All of our miles lead to all of their smiles!”

Victory Junction has served as the Ride’s primary beneficiary since its establishment by Petty and his family in 2004 in honor of his late son, Adam. The Ride, which began in 1995, has raised more than $21 million for Victory Junction and other children’s charities. That funding has allowed Victory Junction to mobilize resources to provide more than 115,000 camp experiences for children of all levels of abilities who are living with complex medical conditions at no cost to their families.

“We could not do what we do each year on the Ride without the generosity of our sponsors,” Petty said. “Some of our sponsors have been a part of the Ride since the very beginning. They do so much more than just make contributions to support our cause. From providing gifts to our riders to funding meals, fuel and/or activities, they have a genuine passion for making the Ride a memorable experience for everyone involved.”

The 2023 Ride is made possible by presenting sponsor Cox Automotive, as well as Coca-Cola, Harley-Davidson Motor Company, Dodge Law, Racing Electronics, WinCraft Racing, FLUIDYNE Racing Products, Petty Family Foundation, Headbands of Hope, Piedmont Moving Systems, Wiley X, Blue Emu, Goody’s and Fuel Me.

This year’s Ride also featured several celebrity riders, including NASCAR Hall of Famer and seven-time champion Richard Petty; former NASCAR drivers Ken Schrader and Kenny Wallace; former NFL great and Heisman Trophy winner Herschel Walker; and NBC Sports NASCAR broadcaster Rick Allen.

Later this week, Petty will join Coca-Cola Racing Family legends Jeff Burton, Dale Jarrett and Bobby Labonte as grand marshals for the Coca-Cola 600. They will give the command to start engines before Sunday night’s race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

MotorMouths: What should be next for North Wilkesboro?

By May 23, 2023, 4:25 PM EDT
1 Comment

Now that North Wilkesboro Speedway has hosted its first Cup race since 1996, what should be next for the track?

NASCAR on NBC analysts Kyle Petty, Jeff Burton and Dale Jarrett discussed that topic on this week’s MotorMouths.

Jeff Burton said that even if Cup returns to North Wilkesboro next year, it doesn’t necessarily have to go there every year.

“I think part of the excitement about North Wilkesboro is that we weren’t there,” Burton said. “I’m not saying that it was good to leave, but what I’m saying is if you make North Wilkesboro a regular-season race next year, it doesn’t have to be that way the following year.

“The same way with Indy. Do you have to run the road course? Can it be the oval? The same with the Roval at Charlotte. We are learning that we don’t have to have these permanent facilities that are only owned by NASCAR or (Speedway Motorsports). We are finding out that we can do other things. I think that flexibility is really important.

“Even with the All-Star Race. I think it was the right place, the right time (at North Wilkesboro), no question. That’s not necessarily the case three years from now. We can’t just say, ‘Hey that’s it, that’s how we’re going to do it.’

“We have to remain flexible. We’ve got to give our fans different stuff, different things, different ideas, different thought processes. It’s not a bad thing if you don’t go to a particular racetrack every year. It’s OK to go away from it and come back.

“I think we’re learning that with the (Clash at the ) Coliseum, with this race, with Chicago. There’s some flexibility that we can have now that we’ve never had. Take full advantage of it.”

Petty said there is a place on the schedule for North Wilkesboro.

“I would love to see it go back there,” Petty said. “I never wanted to see them lose the dates. … I think it’s time for these places to come back.”

Petty noted the capacity crowd of nearly 30,000 looked good on the TV broadcast.

“It looks spectacular on TV because the stands were packed,” he said. “There was not a parking place anywhere. The visual of this place on TV was fantastic.

“Listen, we know this sport is a TV sport now. So it’s about eyes watching this thing. So, I don’t care whether they race in your backyard that holds nobody or they race at Wilkesboro that holds … 30,000 or they race at Daytona that holds 120,000 or 150,000 or whatever those numbers are.

“I don’t care about how many people come to the race. I care about how many people see the race. I think this is a venue that people would tune in to see.”

NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings: Kyle Larson surges to No. 1

By May 23, 2023, 11:40 AM EDT
0 Comments

The NBC Sports Power Rankings typically don’t get too excited about the All-Star Race as it might relate to a driver’s positioning in the top 10, but it’s impossible to ignore Kyle Larson’s spectacular drive to victory Sunday night at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

In a move almost as meaningful as his acceptance of a $1 million check Sunday, Larson jumps a spot in the rankings to No. 1, replacing William Byron, who finished two laps behind Larson at North Wilkesboro.

MORE: Long: Don’t judge North Wilkesboro’s future off All-Star Race

Riding into this weekend’s 600-mile marathon at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Tyler Reddick rejoins the rankings after a third-place run in the All-Star Race.

NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings

1. Kyle Larson (second last week) — Few All-Star Race winners have produced the dominant run Larson had in winning Sunday. He led 145 of the race’s 200 laps and was 4.5 seconds in front at the checkered flag.

2. William Byron (first last week) — Byron drops out of the top spot after a dismal night in North Wilkesboro. He finished two laps behind Larson.

3. Chase Elliott (third last week) — Although no one threatened Kyle Larson over the closing laps Sunday night, Elliott was at least in position to see Larson. Elliott finished fifth.

4. Ross Chastain (fifth last week) — Only half of the field — 12 drivers — finished on the lead lap in the All-Star Race. Chastain came home 11th and, for a change, avoided controversy.

5. Martin Truex Jr. (fourth last week) — Truex finished a lap down at North Wilkesboro, one of many drivers who couldn’t keep up with the Larson Express.

6. Denny Hamlin (sixth last week) — Hamlin was 13th in the All-Star Race. He was the leading driver among those who were a lap down, though, so there’s that.

7. Christopher Bell (eighth last week) — Bell finished 12th at North Wilkesboro on a night when two other Toyota drivers (Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick) were in the top three.

8. Kyle Busch (seventh last week) — Busch failed to make any noise on All-Star night, finishing 22nd, two laps down.

9. Joey Logano (ninth last week) — Logano rallied late to manage a top-10 run at North Wilkesboro.

10. Tyler Reddick (unranked last week) — Reddick returns to the rankings after a third-place run in the All-Star Race.

Dropped out: Kevin Harvick (10th last week).

Winners and losers at North Wilkesboro Speedway

By May 22, 2023, 10:00 AM EDT
0 Comments

Winners and losers at the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race Sunday at North Wilkesboro Speedway:

WINNERS

Kyle LarsonLarson turned in one of the most dominant performances in the history of the All-Star Race. He led 145 of the 200 laps, including the final 96, and breezed to a 4.5-second win.

Bubba Wallace — Wallace was best in class, coming home second after the runaway express that was Kyle Larson.

Daniel Suarez — Suarez finished seventh and was the only driver other than winner Kyle Larson to lead a lap. He led 55.

North Wilkesboro Speedway — The track’s new/old face was a hit with fans and competitors. Kyle Larson’s runaway win took away some excitement from the Cup Series’ first visit to North Wilkesboro since 1996, but the revitalized track likely will play a role in the sport for years to come.

LOSERS

Kyle Busch — Going into the race, Busch had led 324 laps in All-Star competition. He was a non-factor Sunday, finishing 22nd, two laps down.

William Byron — The Cup Series’ victory leader this year with three, Byron had a tough Sunday, finishing 20th, two laps behind.

Brad Keselowski — Keselowski’s struggles in All-Star competition continued. He finished 19th Sunday and remains winless in All-Star events.

Long: Don’t judge North Wilkesboro’s future off All-Star Race

By May 22, 2023, 12:14 AM EDT
1 Comment

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. — Fans along North Wilkesboro Speedway’s frontstretch grandstands stood as Kyle Larson completed his dominating run Sunday night.

Not since 1996 had the NASCAR Cup Series run at this historic track. The sport’s return was a week-long celebration that was part county fair, family reunion and tent revival. Only louder.

“I’ve never been to a NASCAR week where everybody was in such a good mood,” said Marcus Smith, chief executive officer of Speedway Motorsports, which owns the track.

If only the racing Sunday night could have been better and the finish more exciting. Larson won by 4.5 seconds after leading more than 70% of the 200-lap All-Star Race.

But don’t take what happened as a reason that the sport doesn’t need to come back to this track.

“A dominant performance should be celebrated as much as a close finish, in my eyes,” Chase Elliott said after his fifth-place finish. “They’re not always going to be barn burners and that’s OK.”

Joey Logano didn’t have the best night, finishing 10th, but he recognized what this event meant.

“Before a car hit the racetrack, it was a success for the sport,” he said.

While he struggled at times Sunday night, he also appreciated the challenge.

“You had to be a smart driver tonight, and I enjoyed that part of it,” Logano said. “There are so many races these days that the tire doesn’t wear out anymore and you can be a hammerhead and never pay the price. The smart racers don’t win as much. I like that this brought you back to your roots a lot.”

Erik Jones finished eighth and said fans got the true North Wilkesboro experience with a dominant winner.

“This is how it used to be,” he said. “If you go back and watch old races here, Geoff Bodine lapped the field (in 1994). That’s how it was. It’s a tricky place. It’s slick. One guy hits it right and they’re going to crush everybody.”

Jones said he enjoyed the challenge.

“As a racer, this is what you like and enjoy,” he said. “As a fan, if I was sitting in the stands, I would probably be a little underwhelmed.”

So what is next for this track? Have it return as an All-Star Race again next year? Make it a points race? Make it the Easter night race in 2024?

There’s some sentiment that the All-Star Race should move around, so keeping it here might not garner as much support. Making it a points race is enticing. Running North Wilkesboro next Easter — a night NASCAR seeks to own, similar to how motorsports dominates Memorial Day weekend and other sports have taken ownership of other holidays — could be an option.

Smith was non-committal Sunday night on what next year holds for North Wilkesboro Speedway.

“I think that — not speaking to next year specifically, I do think that there’s definitely a place in the NASCAR world for North Wilkesboro Speedway,” he said. “Whether it’s a special event like All-Star, maybe one day it’s a points event, I don’t know.

“I think it’s a very important place for short track racing, the late model races, the modifieds, you name it. It’s a special place. It’s like walking into a museum that’s active and living and very special for the competitors and the fans alike.”

Just as important of a question is when to repave this track, which was last repaved in 1981.

“It’ll be interesting to see how it weathers, and when it needs to be repaved, we’ll repave it,” Smith said. “I think I would lean towards not repaving until we absolutely have to.”

That decision can wait. Sunday night was about NASCAR’s return to North Wilkesboro. Enjoy it, relish it and remember it before looking too far ahead.

